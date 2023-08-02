The Cardinals emerged from the trade deadline with a much deeper farm system. They now have decent, near-term pitching prospects sitting cheek-by-jowl at Triple-A Memphis and more depth down the line.

They are no closer to getting back into the chase, since it remains to be seen how the team will spend its prospect capital and position player surpluses in offseason trades.

There is no telling how many dollars they will invest in free agent pitching. So we'll have to see how this all plays out.

The Jack Flaherty trade reflected the team’s near-term strategy of loading up prospects as the first step. The Cardinals added another hit-first infielder to its pile (Cesar Prieto), one front-burner pitching prospect (Drew Rom) and a longer-range pitching prospect (Zack Showalter).

Writing for ESPN.com, Bradford Doolittle offered a positive overview:

I thought that St. Louis might have gotten more upside in that (Jordan Montgomery) deal. Now that the deadline has passed, you can see that the Cardinals have snagged a pretty collection of incoming talent, led by Tekoah Roby, Sem Robberse and Thomas Saggese. The remaining big league rotation depth chart is a fright and the Cardinals will have to figure that out before 2024, when they hope to return to contention. And that's even before the subtraction of retiring Adam Wainwright. The Cardinals have stripped the roster down to its core. But it's a solid core, and with a good winter, they will have a real opportunity to turn the page on this discouraging campaign.

Writing for FanGraphs, Eric Longenhagen assessed the organization post-Flaherty:

The Cardinals still have a below-average farm system but have filled up the upper levels during this mini-rebuild and should have the pitching depth to compete for the NL Central next year if their core of hitters stays healthy and performs as expected. As a return for the Jack Flaherty who looked like one of the better pitchers in the NL for a little while, it feels light. But for the recently vanilla, free-agent-to-be Jack Flaherty, it makes sense for St. Louis to have received a few lesser prospects.

Writing for Baseball Prospectus, Patrick Dubuque helped Cardinals fans cope with the loss of Jack Flaherty:

Baltimore refused to buy at the deadline last year, with their team three and a half games out of a postseason berth; they bought this time, in the sense that they looked at their motley crew of indistinguishably average starters, and packed one more in there. One may as well be patient with the Orioles, because they’re going to do whatever the hell they want. If that sounds overly critical, note the marked difference between Houston in the Jim Crane era and the way they used to operate.

In a trade deadline that’ll be remembered for its starting pitchers, Flaherty is certainly one of them. Not so long ago, in a pre-pandemic world, the former Cardinal was the ace of his staff and one of the brightest young stars in the league. In 2019 he finished fourth in the NL Cy Young race and led his team to the NLCS. But then he fell into Heraclitus’ river of time and emerged a different, worse self.

The primary issue is the four-seamer. Clocking in at 94.5 mph back in 2019, the pitch has glided gently down to 93.1 mph this season, and its horizontal break has similarly declined. When asked about the situation earlier in the year, he responded by declaring that he’d no longer discuss the matter: ‘It’s so ridiculous. I’m gonna go for what the game calls for, and that’s part of pitching. So, if you want to ask, you don’t understand the art of pitching.’ Which is fine; pitching is complicated, and sequencing and timing are real factors. Also real is the fact that the league is batting .304 and slugging .409 against the pitch, when in that NLCS year they managed .194 and .343, respectively.

He’s sensibly responded to this decline by throwing the pitch less, but the tricky thing about percentages is that it means he’s had to throw his other pitches more, and he has a harder time getting those other pitches over the plate. He rarely throws a sinker, for example, but the pitch finds the strike zone just 15% of the time, and misses wide at least as often as it misses low, leading to a lack of chases. One pitch that he has seen success with, in terms of fooling batters, is his curve—his chase rate on the pitch has risen from 25% in 2022 to 34% in 2023—and it’s easy to imagine that the Orioles will ask him to lean harder on the pitch. But you have to throw fastballs some of the time, because you’re going to find yourself in fastball counts from time to time.

Did that help ease the pain of losing Flaherty? Or are you more concerned about all the starts Dakota Hudson will get now in his stead?

Here is what folks have been writing about the trade deadline fun:

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “The last several years have been so frustrating for Flaherty, who once finished fourth in NL Cy Young voting. There's been drama around the catcher position in St. Louis this season, too. He has a ton of talent and is only 27 years old. It's probably great to get out of that situation and start fresh with a legitimate contender for Flaherty, who was traded to the Orioles from the Cardinals. Also, he does have a 180-inning-plus season under his belt! It happened in 2019 and he hadn't topped 100 since until this year, but he's done it before. I really wish the Orioles would've been able to grab another, established starter (Justin Verlander or Dylan Cease or Eduardo Rodriguez, just to name a few examples), but it's entirely possible Flaherty throws like an ace the rest of the year with his new setting and a front office that has a knack for figuring pitchers out.”

Mike Petriello, MLB.com: “The less said about the latter half of Flaherty’s St. Louis tenure the better, as his 2019 peak devolved into injury and inconsistency, leading to a 4.12 ERA over the last four years. As an impending free agent, his departure always seemed assured, though it’s difficult to make the case that he’s the top-tier starting pitcher Baltimore really needed for a playoff push. But he’s been better lately, with a 3.45 ERA over his last dozen starts, and the appeal here is seeing whether the Baltimore pitching machine can try to find some version of the old Flaherty . . . If the O's can figure out how to help him reverse that (velocity loss) and/or find some semblance of his former success, it'll benefit not only Baltimore but Flaherty as well, given that he has an extremely uncertain free agent case on the upcoming market.”

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “There were contending baseball teams who utilized Tuesday’s trade deadline to augment their chances of reaching the Promised Land. There were contenders who used the deadline to instead become pretenders. And there were teams who still don’t have the slightest idea whether they’re a contender or a pretender. Then, there are the Houston Astros. And the New York Mets. The teams who symbolized the winners and losers of the trade deadline. Come on, you really thought the Astros, the defending World Series champions, were going to sit idly by and watch the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels load up? Then, you just know owner Jim Crane. Crane, who has turned his franchise into a powerful juggernaut, winning four American League pennants and two World Series titles the last six years, wants to make sure their championship window isn’t ready to close yet. The Astros engineered the blockbuster of the trade deadline, bringing back future Hall of Fame pitcher Justin Verlander from the New York Mets for two of their top prospects, and having the Mets chip in a cool $53 million, tooIt wasn’t a trade. It was a heist. Oh, sure, it cost the Astros two of their top prospects in Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford, but in return, they get Verlander, who has been dominating the National League, yielding a 1.95 ERA in his last nine starts with a 3.15 ERA this season. So they passed on matching the two-year, $86.6 million contract with a $35 million vesting option the Mets gave Verlander, and now are getting him for less than half price. The Mets are paying $35 million of the $58 million Verlander is owed through 2024. If Verlander’s $35 million option is exercised, which becomes automatically vested with 140 innings pitched, they’ll chip in another $17.5 million. It means the Astros are paying just $40.5 million to have Verlander’s services for two-plus seasons. No wonder the Astros could barely contain their euphoria with the news, wanting to break out some champagne before they even took the field before their game against the Cleveland Guardians.”

Will Leitch, MLB.com: “One month ago, if you’d have asked the question, ‘What team will get the best hitter available at the Deadline?’ it’d be difficult to find anyone who would have chosen the Cubs. But Jeimer Candelario -- who, we remind you, has a World Series ring with the Cubs (he played five games for them in 2016 before being traded to the Tigers for Alex Avila and Justin Wilson) -- might be the biggest bat who ended up shifting teams, and he plays a position (third base) where the Cubs desperately needed help. And of note: The Brewers and (especially) the Reds went very small at the Deadline. Neither looks that much better today than they looked last week. The Cubs sure do. They’ve got an uphill climb to catch those two. But they’ve got the best run differential in the NL Central and are red-hot. They’ve given themselves a chance.”

Ray Ratto, The Defector: “The real conundrum du jour is not with the New York Mets or San Diego Padres, who are in divisions performing better than they are, or with the Chicago White Sox, who are just rank. It is with the Cleveland 'Ians, who were once Ind but now are Guard. They had to look at their place in the standings and decide, Are we the second-best team in our division and a layer of plaque away from leading the same, or are we 11th, as close to the Tigers as the Blue Jays? We know what they decided when they traded starting pitcher Aaron Civale to Tampa Bay for the alleged promise and bad shoulder of first baseman Kyle Manzardo. They decided that being a half-game (now a full game) behind the free-falling Minnesota Twins is a lie and that being a doomed also-ran is what they really are. Now there's a message for players, managers and fans to hold close to their chests as they give away their season . . . There were other second-level deals made by contenders as the day went on, with the Cubs weirdly being the most aggressive team despite being 3.5 games back, but Arizona and Milwaukee also taking stuff off the shelves. In fact, the Diamondbacks took Seattle's closer, Paul Sewald, while the Mariners are also 3.5 back. Neither of those teams are out of anything either, but they're not in like Cleveland ought to think it is. The simple truth here is that pennant races, or in this case wild-card races, are still precious things not to be squandered except in an emergency like extreme awfulness, and the Guards are by no means that. Yes, they have a pipeline of starting pitchers, and yes they are dead last in home runs by 12 percent over the hideous Washington Nationals, but this is not a difficult choice that baseball ops guy Chris Antonetti seems to have bollixed up because despite his denials that he is bailing on the season he chose to view his team in a vacuum—winning half their games, all of them seemingly by a score of zero-to-minus-one—rather than as part of a deeply crummy whole. They cannot reasonably be expected to catch any team in the playoff race unless they know something about Tampa, Houston, and Toronto that we don't, but surely being a game behind the Twins with 55 to play is relatively surmountable.”

MEGAPHONE

“You have to go through a little pain to get where we want to go. Our organization is making strides for a better future . . . We want to make the best out of the circumstances.”

New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler, on staging a fire sale.