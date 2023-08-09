The Cincinnati Reds were 10 games over .500 ahead of baseball’s Aug. 1 trade deadline. They held prime position in the National League Central and wild card playoff races.

But this team is still early its build-up with a talented young nucleus. The Reds didn’t want to spend long-term assets for short-term help at this point in the process.

They didn’t make needed upgrades to their pitching staff, so they hit a wall a as the Chicago Cubs hit their accelerator.

The Reds lost their first six games of the month. Their 3-2 loss to the Miami Marlins Tuesday was their seventh defeat in eight games.

They are still right there, but the Cubs changed the picture by winning six of their last eight games.

Writing for ESPN.com, Bradford Doolittle assessed the Cincinnati’s upstart team:

The wind has come out of the sails of the young Reds, who were already ice cold before being swept by the last-place Nationals over a weekend series at Great American Ball Park. No team has gotten as much production from rookie players as the Reds, which has been fun to watch, bodes well for Cincinnati's future and is perhaps also a reason the team has regressed in recent weeks. Obviously the Reds aren't going to pull the plug on this push into contention. At the same time, David Bell has to balance this effort with making sure his young pitchers in particular aren't overtaxed, because the Reds are really well positioned for a multiyear run of success.

Veteran slugger Joey Votto believes his young teammates are still hanging tough, despite the untimely downturn.

“I feel like, on a consistent basis, the guys are optimistic, focused on the next day, focused on the next opportunity to learn, grow as players and ultimately win," Votto told reporters. "Oftentimes, when we’re not going through good stretches, I get the sense that they can’t wait for the next opportunity as opposed to feeling the colder stretch.”

Bell has taken the long view on this still-developing team and he likes what he has seen, even during the six-game losing streak.

“As we went through each game of these six games, everything stayed the same. Nothing changed,” Bell said. “We knew this would come where we would get back on track. What doesn’t change is we come back out tomorrow and [keep] moving forward continuing to find ways to get better. That has to continue.

“There’s no other way to approach it. That really keeps things as consistent as you can. We know that to get to where we’re ultimately trying to get to, it’s not about a short period of time. It’s about steady improvement all year.”

The Reds will get top starting pitcher Hunter Greene back later this month; he is rebuilding arm strength after recovering from a hip injury. But will they still be in the chase by then?

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “Brandon Woodruff is back from his injury. Corbin Burnes has a 2.00 ERA since the start of July, looking like his Cy Young self. Freddy Peralta has shown a few flashes of his All-Star prowess, including two of the last three starts. That's potentially three pitchers throwing like aces the rest of the way. Devin Williams remains an elite closer at the back of a bullpen that ranks 10th in ERA in the majors. Christian Yelich isn't MVP Yelich, but is he really that far off? Since May 11, he's hitting .315/.401/.530 with 23 doubles, a triple, 12 homers, 47 RBI, 52 runs and 16 steals in 74 games. He could use some more help, offensively, but it's nice to have that kind of catalyst. There's a lot to like here. There's a reason they are the favorites. The remaining schedule is relatively weak (20th in MLB in remaining strength of schedule). They do, however, have a very tough upcoming trip. It starts with three in Chicago against the White Sox, but then there are three in Dodger Stadium and three against the Rangers in Texas. After that, they'll come home to face the Twins and Padres and those could be tough (or could be easy; who knows with those two teams). Then they've got the Cubs in Wrigley and the Phillies at home.”

Andrew Mearns, Baseball Prospectus: “The Padres are doing everything they can to remain in the playoff hunt. They never could have imagined that they’d be in such dire straits in early August with the team they constructed. Even with some disappointing lines from certain players, they entered play on Monday with a +69 run differential and a better Pythagorean record (64-49) than every team in the National League except for the Braves and Dodgers. I am not the first writer to boldly declare that they should be better. The problem now is that they worked themselves into a big enough hole in the first half that even with trade deadline reinforcements, it’s going to be a steep road to try to sneak into a Wild Card spot. The schedule didn’t do them any favors this week either, as their first full series after the deadline was a four-game set against the Dodgers—one of those scant NL ballclubs that is absolutely better than San Diego. The Padres tried. They really did. They lost the opener on Friday despite carrying a lead into the eighth. They did assemble a comeback of their own on Saturday to salvage a Blake Snell/Michael Grove matchup that should have been a slam dunk, but followed it on Sunday by falling behind, 6-0, before two innings were over; they lost, 8-2. The Dodgers scored 21 times in three games, and on Monday, Padres pitching got blitzed by LA yet again.”

Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “Barring a very unlikely collapse, the Braves almost certainly will clinch the No. 1 seed in the National League bracket. They still have some work to do to ward off the top AL club by record, as the Orioles are one hot streak away from claiming the best overall mark. The Braves have an excellent shot at establishing a team home run mark. But the flip side of that is that 56.1% of their runs have come via the long ball. Excepting the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, that long ball reliance would be the highest of any team during the division era (since 1969), nearly 3% more than the 2019 Blue Jays. Is that bad? Well, there have been 12 non-2020 teams before Atlanta with a runs-via-homer percentage of 50% or more during that time frame. Only the 2019 Astros (50.3%) have won a pennant, and none have won it all. The mission: Prove that they can win without the long ball, because while homers often decide postseason games, they can be a lot harder to come by that time of the season.”

Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “The book is not yet closed on Steve Cohen, who may eventually fuse his financial might and almighty desire to win a World Series with desired results. One day, perhaps, the New York Mets owner will prove that you can, in fact, buy a championship. Yet as the legacy of his 2022-23 Mets comes into view, and baseball anthropologists pick over the remains of the most expensive team in the game’s history, the answer may still prove elusive. It’s not money: Cohen invested $501 million on offseason improvements, fielded $365 million worth of talent and will commit close to half a billion dollars in payroll and taxes this season. It’s not talent: Cohen hired a pair of Hall of Fame pitchers each of the past two offseasons, and while Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander battled injury, one two-week suspension and their professional mortality, they largely performed as asked in Queens. Perhaps, if these Mets proved anything, it’s that you can’t simply outspend baseball – the industry, sure, but not the rhythms and whims of the game.”

Ben Clemens, FanGraphs: “Everyone likes an inspiring story. They don’t call it a Hollywood ending for nothing; people love it when the hero wins before the credits roll . . . Near-ish the center of American film-making, it looked like the Angels were setting up for another iteration of that classic arc. They were down and out, deciding whether they could stomach trading the best player in the game before losing him forever. The previous best player in the game was out with injury, and the ship was taking on water. Then, a classic mid-story twist: they ripped off an 8-1 run in the latter half of July and decided to go for it one last time. Yeah, about that. Since trading for Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez to lean fully into this year, they’ve gone 2-9, slipping back below .500. After their playoff odds reached 22.7% on July 27, the Halos have crashed down to 1.3% in short order. That’s a seasonal low for their chances of making the postseason. Things are decidedly non-magical in the land of Disney these days. What’s gone wrong for the Angels? Well, one thing’s for sure: it’s not Shohei Ohtani. He’s started at DH for all 11 games of the stretch and has hit a ludicrous .405/.542/.649, even better than his seasonal line. He left his lone start in that span early with hand cramps, but pitched four scoreless innings before departing. To the extent that one player can power a team, Ohtani is doing his best. The problem lies where it always has: with the rest of the squad. The Angels are both thin and hurt; they have a whopping eight hitters and 10 pitchers on the injured list at the moment. The hitters represented most of the team’s planned lineup coming into the year.”

MEGAPHONE

“It’s really electric. I feel like, just as a team right now, the chemistry is so good that we just want to be here, we just want to be around each other.”

Cubs reliever Adbert Alzolay, on his streaking team.