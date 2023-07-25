Other organizations are keeping a close watch on the Cardinals ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline – and their scouts are seeing lots of good things.

Tyler O’Neill has gone 4-for-15 with five walks and an .850 on-base plus slugging percentage in his first five games back from the injured list. He delivered the key three-run double Monday night as the Cardinals outlasted the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-6.

Jordan Montgomery (five earned runs allowed in six innings) and Jack Flaherty (four runs in six innings) weren’t great on their last starts, but both pitchers still ate innings and reminded rival teams that they are healthy at the moment.

In his last 13 games Paul DeJong has gone 14-for-49 (.286) with three walks, five RBIs and five runs while continuing his steady fielding at shortstop.

Dylan Carlson drove in three runs in last two games. Jordan Hicks is allowing hits (10 in six innings in his last five outings), but he walked just one batter during that span and he kept working out of trouble while lighting up radar guns.

Willson Contreras is batting .436 in July with a 1.378 OPS, providing food for thought for catching-starved teams. ESPN is trying to talk up a Nolan Arenado-to-the-Dodgers trade, which is understandable with Arenado hitting .351 in July with a 1.086 OPS.

Writing for ESPN.com, Alden Gonzalez made his pitch for such a trade:

The Los Angeles Dodgers might be in first place in the National League West, but they're also one of the most needy teams heading into the trade deadline. They need starting and relief pitching, and they'd also like to add a right-handed bat to their lineup, with position not being much of a factor. One name to watch here is Nolan Arenado, the Cardinals third baseman who is owed a very reasonable $94 million over the next three years. The Dodgers have long been enamored of Arenado, 32, and they see third base as a need they'll have to address in the offseason given their present construction. The Cardinals aren't expected to trade Arenado at the moment, but the Dodgers have the type of young talent -- particularly pitching -- to sway teams in a situation like this. Arenado has a full no-trade clause, but he grew up in Southern California and the expectation is that he would waive it for a team like the Dodgers.

On the down side, the Cardinals moved former closer Ryan Helsley onto the 60-day disabled list as he continues nursing his forearm strain. So he won’t be auditioning for other teams seeking immediate relief help.

Still, the Cardinals remain a team of great interest as John Mozeliak and Co. prepare to execute their first selloff in, like, forever. Unless the Los Angeles Angels trade Shohei Ohtani and/or the San Diego Padres decide the bail, the Cardinals could make the biggest long-term trade gains during the next week.

The Cardinals got an early start in the trade market by dealing scatter-armed reliever Genesis Cabrera to the Toronto Blue Jays for catching prospect Sammy Hernandez.

Writing for FanGraphs, Eric Longenhagen offered this scouting report:

Hernandez generated scout buzz early during the spring when he broke camp with the full-season group (a few scouts with whom I crossed paths during my April run through Florida mentioned him as missing from the Jays prospect list), but over time, his lack of plate discipline and pitch recognition wreaked havoc on his offensive performance. He does have above-average bat speed, driven by an authoritative top hand through contact.

There is much work to be done with his defense. Hernandez catches from a very high crouch and often receives pitches moving away from the heart of the zone, making him a poor framer around the edges at present. He’s twitchy and athletic, showing the occasional plus pop time, but his exit from his crouch is very inconsistent and his accuracy wavers . . .

Even though he’s a low-probability prospect, it’s a nice return for the Cardinals to get a teenage catcher with good bat speed in exchange for a player they were willing to DFA. The industry-wide inventory at catcher is shallow and tends to lack the kind of offensive talent Hernandez has, volatile though he may be. Accruing depth at that position, which tends to pump out late-bloomers, makes sense.

The Cardinals will likely add more position player prospects in this selloff, but their top three acquisition goals remain 1) pitching, 2) pitching and 3) pitching.

Here is what folks have been writing about the Cardinals ahead of the deadline:

Jesse Rogers, ESPN.com: “The St. Louis Cardinals will start sifting through offers this week. Jack Flaherty and Jordan Montgomery are as good as gone. Unless (Blake) Snell is moved, Montgomery is going to be the best lefty starter on the market. Most contenders have some interest, including the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros. St. Louis wants controllable pitching in return and could attach an outfielder in a package. From the position players side, Paul DeJong could make sense, since he has team options over the next two seasons. What happens with Jordan Hicks is still a question mark.”

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “The Cardinals, no matter how much the fan base may scream, or their players complain, are still open for business and trading away assets that don’t figure to be around next season. So, starters Jordan Montgomery and Jack Flaherty, each who are eligible for free agency in November, could be gone. Closer Jordan Hicks and perhaps injured reliever Ryan Helsley. Infielders Tommy Edman and Paul DeJong could be gone too. And outfielders Dylan Carlson and Tyler O’Neill better not send out their laundry, either. They will keep infield cornerstones Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado, and outfielders Jordan Walker and Lars Nootbaar, try to build around them this winter, and hope that they are back to the Cardinals Way in 2024.”

R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: Montgomery, like (Lucas) Giolito, is an impending free agent who earns additional credit for his recent durability. He's leaned on his low-to-mid-90s sinker more this season than in any prior, and it's hard to knock that strategy given his results. Despite that shift, he's generated a lower percentage of ground balls than he did in 2022. Go figure. Montgomery doesn't miss a ton of bats, so we still think he's a better fit for a team with a few smooth operators on the infield . . . Low-probability events happen all the time. How else do you explain DeJong, who had not flirted with league-average offense since 2019, emerging as the market's best available shortstop? And how do you explain that happening while he experiences declines in average exit velocity and walk rate, as well as increases in pop-up percentage and chase rate? It's a resurgence that doesn't make sense on paper. It's also a resurgence that may have peaked with seven good games in April. If you're seeking a new shortstop this summer, there aren't many alternatives to closing your eyes and wishing a little wish . . . Hicks seemed close to punching his ticket to DFAtown as recently as May 5. He had a 7.62 ERA at that point. He's since gone on such a tear that he might be the best reliever moved in the final two weeks. Hicks still throws that 100 mph cannonball sinker. He's introduced a wrinkle to his game this season by refiguring his slider: his current model features less horizontal break in favor of more vertical depth. Clearly that trade-off has paid dividends, seeing as how he's flirted with a 60% whiff rate throughout the season. Hicks' history, recent and otherwise, does give him a riskier feel than some of his peers. For half a season, though, some contender will find it worth taking the plunge.”

MEGAPHONE

“Look, we're all frustrated. We know what's going on. Every single day we fight. The effort is there. We just haven't won baseball games at the rate that we want to. This is part of a baseball season. This is what happens inside of the baseball season. These days happen to good teams every single year, and every time you got to have some sort of response. And tomorrow is our opportunity to play our finest game. That's what I'm gonna look at.”

Diamondbacks manager Torey Luvollo, after his team’s losing streak reached five games.