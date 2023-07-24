As the Cardinals saw for themselves over the weekend, outfielder Cody Bellinger has become a heck of a trade chip for the Chicago Cubs.

Bellinger went 7-for-16 with nine RBIs as the Cubs muscled up to take three of four games from the Cardinals.

“Bellinger's been kind of like the heart and soul of our team and playing great defense,” Cubs pitcher Taillon told reporters. “Seems like he's always got a big hit. He's got great energy.”

He is batting .452 in July with a 1.270 on-base plus slugging percentage. Overall he is batting .319 with a .918 OPS. Bellinger has led the charge as the Cubs have won five of their last six games.

“I see the talent,” he told reporters. “I’ve been around some good teams, been on some good teams. We’ve got the right guys in this clubhouse. I believe it. We all know that.”

But the series victory was bittersweet for the Cubs. It reminded the players of what could have been this season.

“I think you're just starting to see the best version of us, to some extent,” manager David Ross told reporters. “The offense has picked it up as of late, picking up the pitching, which I thought carried us early in the season. The bullpen has figured some things out at times. We're playing all right.”

The Small Bears moved within three games of .500 for the first time since June 27. They moved within 6½ games of the National League Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers with the trade deadline a week away.

“That was a huge series for us, especially to drop the first one and then come back and win three, especially in a very important time of year right now, with the deadline coming up,” Cubs first baseman Trey Mancini told MLB.com.

“As a player, obviously, you don't want to see any of your teammates get traded and hope to keep everybody together. Hopefully, we can keep playing well.”

Shortstop Dansby Swanson just came off the injured list and Nick Madrigal is about to do the game.

“We got Dansby back, that's big,” Taillon said. “(Bellinger) was on the IL for a while. We got him back. We've had a few guys on the IL that are back and healthy and stuff, so I feel like that's important.

“It's definitely a good vibe.”

Ah, but this surge likely came too late to convince team management to keep the gang together. The Cubs seem committed to another deliberate, years-long rebuild that began with the premature breakout of their championship nucleus.

“We can obviously put a lot of weight into the games over the next week, but we've also had months to show who we are,” Taillon said. “Obviously, you don't want to overcook these games. But I do feel like we're playing well right now, and I do feel like we're clicking in a lot of different areas.”

Bellinger was a stopgap signing that worked out amazingly well. Last season he hit just .210 with a .654 OPS, but this season he is playing like a MVP.

So the Cubs are expected to cash in that chip.

Writing for MLB.com, Tim Stebbins had this take on Bellinger:

Bellinger, a Scott Boras client who continues to put together a bounce-back 2023 season, seems destined to become a free agent this winter and explore the market; he has a mutual option for 2024. His performance also has made him a top potential trade chip for a Cubs team that has been inconsistent and in a gray area regarding whether to buy or sell. Nevertheless, we’re talking about a 28-year-old former MVP who looks revitalized and can be a centerpiece for this team moving forward. The Cubs could trade him for a big return and look to bring him back this winter. They should start laying the groundwork for keeping him in Chicago, and trade others without club control beyond 2023 -- if they want to sell.

Yeah, well, we’re pretty sure they still want to sell.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “You can envision the Cardinals as a one-stop shop for Los Angeles. Bullpen help? There's (Jordan) Hicks. A righty bat? Maybe Tyler O'Neill or switch-hitter Dylan Carlson (who is significantly better against lefties) piques their interest. A starter? Well, (Jordan) Montgomery might be the best starter available at the deadline. Workhorse lefties are always in demand and Montgomery has big market experience after all his years with the Yankees. St. Louis won't have much trouble drumming up interest in Montgomery, who will become a free agent after the season. Expect a bidding war.”

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “Four months of games are behind us on the baseball calendar. The All-Star Game has come and gone. Only a pennant run remains. And here we are, arriving at that magical time of the season. The Major League Baseball trade deadline. The deadline is barely a week away, Tuesday, Aug. 1, with all deals needing to be consummated by 6 p.m. ET. There are 29 teams hoping that the Los Angeles Angels lose every single game this week and make Shohei Ohtani available. There are about 15 contenders hoping that the San Diego Padres and New York Mets continue their embarrassing downward spirals and surrender. There are folks at the Major League Baseball Players Association hoping the big spenders turn it around, proving that spending equals success, with the Mets, Yankees and Padres dropping $880 million on the outside looking in. Those in the MLB offices are pulling for the small-market teams – yes, we’re talking about the Tampa Bay Rays, Baltimore Orioles, Cincinnati Reds, Miami Marlins and Arizona Diamondbacks – proving to owners that you don’t need to empty your checkbooks to contend. And there are millions of fans – plenty who love to vent their frustration on social media – demanding their teams to go all-in, and fire anyone who doesn’t share their opinion.”

Buster Olney, ESPN.com: “With Ohtani poised to test free agency in the fall and the Angels barely hanging in the playoff race, front office analysts in other organizations said the decision is a no-brainer: Of course you deal him, they said, and get what many assume would be a strong package of major league-ready players or prospects who could give the Angels a better chance to contend in 2024 and beyond. The alternative -- keeping Ohtani through the rest of what is almost certainly a lost regular season -- means the Angels would receive only draft-pick compensation if Ohtani signs with another team . . . Neither of the paths before Moreno is entirely palatable. If he swaps Ohtani, he could be remembered as the man responsible for delivering an all-time talent, in the midst of a once-in-a-lifetime season, out of town. Ohtani is the overwhelming favorite to win the Most Valuable Player Award in the AL -- and no player has ever been traded in the same season he's won an MVP. If Moreno stays the course, and the Angels get only draft-pick compensation this offseason, he could damage a roster that is in desperate need of upgrades. Under these circumstances, he might have even more reason to be a little tense. Moreno's temper can rise unexpectedly, former staffers said, and the targets of his ire are pounded verbally -- as if he's hit them with a buzzsaw, in the words of one source. For the next two weeks, those in the Angels organization might be taking cover for as long as Moreno mulls his incredibly difficult decision.”

Lauren Theisen, The Defector: “The Fish went into the all-star break at an impressive 53-39, riding the delightfully consistent hitting of Luis Arráez and a blessed record of 21-6 in one-run games to a spot as the second-best team in the National League. But everything has gone wrong since their top players returned from Seattle. Arráez, who briefly had hopes of hitting the .400 mark with his Jackson Pollock spray chart, is down from .390 at the start of this month to .375 now. When guys do get on base, there's barely any power hitting to drive them home—only four home runs in their last eight games. (Jorge Soler, who has double the dongs of anyone else on the team, has only hit two all month.) Sandy Alcántara, the reigning Cy Young winner, has struggled with consistency and hasn't seen any of his last four starts end with a team win. And the one-run magic is quickly evaporating: They've lost three in this eight-game losing streak they're currently suffering through, in part because there's no particular arm in the bullpen they can confidently turn to when they need a shutdown inning. (Johnny) Cueto's start against the Rockies, then, was the beggars trying to make do with the roster they had. But for six powerful innings of work, they were rewarded by a commanding performance that seemed to make use of every bit of pitching knowledge Cueto had acquired across his hundreds of games. The stats alone sparkle—two hits, one run, one walk, eight Ks—but there was such an intelligence in these outs that it felt more like an evolution than a return to form. The stuff wasn't anything special, as Cueto mixed a fastball in the first half of the 90s with some modest movement. But he did absolutely everything he could to keep hitters off-balance, switching speeds and locations and even the timing of his wind-up to avoid getting figured out.”

MEGAPHONE

“For some of the guys that don’t have playoff experience, like myself, it felt like a playoff game. Just really getting that and getting a sense of what it would feel like is just going to help us down the road.”

Rookie Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson, after his team’s victory over the Tampa Bay Rays Sunday.