It took much shoving and pushing for college football’s commissioners to settle on a 12-team College Football Playoff format for 2024 and beyond.

And now industry leaders will have head back to the drawing board.

The Pac-12 imploded. The Big Ten and Big 12 expanded far beyond logical geological boundaries. The Atlantic Coast Conference is also looking to expand westward and the Southeastern Conference already had traditional powers Oklahoma and Texas coming over.

So the agreed-upon format – six highest-ranked conference champions get into the field, plus the next six highest-ranked teams – clearly won’t work after the Pac-12’s demise.

“The circumstances have changed, and we need to reconsider the format,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said told ESPN.com. “I'm not convinced we need to reconsider the number of teams, and I've been clear that I would have been OK with an eight-team playoff with no conference champion access. That wasn't, if you will, politically tenable within the group.

“So as we continued to look at the models, we came up with the six-and-six model. But, again, the circumstances have changed in a meaningful way, and my inclination is we need to reexamine the current format.”

Sankey reminded ESPN that he would have also been fine keeping the four-team format for a while longer. Mississippi State president Mark Keenum noted that he favored a 12-team bracket taking the highest-ranked teams without regard to conference titles.

Those are just two examples of divergent opinions on this topic. We may here more when the industry powers rethink the format again.

“As you work through something like this, you have to be willing to make compromises,” Keenum said. “Now, we're going forward with all the shifting of schools among conferences, and I don't think any of us know what the playoff will look like from 2024 on.”

While Sankey has monitored all the league-hopping with interest, he reiterated that the SEC was in no rush to add additional teams.

“In the current circumstance, to be very direct, we don't feel pressure to go to some number, the notion of having a presence in all four time zones,” Sankey said. “I mean, we are a presence in all four time zones. In fact, we go from time zone to time zone around the world and people have interest. I've had emails this week from the United Kingdom about accessing our games.”

THE GRIDIRON CHRONICLES

Here is what folks are writing about SEC football:

Barrett Sallee, CBSSports.com: “The SEC boasts three legitimate national championship contenders in No. 1 Georgia, No. 4 Alabama and No. 5 LSU. What does the beefy middle of the conference look like, though? It's pretty strong. Tennessee -- which spent time at No. 1 in the CFP rankings last year -- chimed in at No. 12 in the AP Top 25. Ole Miss (No. 22) and Texas A&M (No. 23) both got some love from the voters, and South Carolina and Arkansas just missed out of cracking the rankings. The poll isn't the only thing that matters, though. Arkansas' offense is almost impossible to prepare for with big KJ Jefferson taking the snaps and Raheim Sanders toting the rock. We know just how powerful Tennessee's offense can be with Josh Heupel running things. Speaking of offense, coach Lane Kiffin and the Rebels have running back Quishon Judkins-- a first-team All-American in the recently released CBS Sports All-American Team -- behind an offense that will undoubtedly ‘click’ from the time toe meets leather.”

Matt Hayes, Saturday Down South: “More coaches have decided to extend quarterback battles into the regular season to get a complete analysis of the situation. Michigan did it last season, giving Cade McNamara and JJ McCarthy each a start in the first 2 weeks of the season before coach Jim Harbaugh chose a starter. It appears as though Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz will do something similar this season with quarterbacks Brady Cook and Sam Horn. Cook started last season, and Horn — a blue-chip recruit from the 2022 class — made a move in spring practice (when Cook was rehabbing) and has surged past Miami transfer Jake Garcia in fall camp for the No. 2 spot. Drinkwitz, who hired Kirby Moore as OC/QBs coach in the offseason, says Cook and Horn will play in the opener against South Dakota, and ‘we’ll see from there.’ Missouri likely isn’t alone. Auburn coach Hugh Freeze announced last week that Payton Thorne was his starter but was clear that Thorne had to play well to keep the job ahead of Robby Ashford. Auburn will name its score against UMass in the opener, so expect Ashford to get plenty of reps. The Tigers play at Cal in Week 2, where there must be a firm plan in place. Ole Miss could also play 2 quarterbacks, even though coach Lane Kiffin said during SEC Media Days that he wants to play 1 . . . At this point, don’t be shocked if Alabama plays at least 2 quarterbacks (maybe 3) in its opener against Middle Tennessee. Though that doesn’t mean the Tide staff has doubts about where the competition is headed.”

Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: “It's basically a toss-up on which team will win the SEC West, but I'm going with the Tigers because of quarterback Jayden Daniels and the Tigers' stout front seven on defense. Daniels has to be better throwing the ball down the field for LSU's offense to prosper. There are also some holes in the secondary at DB U. Alabama is going to be steaming mad after falling to the Tigers 32-31 in overtime in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, last season. I just don't trust Alabama's quarterbacks and receiver corps, which was pretty underwhelming last season. The Tide's offensive line also has to play much better after surrendering 167 tackles for loss and 63 sacks the past two seasons combined.”

Paul Myerberg, USA Today: “There are also few concerns about the offense with former backup Joe Milton poised to take over and play at an all-conference level. To take the next step, the Volunteers will need to land an immediate impact from two Brigham Young transfers set to play big roles in the back seven (linebacker Keenan Pili and cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally) while continuing to rank among the best in the SEC at getting pressure in the backfield. The key to the whole deal for Tennessee may be 155 – as in, 155 rushing yards per game. Since the arrival of coach Josh Heupel two years ago, the Volunteers are 15-2 when eclipsing that mark and just 3-7 when not.”

Brad Crawford, 247 Sports: “Georgia and Tennessee soaked up just about every ounce of preseason buzz associated with the SEC East, which leaves Kentucky as one of the teams vying for the remaining drops of respect. As always for the Wildcats, they have to earn it on the field. This roster, offensively, should be one of the best (coach Mark) Stoops assembled in his tenure. Not only did he sign one of the top portal quarterbacks in Devin Leary, but speedsters Barion Brown, Dane Key and Tayvion Robinson are back on the outside as dynamic playmakers out to prove a point. Vanderbilt transfer Ray Davis anchors a deep backfield that includes another impressive newcomer — NC State transfer Demie Sumo-Karngbaye — as well.”

Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “With new head coach Hugh Freeze coming in -- along with a boatload of very, very good transfers to go with a decent base -- Auburn is that proverbial Team No One Is Talking About. I'm certainly not taking the home run cut that the Tigers will end up playing for the SEC Championship, but yeah, I'll buy that they won't be sixth like the SEC Media predicted them to be in the West. The lines are better, the passing game will be far, far better, and the depth should be stronger, too, thanks to the portal. UMass, at Cal, Samford, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, at Vanderbilt, at Arkansas, New Mexico State. Freeze's new-look bunch can absolutely go at least 6-2, maybe 7-1 against that part of the schedule.”

Adam Gorney, Rivals.com: “None of the major programs in the state of Florida - the Gators, Florida State, Miami or UCF - are recruiting poorly so far in 2024 as all those schools are on different tracks of a turnaround story but Florida is doing the best job -- slightly -- so far. Despite back-to-back losing seasons, second-year coach Billy Napier has really sold his vision for the program in Gainesville and top prospects are buying in as Florida has the No. 3 class nationally behind only Georgia and Ohio State.”

Jesse Simonton, On3.com: “The Bulldogs’ first-year head coach may face the more difficult expectations to handicap of any new face this fall. Arnett is widely considered a rising star in the industry, but he received his first crack at becoming a head coach only due to the unfortunate death of Mike Leach last December. (Zack) Arnett inherited a team that returns a zillion super-seniors and won nine games in 2022. Mississippi State has a very favorable schedule this fall (eight home games and no Georgia or Tennessee from the SEC East), which only increases fan expectations. Considering Arnett wasn’t hired by his new boss MSU AD Zac Selmon, and he made the notable decision to immediately deviate from Leach’s ‘Air Raid’ identity and hire App. State OC Kevin Barbary, he needs to get off to a fast start in Year 1 or else risk seeing the Bulldogs opt to undergo a true coaching search this December.”

MEGAPHONE

“People always doubt you. As an athlete, you’re doubted every day. Every team out there’s the same way. People doubt you, it makes it fun. That’s what competition’s about.”

Beleaguered Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher.