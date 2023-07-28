Baseball insiders expected the marketplace to remain largely frozen until much closer to the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

And then the Los Angeles Angels heated things up. They took two-way megastar Shohei Ohtani off the market, which freed the various bidders to begin discussing other trades in earnest.

Then the Angels made their own trade, adding pitchers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez for two prospects, catcher Edgar Quero and pitcher Ty Bush. That trade got other team executive talking trade for real.

Ohtani celebrated his non-trade Thursday by hurling a one-hitter at the Detroit Tigers in a 6-0 victory in the front half of a doubleheader, then hitting two homers in an 11-4 victory.

That was insane.

“It's certainly something I've never seen -- I'm not sure at any level,” Angels manager Phil Nevin said.

"He was the story of both games,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “He was the best player on the field for both games. We saw what he does at his best on both sides."

After going “all in” to make the playoffs this season, the Angels moved within three games on the second American League wild card berth. That validated owner Arte Moreno's decision to go for it.

The Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Dodgers were interested in acquiring Giolito, so those teams had to shift to other targets.

All of this gave the Cardinals prime positioning in the marketplace. Jordan Montgomery might be the best starting pitcher clearly up for grabs, unless the San Diego Padres trade Blake Snell and the New York Mets move Justin Verlander.

Jack Flaherty also ranks high among the available starting pitchers. Reliever Jordan Hicks has value too, but he has shown a willingness to sign an extension – so the Cardinals can hold out for a high price and see what unfolds.

Dylan Carlson and Tyler O’Neill are both sell-low outfielders at the moment. O’Neill returned from his back malady in time to boost his stock a bit, but his substantial injury risk overshadows his high upside.

Remember, this is a guy who played at a near-MVP level in 2021 only to see his next two seasons ruined by orthopedic breakdowns.

Carlson turns 25 this fall and he is a career .224 hitter against right-handers. He’s no longer the can’t-miss kid.

After looking like a future star during his successful rookie season, he is profiling more as an excellent fourth outfielder who can do damage against lefties and enter games as an excellent defensive replacement.

Can the Cardinals get a decent return for one of those outfielders? Or will the smarter play be to hang onto them to see if they can stay healthy and regain career traction?

Paul DeJong should be an easy guy to trade -- given Masyn Winn’s massive upside and Tommy Edman’s imminent return from his wrist injury – but so far teams have looked elsewhere in the market for shortstop help.

The Dodgers have been particularly careful with the shopping in this market, which hasn’t helped things. They were able to trade the ghost of Noah Syndergaard to the Cleveland Guardians for Amed Rosario, this filling their shortstop need without adding DeJong.

Elsewhere, the New York Mets signaled their selloff by sending reliever David Robertson to the Miami Marlins for two prospects.

It’s go time for big league executives.

Here is what folks were writing about the impact of the Angels’ trade and non-trade:

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “Owner Arte Moreno mandated the front office go for it, believing this is their best shot at ending the longest postseason drought in baseball (shared with the Detroit Tigers). Moreno refused to simply sit back and let the season go by and wasn’t about to trade Ohtani for unproven prospects while losing tens of millions of dollars and watching attendance plummet. Moreno, who had placed the franchise for sale at the end of the 2022 season only to change his mind, didn’t stay in baseball simply to surrender. He ordered GM Perry Minasian to deliver him a starting pitcher and a reliever, even if it meant going over the luxury tax threshold. Minasian delivered with Giolito (6-6, 3.79 ERA) and Lopez (2-5, 4.29 ERA, four saves) after opening trade talks a few days ago. The Angels believe the players can take them where no Angels team has gone in nearly a decade.

Ben Clemens, FanGraphs: “The last half of 2023 will likely matter more to Angels fans than the 2024 and ’25 seasons combined. The odds know how likely the team is to make the playoffs this year, but they don’t know that it’s not getting better in the immediate future. They don’t know that letting Ohtani’s tenure on the team run out without a playoff appearance will be all that people remember the team for down the road. When some future group of analytical writers weighs the relative performance of this era’s GMs, this trade will likely count against Minasian’s record. Giolito and López likely won’t make the difference when it comes to making the playoffs. Ohtani will likely leave in the offseason. The cupboard will be more bare than it was a day ago. Who cares? From the position the Angels are in today, going for it in 2023 is the only reasonable aim. One of the neat things about a trade market is that prices are set by the second-highest bidder. Let’s take a quick non-baseball example: if I’m willing to pay $750 for a piece of art, but the next-highest interested party is only willing to pay $400, I’ll probably be able to get it for $401. That’s a stylized description of how the trade market works, because teams don’t get to see each other’s offers, but it tracks in the general sense. With Ohtani staying put, no team in baseball is more motivated to add wins this year. If I were the Angels, I would have given up more than they did to add pitching, but they didn’t have to; they just had to beat the other offers, a job made easier by the fact that their shopping of Ohtani made those offers less plentiful.”

Lauren Theisen, The Defector: “This feels like a good thing for an Angels team that's been unacquainted with the postseason for nearly a decade. But optimism and the Los Angeles Angels are like an outlet and a fork. Their entire brand since teaming up Trout and Ohtani has been wasted opportunity. Just because this squad has scored some wins against other playoff outsiders like the Yankees, Pirates, and Tigers, and made one trade with short-term benefits, doesn't mean they should be favored over the last chunk of the season to jump New York, Boston, and Toronto for the final playoff ticket—which, by the way, would still only give them a three-game series on the road in the wild card round. So while it's probably not a season-changer, this deal does have symbolic value. To roll over, and let go of Ohtani before they had to, would have been the final, decisive surrender of a directionless franchise and would run fans off faster than a rusty nail on every seat. Now, at least they can say they kind of tried at the end.”

Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “After the season, nothing is guaranteed. Giolito, a Southern California native, and Lopez will both hit the free agent road, along with Ohtani . . . The Angels just traded a lot of future value for two two-month pitchers. For a return like this, Giolito needs to prove to be the best starter moved at the deadline and Lopez needs to make an impact in the back of the Angels' bullpen. And even then, as the Angels wait out Mike Trout's eventual return from yet another injury, they still may end up out of the playoffs. It's a gamble that I think Minasian had to take, but it is very much a gamble, one with not particularly favorable odds.”

Ginny Searle, Baseball Prospectus: “To be clear, the chances of the Angels retaining Ohtani this winter (appear to) remain remote. But they would be absolutely nil after trading the 29-year-old, and frankly it’s not the craziest thing in the world for Angels GM Perry Minasian to think a postseason ticket could induce a temporary break with reality in Ohtani that results in a re-signing. Los Angeles did already sign him once, to great surprise, and on a purely personal level it’s not as if the Angels have done anything to earn his rancor. Obviously, winning is important to someone like Ohtani—and most players. But legacy, personal achievement, control over one’s course, and many other things than team success play into whether someone is happy on a team. It’s been as an Angel that Ohtani’s become the most famous baseball player of this generation, where a widely doubted two-way player experiment was successful beyond anyone’s wildest dreams (except perhaps his own). The Angels have given Ohtani trust, and he’s paid it off in spades. Ohtani said the Angels shouldn’t give up, should put the pedal on the gas, and one final time the team put their trust in him. Maybe that ends up mattering more than anyone thinks.”

R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “White Sox general manager Rick Hahn's deadline is just getting started. He's all but certain to move several more veterans in the coming days, including right-hander Lance Lynn. Still, Hahn might have already made his best deal. In exchange for two pitchers on the cusp of free agency, he received a definitive top-100 prospect and an interesting lefty who could debut next season.”

MEGAPHONE

“We try not to take for granted what we have in him. Hate to say that you expect greatness every day, but it's what we get. It's awesome to watch. Him performing at this level, when there is so much focus on one person, only the mentally strong are able to do that and that's what impresses me most about him.”

Angels manager Phil Nevin, on Shohei Ohtani.