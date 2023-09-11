The Cardinals have built up a peak amount of good young talent, at least by their standards.

Strong finishes by Tommy Edman, Lars Nootbaar, Nolan Gorman, Jordan Walker and Zack Thompson are helping the team finish on a somewhat encouraging note after months of abject failure.

But how do the Cardinals stack up against their peer franchises? Writing for ESPN.com, Kiley McDaniel ranked teams based on their core talent under contractual control beyond 2024.

He rated the Cardinals at No, 8, behind the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers, Houston Astros, Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays but ahead of the rest of the National League Central teams.

McDaniel put players and prospects into three piles: elite, above average and solid. He did not regard any Cardinal under long-term control as elite.

In his view, these are the team's above average players: Nolan Arenado, Gorman, Edman, Nootbaar, Willson Contreras, Ryan Helsley, Miles Mikolas and Brendan Donovan.

And here are the solid players, in McDaniel’s view: Walker, Thompson, Dylan Carlson, Masyn Winn, Steven Matz, Tink Hence, Thomas Saggese, Alec Burleson, Victor Scott, JoJo Romero, Matthew Liberatore. Ivan Herrera and Giovanny Gallegos.

McDaniel wrote:

Both Paul Goldschmidt and Tyler O'Neill lost eligibility here, as they'll both be free agents after 2024. Arenado's seemingly lucky results last year have normalized, so he moved down a tier. Gorman has broken through, but this franchise's fortunes the next few years will be dictated by how well the group of young players on this list develops, since the rotation doesn't have a frontline-type pitcher.

Yes, well, the Cardinals need to address the latter point during the offseason.

There is some good news in McDaniel’s assessment. The acquisition of Saggese ahead of the trade deadline gives the franchise another good young hitter. He is getting his first taste of Triple-A competition at Memphis after a dominant offensive performance at Double-A.

The speedy Scott has played his way into the radar screen by making major strides as a hitter at the advanced Class A and Double-A levels. Lefty reliever JoJo Romero boosted his stock, too, before landing on the injured list.

Of the “solid” players, Walker has the best chance to move up a tier quickly. He is finishing well at the plate and his fielding has come a long way too.

The slick-fielding Winn may need more time at Triple-A, judging on his struggles against big league pitching in his late-season trial. Hence definitely needs more time at Double-A after taking some lumps in the Texas League.

Herrera, on the other hand, is overdue to a big league promotion after starring at Memphis and looking good in brief fill-in stints in the majors.

Liberatore failed to run with his rotation opportunity, so he remains in development. Perhaps a winter of weight training and pitching lab refinement can finally get him over the top.

It's notable that starting pitching prospects Gordon Graceffo and Michael McGreevy (who yielded eight runs at Nashville) still have much work to do after delivering uneven performances at Memphis.

On the other hand, Nathan Graham offered an encouraging assessment of outfielder Won-Bin Cho bases oh his play at Class A Palm Beach:

Injuries cut short Cho’s initial season but he’s back healthy and giving us glimpses of the potential that convinced the Cardinals to sign him for $500,000 in 2022. He’s impacting the ball but the power numbers are somewhat muted due to the high ground ball rate. Cho’s speed and defensive ability give him a reasonably high floor, but if he can begin to get more loft to the swing while maintaining his quality contact ability, he could quickly become one of the top young bats in the organization.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

David Laurila, FanGraphs: “The Baltimore Orioles have the best record in the American League, and youthful talent is a big reason why. Gunnar Henderson is the odds-on favorite to capture Rookie-of-the-Year honors, while Adley Rutschman has already reached star status in just his second MLB season. The dynamic duo are the first-place team’s co-leaders in WAR. They aren’t the only players making an impact. The well-balanced Mike Elias-constructed club has also received meaningful contributions from the likes of Anthony Santander, Ryan Mountcastle, and Austin Hays. On the pitching side, a mix of veterans and less-established arms have more than held their own, in some cases outperforming expectations. From the better-known to the lesser-known, a multitude of players have played important roles in the 90-wins-and-counting success.”

Alyson Footer, MLB.com: “The O’s ended a seven-game winning streak with a loss to the Red Sox on Sunday, but that shouldn’t detract from what they have going right now. They are on quite a roll, having averaged 8.5 runs per game during their winning streak, including double-digit runs in three straight contests. Everyone is contributing. Entering Sunday’s game, Adley Rutschman had two homers and eight RBIs over his prior six games, Austin Hays was batting .371 with four extra-base hits and 11 runs scored over nine games, and James McCann was hitting .308 with 15 RBIs over his past 15 games.”

Dayn Perry, CBSSports.com: “The Angels' praiseworthy efforts to gun for a playoff berth leading up to this year's trade deadline didn't go as hoped, and (Shohei) Ohtani is almost certainly bound for somewhere else via free agency this coming offseason. That plus the dicey proposition that Anthony Rendon will ever give them much and a thin crop of young talent may mean a pivot or even full rebuild is in the offing. If that comes to pass, then it's not hard to imagine that (Mike) Trout, now 32 years of age, will decide it's time to move on. While Trout is still a very good player and could help any team in baseball, he's probably not going to reach his highest heights again, at least on a sustained basis. As well, his very substantial injury and durability concerns aren't going away as he moves deeper into his thirties. There's also the fact that he's still owed almost $250 million on his current contract, which runs through the 2030 season. The Angels aren't going to get the haul they would've gotten for him just a few years ago. As well, they'll probably need to kick in cash to defray that huge remaining commitment. That said, he remains valuable, and it's possible a move to a contender would thoroughly re-energize him. Given the history of Trout trade speculation it's probably best to assume nothing winds up happening, but it seems more possible than ever that his days in Anaheim could be numbered.”

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “(Christian) Walker, who spent four long years waiting for a break, finally got it Dec. 5, 2018, when the D-backs made the ill-fated decision to trade Goldschmidt to the St. Louis Cardinals for pitcher Luke Weaver, catcher Carson Kelly, infielder Andy Young and a competitive balance draft pick. It was a disaster for the D-backs, but a lottery ticket for Walker. Walker originally was supposed to platoon at first base with Jake Lamb, but Lamb injured his left quadriceps seven games into the season. Walker was anointed the everyday first baseman and ran with the opportunity, hitting 29 homers with 73 RBI and an .825 OPS in 2019. He has hit 66 homers with 185 RBI the past two seasons, and has been clutch during Arizona's 2023 postseason push, hitting .306 with eight homers, 11 extra-base hits and 23 RBI in the last 30 games.”

Zach Kram, The Ringer: “Examples from the past two seasons illustrate how potential three-team tangles usually unravel before Game 162. Just last year, the Guardians, Twins, and White Sox were all within three games of each other after September 6. Then Cleveland went 22-6 the rest of the way while Minnesota and Chicago struggled, giving the Guardians a double-digit division win. In 2021, Atlanta led the Phillies by just one game and the Mets by 3.5 after September 6; Atlanta went 16-8 the rest of the way while the two chasers lost more games than they won. That’s not to say three-team races never happen. In the 27 seasons of the wild-card era (again, excluding 2020), the third-place team in a division has finished within five games of the top 14 times—though many of those cases weren’t really as contested as the final standings suggest. This group of 14 divisions includes the 2000 AL East, for instance, but the 2000 Yankees led by at least three games every day from the end of July until the final series of the season; even a brutal 3-15 finish couldn’t threaten their lead (or their ultimate chance to win the World Series). It also includes the 2015 NL Central, but the 2015 Cardinals led every day from mid-April on, including by three-plus games from the first game out of the All-Star break up to the final day of the season. While it happens on occasion—in that 2007 NL West race, all three teams entered the final series of the season with a chance to claim the division crown—it’s still extremely rare for three-team races to last all the way to the finish line. Overall, the average third-place team in the wild-card era has finished 14 games back of first.”

MEGAPHONE

“Some umpires really don’t care. 3-1 call not even close. I hold him accountable after the game walking off the field and his response is ‘I gave you a chance to hit a homerun’ that tells me you don’t care at all. No accountability. Bring the ABS please.”

Twins third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes, on X, campaigning for robot umpires after suffering some terrible ball-strike calls.