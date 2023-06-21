The Cardinals have won four consecutive games. They cling to mathematical life in the National League Central race at eight games back of the streaking Cincinnati Reds.

But the clock is ticking on their season and vultures have been circling the Cardinals for some time. As the Aug. 1 trade deadline edges closer, speculation about potential trades will intensify.

To make the most of an unexpectedly bad situation, the Cardinals could set off a few assets and realize a nice long-term return.

By remaining in the chase for 15 consecutive seasons, they haven’t the opportunity to execute such a reload. Given the significant amount of young talent the franchise possesses in the big leagues or on the cusp of promotion, this could be an ideal tiime for such a play.

This has not gone unnoticed in the national media.

Writing for USA Today, Bob Nightengale shot down some overheated speculation about the Cardinals:

No matter how ugly the Cardinals’ season gets, already sinking to depths last seen since 1997, they privately say they are not trading All-Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt or All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado.

It’s a waste of time to even try.

Now, if you’re interested in starters Jack Flaherty and Jordan Montgomery, and relievers like Jordan Hicks, the Cardinals will be all ears.

Dayn Perry offered a comprehensive look at Cardinals trade chips at CBSSports.com:

If the Cardinals want to cut bait on the current season without harming their chances next year, then they'll look to trade players in their walk years and those deemed not especially essential to the team's 2024 fortunes. Walk-year trade candidates include lefty starter Jordan Montgomery, right-handed starter Jack Flaherty, and right-handed relievers Jordan Hicks and Chris Stratton. Yes, franchise legend Adam Wainwright is also technically in his walk year, but the Cardinals aren't going to put him in another team's uniform for the first time in his MLB career mere months before his retirement. Of these, Montgomery would probably net the heftiest return package. Hicks, thanks to his huge fastball and vastly better results since changing where he stands on the rubber and altering his warm-up routine, could also be attractive as a high-leverage relief option for a contender. Speaking of which, Hicks picked up a pair of saves during the weekend series against the Mets.

Others in this category include shortstop Paul DeJong, who's an excellent fielder with occasional pop. He has club options for 2024 and 2025 that aren't likely to be exercised regardless of who's employing him after Aug. 1. There's also Tyler O'Neill. He's on the 60-day injured list with lower-back problems, and he may be on the outside looking in when it comes to the Cardinals' crowded-when-healthy outfield situation. If he returns to the active roster in time to get some pre-deadline run, then he could be moved. Injuries and inconsistency at the plate diminish his value, but he's still got the tools to dream on. O'Neill isn't eligible for free agency until after the 2024 season. For some time, the Yankees have been rumored as a possible fit for O'Neill. On that front, it's worth recalling that last season the Yanks and Cards paired up for the noteworthy trade that landed fly-catcher Harrison Bader in the Bronx and sent the aforementioned Montgomery to St. Louis.

Over at MLB.com, Mark Feinsand singled out Flaherty as a chip:

After allowing 10 ER in just 2 1/3 innings against the Angels on May 4, Flaherty posted a 2.06 ERA over his next six starts, helping St. Louis to victories in five of those games. The right-hander -- who is slated to become a free agent at the end of the season -- was roughed up by the Giants (6 ER in 4 1/3 innings) on June 13 and by the Nationals (6 ER in 6 1/3 innings), but he would be a valuable piece for most contenders seeking a rotation upgrade.

A ROYALS EMBARRASSMENT

Here is what folks are writing about the hapless Kansas City Royals over on Missouri’s West Coast:

Jake Mailhot, FanGraphs: “For a brief moment last week, the Royals had a worse record than the A’s. They snapped a 10-game losing streak on Saturday with a walk-off win against the Angels and slipped ahead of Oakland at the bottom of the standings. Sadly, their best hitter, Vinnie Pasquantino, tore his labrum in his right shoulder and will be sidelined for the rest of the season. With Bobby Witt Jr. struggling in his second season and absolutely no improvement to the pitching staff, the Royals truly are directionless less than a year after firing long-time general manager Dayton Moore.”

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “The A's seven-game winning streak was definitely a fluky thing, but that's a lot of wins in a short time. The Royals' last seven wins have come in the same span as 21 losses.”

Maitreyi Anantharaman, The Defector: “Thanks to a spunky early June in Oakland, the 19-53 Kansas City Royals—losers of 12 of their last 13—have quietly put themselves in what was once a one-horse race to be the worst team in baseball. They're about as hopeless as a franchise can be sans impending relocation. It's also true that they began the season with ambitions to be something other than the worst team in baseball. This is different than trying to win; nothing in the Royals' offseason foretold a serious run for the crummy AL Central. But it is the AL Central, and serious runs needn't be made. As of today, every team in the division sits below .500. (The last-place Boston Red Sox, 12 games back in their own division, would be comfortably in first in the Central.) Last year, I compared this division to a decrepit apartment building whose horrible residents all hate each other but must see each other every single day. Some progress has been made on that front: MLB's new balanced schedule kindly limits the interaction. So it's time for a new analogy. Life in the AL Central follows the basic plot of The Producers: A team can play long stretches of the worst baseball imaginable and find, at the end of a long week, that they've only moved up in the standings. So even hanging around seemed like a sensible goal for the Royals. Their young group of hitters had shown promise in 2022. Witt, one of MLB's top prospects, settled in after a rough first month and finished his rookie year with one of the quieter 20-30 seasons you'll see. Pasquantino came up in the second half, hit both for power and for average, and brought much-needed patience to an aggressive Royals lineup, walking more than he struck out. (His rookie peripherals even suggested his .833 OPS was due to tick up.) Two other top-100 prospect call-ups, MJ Melendez and Nick Pratto, promised to round out the exciting power-hitting core. But nearly every Baby Royal has regressed or stagnated this year.”

Mark Feinsand, MLB.com: “The Royals don’t have a ton of everyday talent to move this summer, but Kansas City’s bullpen should offer some prime opportunities to sell. (Aroldis) Chapman has had a solid rebound this season, including a recent stretch of 11 outings during which he’s posted a 1.69 ERA with 23 strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings. (Scott) Barlow’s season-long numbers aren’t as good as Chapman’s, but since a slow start that saw him post a 7.48 ERA in his first seven outings, Barlow has been excellent, pitching to a 2.37 ERA with an opponent OPS of .514 and 28 strikeouts over his past 18 outings (19 innings) since April 22.”

MEGAPHONE

“Everyone has that mentality . . . it's a different person every night. It's not just one guy that you hope is going to get that hit, it's every single person one-through-nine or comes off the bench with a big pinch hit, it's everyone and it's incredible and it's contagious.”

TJ Friedl, after the Reds won their 10th straight game.