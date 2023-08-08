When the Cardinals dealt Jack Flaherty to the Baltimore Orioles just ahead of the trade deadline, he left a handwritten note of appreciation to manager Oliver Marmol.

That was another reminder that despite the Cardinals' travails this season –- exasperating failure despite possessing significant talent –- Marmol did not lose the team.

Apparently the same could not be said for Chicago White Sox manager Pedro Grifol.

After White Sox sent reliever Keynan Middleton to the New York Yankees ahead of the trade deadline, he issued a blistering indictment of team leadership during an interview with ESPN.

“We came in with no rules,” Middleton said. “I don't know how you police the culture if there are no rules or guidelines to follow because everyone is doing their own thing. Like, how do you say anything about it because there are no rules?

“You have rookies sleeping in the bullpen during the game. You have guys missing meetings. You have guys missing PFPs (pitcher fielding practices), and there are no consequences for any of this stuff.”

As bad as this season got for the Cardinals, it could have been worse. The White Sox proved that.

Middleton wondered if the White Sox were another victim of the World Baseball Classic, since former Cardinals pitcher Lance Lynn and reliever Kendall Graveman were not around to help maintain order.

“If you're trying to create culture, you need your big dogs," Middleton said. "The guys who played in the WBC were our big dogs, and those are the guys I feel like can police the things that are happening.

“There was no jelling of the team. We're supposed to find our identity in spring training so we can roll out for the season. If you don't find your identity, you're scuffling from Day 1.”

He also wondered if the issues lingered from Tony La Russa’s failed managerial regime.

"When I got to spring training, I heard a lot of the same stuff was happening last year," Middleton said. "It's happening again this year, so not sure how I could change it. They don't tell you not to miss PFPs. They don't tell you not to miss meetings, and if it happens, it's just, 'OK.'"

These revelations are a reminder that field managers still play a critical role, even with the rise if analytics-based strategic scripting. Ahead of the trade deadline, Grifol shouldered responsibility for that failure.

“There’s a style of baseball that we want to play. There’s a culture that we want to build. It hasn’t happened. And that’s on me. On me, nobody else. That’s on me,” he told reporters.

“But there’s only one way to go, put your head down and keep working. Find ways and talk to people and communicate with players, like I have, communicate with staff members and everybody who’s a part of this thing to make sure that we leave no stone unturned moving forward. We have to fix this thing.”

Presumably that started with the team's wholesale selloff ahead of the trade deadline, as the team sent Lynn, Graveman, Lucas Giolito and others packing. But White Sox management did push back on some of Middleton’s claims.

“At no point during the course of the year had there been a reliever sleeping in the bullpen during that game,” White Sox manager Rick Hahn said. “That's just wrong.”

Hahn noted that Grifol had admonished individual players for misconduct during the season, including Middleton.

“Quite frankly, it's a little bit ironic that Keynan's the one saying this, because my last conversation with him face-to-face was a week ago in the clubhouse where he sought me out to apologize for his unprofessional behavior Pedro had called him out on,” Hahn said.

So it has been quite season for the White Sox, like one big punch in the face.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “The Brewers started the season 18-8. They are 42-44 since then. The sub-.500 stretch is a much bigger sample than the very good start. The Cubs were 26-36 at one point. They are hot now and maybe the best bet to win the NL Central (who would've thought we'd be saying that back in May?), but there are certainly reasons to worry about a backslide. At a bare minimum, we shouldn't believe they'll consistently win the rest of the way. The Reds didn't address their problematic rotation at the deadline and are in a total tailspin right now. They've lost six straight, including a sweep at home at the hands of the Nats.”

David Roth, The Defector: “The Mets are 50-61, and 39 of the 51 games they have remaining are against teams with winning records. A roster that, before the season, was by most projections good enough that it would have to be decently unlucky to win just 90 games looks very different now. The outlook does, too; the Mets now look like they'll be lucky to lose only 90. The pitching staff projected to be the strength of a World Series contender is now without its superstar closer (he got hurt in the WBC) and his steady veteran replacement (he's on the Marlins now), as well as the pair of future Hall of Famers that the team had signed to anchor the rotation; two of its more productive hitters were spun off at the deadline as well, as was a 31-year-old reliever that the team added as a free agent when attrition first started nibbling at the bullpen in (uh) early May. It's too early to say for sure what the decision to sell will do for the team in the future, although the consensus is that the deals brought in enough well-regarded young talent—a few fairly near the majors, most so young as to be purely theoretical collections of attributes and tools at this point—to turn what had been one of the very worst farm systems in baseball into something more like an above-average one. There is still the not insignificant matter of creating a developmental and operations apparatus that is capable of helping these players get better, which very much does not exist at the moment. But there is now top-tier minor league talent in places that had very little of it two weeks ago. All that, for the low price of ‘the wholesale collapse of what were near-universally seen as reasonable-enough World Series aspirations.’”

Jay Jaffe, FanGraphs: “In an attempt to arrest a slide that began in early July, the Diamondbacks were busy in the run-up to the August 1 trade deadline, but so far, their moves haven’t been enough to turn things around. In fact, they have yet to win a game in August, having finished a seven-game road trip by losing six in a row to the Giants and Twins. On Sunday, their highest-profile deadline addition, former Mariners closer Paul Sewald, failed to retire a batter in his first save opportunity since the trade. Instead, he served up a game-tying homer to Max Kepler on his first pitch and then, after a walk, a two-run walk-off homer to Matt Walle. Ouch. After spending the majority of the first half leading the NL West, the Diamondbacks have slipped to sixth in the NL Wild Card race, 1.5 games behind the Cubs and Reds, who are tied for the third spot. Their trend is actually worse than that. Since winning on July 1 to lift their record to 50-34 and restore their NL West lead to three games, the Snakes have gone 7-22 (.241). That’s worse than the A’s (9-19, .321) or any other team in the majors.”

Ginny Searle, Baseball Prospectus: “Los Angeles was already headed for a bad place this offseason. It’s long been assumed that (Shohei) Ohtani would leave for a functional organization in free agency if the team couldn’t bring itself to trade the most unique baseball talent of this century, but the Angels’ evisceration of what remained of their prospect capital to support another half-season tilt at the playoff windmill would almost make you think they know something we don’t. Or the more likely explanation, that no one in the farm system is likely to come a quarter of the way to one Ohtani and maximizing the possibility he stays made more sense than preparing for the likelier outcome. They had hope, in other words. It’s a lot harder to carry that flame after a four-game sweep. The Mariners are suddenly just 2.5 games out of a Wild Card berth, their 8-2 record in their last 10 despite a neutral-at-best deadline a cruel mirror of the Angels’. Dropping two of three to the Blue Jays, then the Braves, was unfortunate but understandable. This latest slide has been much more cutting, though: on Thursday the Angels came into the ninth with a 3-1 lead and coughed up four runs; Friday the offense rebounded from a four-spot in the fourth to eventually tie the game at seven, but the bullpen gave up the lead in the eighth; Saturday had the Angels scoring in the final frame, but failing to get across another run and losing 3-2; Sunday had the same final score except with the added heartbreak of extras.”

Manny Randhawa, MLB.com: “The Orioles have passed every test so far this season when it comes to proving their mettle as one of the best teams in baseball. Now they’ll welcome the defending World Series champions into town for three games between a pair of teams playing good baseball. Baltimore is coming off a weekend sweep of the Mets, which came on the heels of series wins over the Blue Jays and Yankees. The Astros just split a four-game set in the Bronx after sweeping the Guardians at home. The first-place O’s look to put some more distance between themselves and the Rays in the AL East, while the Astros try to close the 2 1/2-game gap between themselves and the Rangers in the AL West.”

Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “The new balanced schedule was supposed to benefit the American League East more than any other division, mostly because the teams wouldn't have to play each other as often. Indeed, the fact that all five teams were over .500 entering August suggests this has been the case. But is the new slate actually working against the Orioles? Maybe, if you want to read into Baltimore's remarkable intradivision record. After beating the Blue Jays on Tuesday, the O's improved to 7-1 against Toronto this season. Meanwhile, they're 6-3 against the Rays, 3-3 against Boston and 7-6 against the Yankees, whom they will not see again during the regular season.”

MEGAPHONE

“Guys were frustrated, especially the younger fellows. You guys saw the look on their faces. They’re exasperated. But this is baptism under fire for these guys.”

Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black, after his team struck out 13 times against Milwaukee pitcher Freddy Peralta.