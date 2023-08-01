Like the San Diego Padres, the New York Mets spent crazy dollars on payroll and flopped horribly this season.

Unlike the Padres, the Mets have thrown in the towel this season.

“I do want to be clear that it's not a rebuild. It's not a fire sale,” New York Mets Billy Eppler said told reporters Sunday during the midst of his fire sale. “It's not a liquidation.”

Yes, this was a liquidation. The Mets have traded starting pitcher Max Scherzer, outfielder Mark Canha and reliever David Robertson as of this writing. They have been discussing trade possibilities for Justin Verlander with the Astros and Dodgers.

Others, like our old friend Tommy Pham, could also be dealt.

Scherzer was owed $58 million on his contract, after he picked up his 2024 option, but Cohen forked over $35 million to make him go away.

So, yes, this is a liquidation.

After guiding the Los Angles Angels to five seasons of maddening underachievement, Eppler took on the challenge of running the Mets for fanboy billionaire Steve Cohen.

Disaster ensued. The Mets embarked on an historic spending spree that produced epic underachievement.

Investing nearly $90 million in aging hurlers Scherzer and Verlander produced a weak return. So the Mets are starting over by adding some skilled prospects while setting Cohen up to spend stupid money again in the next offseason.

“We have valuations on our existing personnel and the bar is high to meet it but we are willing in certain circumstances to use Steve's investment and kind of repurpose that investment to serve the larger goal, which is to build a championship organization,” Eppler said.

Odds are, Cohen will end up outbidding Cardinals owner Bill DeWitt Jr. on some free-agent pitchers in the process.

DeWitt runs the Cardinals like a business. Cohen runs the Mets like an expensive hobby, buying free agents like so many antique cars he can roll into a New Jersey warehouse.

Here is what folks have been writing about the trade deadline:

David Roth, The Defector: “The Chicago White Sox and New York Mets and San Diego Padres cannot ever really be your friend—if they were people, which again they are not, those organizations' histories suggest that they would be much more likely to steal your identity and lease a Jet-Ski than they would be to text you on your birthday. But they do wind up with personalities despite themselves, which is the nice way of saying that dysfunctional baseball teams can wind up as warped and self-thwarting as any dysfunctional person. We are now in the part of the MLB season in which those dysfunctional teams are briefly and uneasily the most significant ones in the sport. There is a lot of baseball left to play, and enough evidence that all kinds of things can happen over that stretch, but also enough baseball has been played that it's easy for a fan, or even a very young child who knows how basic arithmetic works, to see which teams might want to make some last acquisitions with an eye on a postseason run and which might reasonably start looking towards next year.”

Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “The young talent the Mets are gathering via their teardown trades (as they also cut into their record payroll) improves their position going forward. Yes, New York can and almost certainly will spend at the top of the market. If the Mets feel like they are in position to win at a high level, then they will be competitive on the best free agents out there, especially the best available starting pitchers. But the Mets also need to get to the point where they are not relaying on nine-digit contracts to already-Cooperstown-qualified players in an effort to get over the top. As we've seen in often frightening fashion this season, such an approach is awash in downside. Adding to the depth of their system, right now, in a non-contending season, increases the Mets' options for improving their roster in the years to come. Standing pat at this juncture would have been a huge mistake for New York. As disappointing and inefficient as this roster has been, at least now the Mets are making sound decisions that reflect the reality of where they are.”

R.J Anderson, CBSSports.com: “These Rangers have made splash after splash after splash the last couple winters. They've signed Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, and Jacob deGrom from the top of the market. They've splurged on Nathan Eovaldi, Jon Gray, and Andrew Heaney from a tier or two below. Now, they've traded for Scherzer. On a related note, the Rangers have already won as many games as they did the entirety of the 2021 season, and will soon match their 2022 total. This from a franchise that has not put forth a winning campaign since the 2016 season. Perhaps accumulating talent, no matter the method, is the secret to success. Scherzer certainly gives the Rangers an ace to replace the injured deGrom (a former Met himself) in name. What about in game? He's having an uncharacteristically down season, accumulating a 4.01 ERA (103 ERA+) and a 4.03 strikeout-to-walk ratio over his first 19 starts. Factor in the 10-game suspension he served after violating MLB's policy on grip-enhancing substances, and, well, it's been a year. The question here is simple: can Scherzer regain his elite form down the stretch? A look at Scherzer's component measures suggests no -- not all the way. His velocity is down nearly a half tick. His strikeout rate is down nearly three percentage points. His walk rate is up more than two percentage points. He's not missing as many bats, and worse yet, he's not missing as many barrels. Need evidence? His exit velocity and hard-hit percentages are the worst they've been since 2015, when Statcast started tracking such data points.”

Patrick Dubuque, Baseball Prospectus: “Scherzer . . . arrives bearing a whole different set of concerns than (Jacob) deGrom did last offseason. One of the last of the ageless workhorse starters, he’s finally beginning to look every minute of his 39.01 years. He shares the National League in home runs allowed with Aaron Nola, at 23 apiece, though he’s pitched 25 fewer innings than the Phillie. He’s also offering up more contact in general, and striking out fewer, both rates back up to his Detroit Tigers pre-stardom days. His velocity is down a tick, or perhaps half depending on whose guns you’re using. And though he hasn’t hit the IL this year, his 5.6 innings per start are also a career low. He’s just looking . . . old. One of the crucial differences between this year and last for Scherzer has been the placement of his slider, one of his key weapons in 2022. To avoid platoon issues, he only uses it against favorable right-handed matchups, and wields a cutter for the same purpose against lefties. Unfortunately, while the cutter is operating at full capacity (.188 wOBA against), his slider is flashing the check engine light.”

Jon Heyman, New York Post: “This is some sorry baseball season in New York, where the only hope rests with a team currently in last place. That would be the traditional powerhouse New York Yankees, who only look good compared to their crosstown rival. The Mets? They threw in their orange and blue towels with the trade of David Robertson, their best player. Baseball’s two highest-paid teams are stuck in the muck of mediocrity more than 100 games in, but only one of them has given up on the season. There are still a few hours to go before Tuesday’s 6 p.m. deadline, but the Yankees are still looking like a buyer from here — although Joel Sherman of The Post is reporting the Yankees are at least open to listening on walk-year guys such as Harrison Bader, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Wandy Peralta and Luis Severino (and by the way, good luck trading Severino). So that means the pressure is on Yankees GM Brian Cashman to do something worthwhile, and give us all something to follow, and look forward to, over the next couple months.”

Mark Feinsand, MLB.com: “The Yankees are in a tricky spot. Carlos Rodón finally made his pinstripes debut last month, while Aaron Judge returned from a two-month IL stint on Friday. New York enters play Tuesday 3 1/2 games back in the AL Wild Card race, competing with the Astros, Blue Jays, Red Sox and Angels for the final two spots. New York has a number of needs: third base, left field and catcher, not to mention a rotation that could benefit from the addition of another arm. The farm system has some talent, and while the Yankees seem unlikely to part with their top four prospects, there are others that could be used in deals. The biggest question is whether general manager Brian Cashman believes this team is good enough to get to October and make some noise in the postseason. If he does, I would expect him to do what is necessary to address the holes. Dylan Carlson? Elias Diaz? Michael Lorenzen? There are players out there who can make the Yankees better, but it remains to be seen if Cashman will go get them.”

Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “(Blake) Snell's five innings of nearly flawless pitching helped San Diego complete a sweep of the Texas Rangers, who have led the American League West almost the entire year. And it was probably enough to keep the Padres together. They and the Chicago Cubs are the worst thing to happen to trade-hungry clubs after recent hot streaks (Padres, eight wins in 12 games, Cubs eight wins in a row) likely were enough to convince their respective front offices not to blow their squads up. That means no Snell, no Josh Hader, no Cody Bellinger, no Marcus Stroman.”

MEGAPHONE

“He's a guy that we're excited to have. He's somebody that's been a productive big league player now for a long time. He still is a versatile guy as well. Between what he's done over the course of his career offensively and also with the ability to play the outfield, first base, DH, etc., he's somebody that we think can help us here down the stretch.”

Brewers president of baseball operations Matt Arnold, on getting Mark Canha from the Mets.