The NHL trade market has heated up ahead of this week’s draft, as expected, and ever-aggressive Blues general manager Doug Armstrong has league insiders buzzing.

He is ready to shop at the Philadelphia Flyers’ fire sale. That team reportedly tried to send defenseman Travis Sanheim and forward Kevin Hayes to the Blues and return offensive defenseman Tony DeAngelo to the Carolina Hurricanes as part of their tear-down.

Both trades hit a hitch, according to various reports, with Blues defenseman Torey Krug’s refusal to waive his no-trade protection holding up Armstrong’s reported bid to land Sanheim and Hayes.

There is no reason to believe Krug would go Philly to be part of a lengthy rebuild with taskmaster John Tortorella trying to prod the Flyers back to glory one bag-skate at a time.

But maybe the Flyers could extend the trade to a third team – a far more desirable destination -- that could convince Krug to OK the move.

He hasn’t been eager to uproot his family again. He values the no-trade protection he got from the Blues when he signed as a free agent.

But it has been clear for some time that no longer fits in the team’s long-term puzzle.

Krug is 32 and the Blues are overloaded with defensemen with contracts extending well into their 30s. Young Scott Perunovich has the skill set to assume Krug’s power-play role and Nick Leddy could chip in if needed.

Does Krug really want to stick around under those circumstances? We'll see.

Hayes, 31, is a big forward (6-foot-5, 216 pounds) who can play center or wing. He is a volume shooter (387 shot attempts this season) coming off a decent offensive year (18 goals, 36 assists, 16 power-play points) in 81 games.

He was minus-42 over the past two season, albeit playing for a terrible team.

While Hayes could theoretically become a nice complement to speedy playmaker Robert Thomas, he seems better suited for a win-now team than a team trying to retool around a younger nucleus.

If the Blues took him at least half of his $7.143 million cap hit through 2026 as the cost of flipping Krug and a first-round pick for Sanheim, then so be it. Perhaps Hayes could be a candidate to be sent elsewhere in an expanded or related trade.

Sanheim, on the other hand, looked like a more obvious fit for Armstrong’s retool. He is 27 and under contract through 2031 with a $6.25 million cap hit, slotting in nicely with the team nucleus and payroll structure.

He would offer a second-pairing option with the potential to improve with his fresh start. While Krug is a power-play specialist, Sanheim has been used more in defensive role in Philly.

Sanheim slipped from 31 points and plus-9 in 80 games in 2021-22 to 23 points and minus-5 in 81 games last season.

His no-trade protection kicks in on July 1, so new Flyers GM Daniel Briere is motivated to move him now as he strips down his roster and embarks on a long-haul rebuild. The Toronto Maple Leafs are also said to be on Sanheim’s trail.

On another front, Our Town's Clayton Keller chilled the chatter that he wants out of the Valley of the Sun with the Arizona Coyotes stuck in a temporary arena for the next several seasons.

“It's great to be a Coyote," Keller told reporters at the 2023 NHL Awards media day Sunday in Nashville. “I love living there and the team we have, so hopefully everything works out . . .I just think it's such a great hockey market. Especially if we do get a (new) arena, I think it's going to be one of the best places to play in the League. I do believe that.

“It's just a matter of getting it done and taking another step as a team and moving in the right direction and going from there.”

So much for the prospect of the Blues acquiring him for draft picks and prospects ahead of this draft.

Elsewhere in the NHL, the Nashville Predators dumped center Ryan Johansen and half of his remaining cap hit on the Colorado Avalanche, who need a No. 2 pivot. The Arizona Coyotes spent a 2024 second-round pick to pry offensive defenseman Sean Durzi from the Los Angeles.

Many more deals will come this week, It's on, for real, and the Blues are in the middle of things.

Here is what folks have been writing about the trade market:

Ken Wiebe, Sportsnet: “An extensive renovation project is underway in the Central Division and to the surprise of no one, Doug Armstrong is attempting to lead the charge. Armed with three first round picks in the 2023 NHL Draft, the St. Louis Blues GM was always going to be someone to watch in the days leading up to the selection of this latest crop of top prospects. He had the internet buzzing on Saturday when word came down he was deep in discussions on a big deal with the Philadelphia Flyers. The deal has center Kevin Hayes and defenseman Travis Sanheim as the primary pieces. The trade reportedly stalled when one of the Blues defenceman (believed to be Torey Krug) invoked his no-trade clause, leaving the two sides to either look for an alternative or to convince Krug and his camp to change his mind, since he was likely going to be flipped to another team anyway. Even after being one of the most active teams at the NHL trade deadline, the Blues weren’t likely to embrace a rebuild and this only reinforces those thoughts. The last time the Blues missed the Stanley Cup playoffs, back in 2018, they traded Paul Stastny to the Winnipeg Jets at the deadline, then went out and traded for Ryan O’Reilly and signed unrestricted free agents Tyler Bozak and David Perron on July 1. With the Flyers expected to retain salary on Hayes, who has four more seasons at $7.143 million, the Blues will surely be sending one of those first-rounders (their current picks are at 10, 25 and 29) out in the deal. This way the Blues will be bringing in a two-way centre in Hayes, who is 31 years old and coming off a season where he had 18 goals and 54 points in 81 games. Sanheim, 27, is a mobile, puck-moving D-man who signed an eight-year, $50 million ($6.25 million AAV) extension with the Flyers last summer that kicks in on July 1. His no-trade clause doesn’t kick in until July 1 and with incoming GM Danny Briere and the Flyers openly embracing this full rebuild, moving Sanheim makes a lot of sense.

Greg Wyshynski, ESPN.com: “Can you not love the player but love the trade? That's the challenge with the Ryan Johansen acquisition for the Avalanche. He turns 31 at the end of July and has had one exceptional offensive season in his past four campaigns for the Predators: 26 goals and 37 assists in 79 games back in 2021-22. Last season, he had 28 points in 55 games and watched his ice time drop to 15:46 per game, his lowest mark since his rookie season in 2011-12. Evolving Hockey had him at minus-2.1 goals scored above average last season. But there are things to still like about his game. He's a strong finisher and can help on the power play. While his offense has fluctuated, he hasn't been a liability defensively. Again, this reads like looking at a beat-up used car and extolling the virtues of its carburetor. But like any used car, it's all about the price tag. The Avalanche needed help down the middle. That was abundantly clear last season after Nazem Kadri wasn't re-signed in the 2022 offseason. Alex Newhook, 22, is extremely talented but not quite there yet. Colorado was going to search for a veteran solution this summer. J.T. Compher and Lars Eller, both unrestricted free agents, are depth players. Take a look at the UFA center market. How many of these players who are actually available are better than Johansen? How many would have signed for two years, the duration of Johansen's contract? How many would have signed for two years at $4 million against the cap? If you think the trade route was an option ... OK: How many centers with two years of term who cost $4 million annually could be acquired for nothing, as Alex Galchenyuk is a pending unrestricted free agent? You're not getting Sam Bennett or Radek Faksa for nothing, like the Avalanche did Johansen.”

Ryan Lambert, EP Rinkside: “This isn't a bad trade for either side. The Coyotes needed defensemen very badly, and Durzi is… probably the best one they have now? Sure, that's damning Durzi with faint praise, but he's a good player on a cheap contract ($1.7-million AAV) that Arizona can either keep beyond this season, because he'll only be 25, or trade because they're going to be able to dramatically inflate his value by giving him prime power-play minutes as their de facto No. 1 defender. The Kings, meanwhile, free up a roster spot for Brandt Clarke or Jordan Spence (also right-shot defensemen), as well as some cap space to either re-sign some of their pending RFA forwards, get more into the trade market as has been rumored for some time, or both. Durzi's not an ideal piece to lose, but if they think Clarke can be similarly valuable — and why not? — then it's probably a decent enough plan. Put another way, Durzi's not the reason the Kings were probably disappointed in their playoff run last season, but he is the kind of player they were always likely to trade because he's got value despite not really being anywhere near the top of their lineup. Spence's and/or Clarke's presence made him even more tradable than that. Now we just have to wait and see what they do with the cap space, and perhaps that second-round pick as well.”

Mike Stephens, The Hockey News: “Well, this was unexpected. Durzi is a 24-year-old, right-shot defender with immense offensive upside, having finished 2022-23 with nine goals and 29 assists for 38 points in 72 games while logging nearly 20 minutes in average nightly ice time. Given how the Kings are currently in the middle of their contention window, Durzi seems like precisely the type of player that the club would want – especially when taking into account he is under contract through next season at just $1.7 million and will retain his RFA status upon expiry. To ship Durzi out of town at this point and get nothing but a mid-round pick in next year's draft in return doesn't make a ton of sense. The only rational explanation could be that the Kings are shedding salary in order to acquire a big-ticket player ahead of the draft, a process they seemingly began two weeks ago by trading Sean Walker to the Philadelphia Flyers. As for the Coyotes, Durzi's cap hit doesn't seem big enough to make a massive difference and, given his age and production, is actually something of a bargain at the moment. He could potentially be their top defenseman next season as the Coyotes look to replenish their roster after buying out Zack Kassian and Patrick Nemeth while trading Shayne Gostisbehere, Jakob Chychrun, Nick Bjugstad, Troy Stecher and more around the trade deadline.”

MEGAPHONE

“I’m not looking to be greedy. I'm not looking to do what's best for me personally. I want it professionally to be a good situation. That's what I'm going to base my decision off, and I hope that obviously, sooner or later, we can figure out what those options are.”

Defenseman Erik Karlsson, on trying to facilitate his trade from the San Jose Sharks to a contender.