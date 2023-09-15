Chaim Bloom took the modern approach to rebuilding the Boston Red Sox. After arriving in 2019, he allowed the team to drift from contention while he cut costs and restocked the organization’s farm system.

He traded away Mookie Betts and lost Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez and Nathan Eovaldi to free agency as the franchise. The Red Sox finished 21 games back in the American League East last year and they are 17 1/2 games back this season.

Rather than let this plan run a normal course – more years of budget-minded failure while adding still more young players for the pipeline – Red Sox ownership stepped in.

Bloom, the team’s chief baseball officer, got the short haircut. General manager Brian O’Halloran is getting reassigned.

What eventually worked for the Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros didn’t go over well in Boston, where fans can be a bit, well, demanding. The Red Sox are missing the playoffs for the fourth time in five years.

So the team will get a new leadership team with the goal of getting back into the chase ASAP.

“We're aiming for World Series championships. That’s it. That's the aim. That's the goal. That's why we're here,” Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy. “Our fans deserve World Series championships, as many as we can possibly win. While we're here, we are not going to waste this opportunity. We're here to win. And we're here to be competitive. And that's what the Boston Red Sox are all about.”

(Across Cardinal Nation, fans are thinking the same thing: When will owner Bill DeWitt Jr. make such a bold proclamation?)

Kennedy noted that Red Sox won’t bring back former GM Theo Epstein, who seems more intent on pulling an ownership group together to buy a team. Epstein, who built the Chicago Cubs’ World Championship team, took a pass on the New York Mets too.

David Stearns is off the market, having landed with the Mets to restore order with Steve Cohen’s erratic franchise. So it will be interesting to see who lands in Boston's Big Chair for one of the marquee franchises in the sport.

“It’s very early days to be talking about specifics when it comes to a candidate. At the end of the day, we need leadership,” Kennedy said. “These are big operations. We need leadership that can help continue to build the organization from the bottom up.”

Writing for ESPN.com, Kiley McDaniel argued that Bloom was set up to fail:

The bottom line is the Red Sox are nearing a second consecutive last-place season and their chief baseball officer is out of a job, so who is at fault for what's gone wrong in Boston?

I'll take a 30,000-foot view on the Bloom tenure and break down how I see it.

The Red Sox wanted to be more financially responsible and sustainable, so they brought in a guy with a great resume from a successful org that consistently did more with less to replace their recently fired chief exec, who won a World Series in Boston but didn't leave things in great condition. They asked him to trade the defining star of this era of their organization (Betts) as soon as he arrived, when everyone knew he had to make that trade. He was then tasked with building a consistent winner despite being handed one of the worst farm systems in baseball and limited payroll space. He did well -- or at least average, if not a bit above in all respects -- but either by his call or ownership's decision, much of the money saved from losing Betts went to (Trevor) Story, who hasn't been that good, and despite paying (Rafael) Devers, they low-balled Bogaerts and then spent over half of that money on (Masataka) Yoshida, who has been just fine.

From where I stand, the Red Sox ownership asked Bloom to come in and do the nearly impossible -- walk into a not great situation and make it a great one, under pressure, and immediately, in the most competitive division -- and he merely did solidly instead of delivering a miracle.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

Ray Ratto, The Defector: “(Adam) Wainwright, the St. Louis Cardinals' last vestige of the grand old days, is entering the final few starts of a career spent entirely in Missouri. He is a win away from his 200th, and he has been trotted out start after start through a difficult final season to get it. He is currently at 199 after besting the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday and, assuming he pitches every fifth day, he has three more starts to hit the round number. In an otherwise fetid heap of oil rags for a season, the Cardinals are committed to this for him—but not just this. They are also turning their final three days of the season into a festival of Wainwright, and not just Wainwright the pitcher, or Wainwright the teammate, or Wainwright the family man, a.k.a. all the traditional avenues for feting a 19-year servant of the club. It turns out Adam Wainwright is also a musical artist, and the Cardinals are turning their final series of the season against Cincinnati into a full-blown Wain-o-fest. Friday is mostly just a T-shirt giveaway (as we think he might be pitching that night). On Saturday, he will perform three original songs in a postgame concert. And on Sunday the first 25,000 fans over the age of 16 will receive a playable guitar with Wainwright's face on it. And if that is too long a wait, you can buy one on eBay for $79.99. This seems to the distant observer like a little too much, but the guitar giveaway isn't really aimed at us (though one supposes it depends on how obnoxious we're being). This is for Cardinal fans, who eat this stuff up and ask for seconds and, if it is a little outside the box for the tradition-bound franchise, so it must be. They need this Grand Slam Opry after what will be their worst season in 33 years and their worst without firing at least one manager in midseason since 1924 and, unlike most appreciation days, this one has instruments. One suspects the Cardinals are pleased that Wainwright never took up the tuba.”

Michael Baumann, FanGraphs: “If I were an image-conscious billionaire with a disappointing baseball team on my books and unlimited financial resources, David Stearns is one of the first people I’d call to run it. The Mets won 101 games in 2022, and while 2023 represents a monumental step back for the franchise, this team still has tons of talent both in the majors and high minors. It’s also better-funded than any other team in the league. So with Stearns due to join the Mets as president of baseball operations, we get a talented, rich team being run by one of the top executives in the sport. I don’t know if it will work, because nothing with the Mets is straightforward, but I see no obvious better idea . . . Baseball leadership has been the Mets’ weakness under Steve Cohen’s tenure as owner. Team president Sandy Alderson led a scandal-plagued operation that saw one GM fired and suspended for sexually harassing a reporter and his replacement dismissed after being arrested for DWI. (He was later acquitted of the charge.) The incumbent GM, Billy Eppler, has spent Cohen’s money competently and even masterminded a creative and productive fire sale this trade deadline, when it turned out that the Mets had brought in a pair of Hall of Fame pitchers (Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander) who’d started to turn purple on the supermarket shelf. They did exactly what a team should do in that situation: eat salary to bring in better prospects. Never mind that it’s not a great sign the Mets were in that position to begin with.”

R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “The Angels hired (Perry) Minasian in November 2020 with the hope that he would maximize Shohei Ohtani’s three remaining seasons of team control. Barring a miraculous run to end the season, he's going to have led them to three consecutive 70-something-win efforts -- that despite a consistent top-10 payroll, as well as a midseason hail-mary attempt that saw him deplete a weak farm. (The Angels have since, notoriously, remedied the financial aspect of those deals by shedding most of them through waivers for no return.) Owner Arte Moreno isn't going to fire himself for the Angels' shortcomings, which has led to speculation across the league that Minasian and manager Phil Nevin will instead be the ones cast out. (Maybe they can hold the door open for Ohtani on the way out?) Whatever the case, the Angels are in for a grim stretch -- or, perhaps, an even grimmer stretch given that they haven't made the postseason since 2014. If Minasian does go, don't expect this to be viewed as a great gig.”

Will Leitch, MLB.com: “The best reason to be excited about the Twins is the top of their rotation. Whatever sadness Twins fans might have felt watching Luis Arraez charming everyone (and knocking the ball all over the field) in Miami this year, they wouldn’t reverse trading him for Pablo Lopez in a second. For the first time in his career, López has actually gotten stronger as the season has gone along; he has a 2.66 ERA in the second half and struck out 14 in eight innings of two-hit baseball in his last start against the Mets. Sonny Gray has been even better, with a 2.96 ERA overall, in large part due to his ability to keep the ball out of the stands. (He has given up just seven homers in 167 innings.) Maybe you can make an argument for the Astros’ Framber Valdez-Justin Verlander combo, but losing Max Scherzer for the rest of the season knocks the Rangers out of any discussion. Thus: Is there any other combo of Game 1 and Game 2 starters you’d want more than López and Gray? This is arguably the best 1-2 punch the Twins have had heading into a postseason since the days of Johan Santana and Brad Radke … maybe better.”

Jesse Rogers, ESPN.com: “Milwaukee's big three -- Brandon Woodruff, Corbin Burnes and Freddy Peralta -- continues to roll as the team heads for another postseason appearance. Decisive wins over the Marlins earlier this week showcased what the Brewers can do in the playoffs: roll out more pitching than most opponents can. Woodruff's complete game shutout Monday, for example, was a thing of beauty as he gave up six hits while striking out seven in the 12-0 win. The next night it was Peralta's turn -- he struck out nine over 6⅓ innings while giving up just a run on two hits. Then came the NL's third-ranked bullpen, as Hoby Milner, Abner Uribe and Devin Williams all sport ERA's under 2.00. That 3-1 win Tuesday showcased the Brewers' formula for October -- though they'll also certainly take the blowout.”

MEGAPHONE

“This team has shown a ton of resolve all season long. We've lost five of six All-Stars in the second half at different periods. We've now lost a future Hall of Fame pitcher. Yet here we are in a great position to make a run here at the end of the season and make a playoff push.”

Texas Rangers GM Chris Young, trying to remain brave in the face of losing pitcher Max Scherzer to a shoulder injury.