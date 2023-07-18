The Milwaukee Brewers sent a clear message by throttling the upstart Cincinnati Reds over the weekend.

They held them to three runs and 10 hits during their three-game sweep at the Great American Band Box. That’s a heck of way to come out of the All-Star break.

“Especially with how hot their offense has been -- it’s been one of the best offenses in baseball over the last month -- it’s good to see us come in and shut them down and slow their roll,” Brewers reliever Hoby Milner told MLB.com. “Hopefully we start a little slump for them. That would be nice.”

The Brewers went into the break by winning two of three games from the Reds at home, capped by their 1-0 shutout on July 9.

Writing for The Defector, Maitreyi Anantharaman marveled at that feat:

The Brewers' pitching staff celebrated an impressive milestone after their win over the Reds on Saturday: It was their third consecutive shutout of Cincinnati. They pitched 27 scoreless innings against one of the hottest teams in baseball! Quite an accomplishment! And yet, anything less would not have sufficed. The total run differential, across the three shutouts, was five: Two 1-0 games and a 3-0 win that must have felt like a real barn-burner by Milwaukee's standards. It's a testament to the pitchers, and I guess to the profound sorriness of the NL Central, that a team averaging fewer runs than anyone in the National League sits in first place right now.

The Brewers have ample motivation to find more offense win another National League Central title. As USA Today’s Bob Nightengale noted, Brew Crew manager Craig Counsell will ponder his future at the end of the season.

His contract will be up. He’s been the Milwaukee dugout forever and he may want a fresh challenge elsewhere, like with New York Mets if his old boss David Stearns goes there as owner Steve Cohen’s next baseball czar.

Or Counsell may want to step back and enjoy some family time. Either way, this could be last hurrah with the Brewers.

“We don’t know exactly what’s going to happen to him, but knowing what he has done for us since 2015, we sure want to win for him,” Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes told USA Today. “Everyone loves him. He’s a guy that connects with everyone at every level in our clubhouse. He isn’t that far removed from playing. He’s 52 and he still looks like he can play. Ridiculous.

“We all want to win a World Series there for each other, and winning one for him would be really great. But just getting back to the postseason again, and keeping his legacy for what he’s done in Milwaukee, would be pretty special."

Our Town’s Devin Williams said the Brewers understand why Counsell could step away.

“People are aware of his situation,” Williams said. “He wants to see his kids going up, playing college ball, everything. We’ll see.”

Writing for ESPN.com, Jesse Rogers noted that the Brewers’ ability to overcome adversity sets them up to make a run:

What nobody saw coming: That the Brewers would still be in the hunt despite Brandon Woodruff making just two starts, Corbin Burnes being ranked 17th in ERA in the NL and Freddy Peralta giving up home runs (16) in the first half. And they aren't exactly the '27 Yankees at the plate. But they do have Craig Counsell at manager -- one of the best in the game at what he does . . . Woodruff (shoulder) is due back soon and Peralta is getting better -- he averaged eight strikeouts over his past four starts before the break. Expect the Brewers to also be quietly active before the trade deadline. How about a reunion with free agent-to-be Josh Hader? If the Padres sell, Milwaukee should call. Weirder things have happened.

MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy notes that success could make the Brewers active ahead of the trade deadline:

In terms of Major League acquisitions, the Brewers’ past two Trade Deadlines netted Eduardo Escobar, Daniel Norris and John Curtiss in 2021, and Taylor Rogers, Matt Bush and Trevor Rosenthal in ‘22. Only Escobar made an impact, unless you count flipping ‘22 pickup Esteury Ruiz for catcher William Contreras and right-handed reliever Joel Payamps, who have been terrific. GM Matt Arnold should not be deterred. The Brewers need arms to solidify the relief corps in front of Payamps and Devin Williams, and they also could use an impact bat at first or third base.

So, yes, the Brewers figure to add talent between now in the deadline. And that is one more reason why the hopelessly buried Cardinals are in selling mode.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

Ginny Searle, Baseball Prospectus: “The Padres aren’t about to take a step back—it’s possible A.J. Preller has literally glued his foot to the metaphorical pedal, breaking the plane between reality and figure of speech—but this is pretty dire. The Dads and Mets will be facing the same problem: There are five and seven teams ahead of them, respectively, in the Wild Card pile-up, meaning they can’t rely on a simple collapse, or even two. The final playoff entrant at the moment, San Francisco, is on pace for 88 wins, with Philadelphia and Milwaukee lurking just a half-game behind. It’d take a 45-27 finish for the Padres to hit that mark, and a 46-26 second half for the Mets. Good won’t be enough, and both teams have been far from good. To some degree, this should be self-correcting. Manny Machado and Xander Bogaerts are likely to improve on middling first halves, Yu Darvish probably won’t pitch to a 4.87 ERA, Josh Hader could repeat a 1.08 ERA. The lineup and pitching staff rank eighth in the league by DRC+ and DRA-, and a +39 run differential is actually superior to every other NL team not possessing a divisional lead. But also, ouch. Missing the playoffs would be a palpable hit to the Padres’ bold strategy for national relevance, on which they famously placed a significant bet. Doubling down and still missing the playoffs would be an embarrassment, but it doesn’t seem like there’s a real choice here. It would be cute to flip impending FA Hader amid a resurgent season, but also a humiliation. So what do the Padres do? Realistically, it’s probably not worth a splashy deadline, both in terms of likelihood to move the needle and potential to backfire—if the Padres rebound and miss the postseason by one game with (essentially) their current roster, it’s likely to produce far less attention than going more all-in and still missing the party. San Diego does have three prospects in the Midseason 50, but marginal additions would make a lot more sense. The 2021 Braves, who brought on Jorge Soler, Eddie Rosario and Adam Divall at the deadline for little cost and rode their hot bats to a title, stand out as a best-case scenario.”

Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “The New York Mets keep plumbing new depths. Putting it in perspective requires a trip back in time. We're not about to call their 5-1 loss − sealed with a most embarrassing error− to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday the low point of the season. Heck, it's only mid-July and there's no shortage of horrors that may still befall them. And they did rally to salvage the finale of the three-game set Sunday night in extra innings. But dropping the first series of the second half cools any notion that the All-Star break might provide a reset, that the most expensive team in baseball history would will its way to contention, and that the breaks might start falling their way. Instead, the Mets are simply a 43-50 team, trailing their division by almost 20 games, unlikely to make up the 8 1/2 games and vault the five teams needed for a courtesy playoff invite via the wild card.”

Dayn Perry, CBSSports.com: “The Angels have rather infamously failed to notch a winning season since 2015 or make the playoffs since 2014 (or win a playoff game since 2009). That's a span that includes Mike Trout's legendary peak years and (Shohei) Ohtani's singular achievements. The fact that the Angels are close to losing Ohtani to free agency heightens the pressure to finally break through. Ohtani on multiple occasions has mentioned winning as his priority and a factor that will inform his decisions during free agency. Who knows, maybe at last giving him a taste of that while still in Anaheim will make him more open to returning to the Angels after he hits the market. That's a gamble worth taking. Beyond that, consider that by trading Ohtani prior to Aug. 1, the Angels could be divorcing themselves from his latest appointments with history. What if he becomes the first player in MLB history to win the MVP after being traded during that MVP season? Perhaps more harrowing to the Angels is that Ohtani after being traded might go on to make a run at 60 home runs – or maybe Aaron Judge's freshly minted American League record of 62 home runs.”

MEGAPHONE

“His personality is just so contagious. When you’re around him, you gravitate towards him. He’s just so easy to talk to. You can sit down, have a conversation with him, and not even think about business. As a player, you know he has your back, and he gives you confidence, no matter what. He meant so much to me. It’s what you want as a manager.”

San Diego Padres closer Josh Hader, on playing for Craig Counsell.