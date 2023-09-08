Colorado coach Deion Sanders is sending shock waves through the college football industry.

Coach Prime caused a ruckus by luring some top recruits to Jackson State and enjoying improbable success at that level. That left folks wondering which power conference school would have the nerve to put the former NFL and MLB star on a bigger coaching stage.

Downtrodden Colorado took that plunge – and Coach Prime went into hyperdrive, running off almost the entire team he inherited and using the transfer portal to build a whole new one.

Along the way, the aggressively confident Coach Prime did things his way and ignored much of the usual industry protocol. That left many traditionalists pulling against him.

So when Colorado upset No. 17 TCU 45-42 in its hugely entertaining season opener, the whole industry took notice. Now there is much focus on Colorado’s second game of the season, against long-suffering Nebraska.

Are the Buffaloes for real? Can Coach Prime's brash approach produce consistent success?

Folks like CBS Sports analyst and former coach Rick Neuheisel, former coach Steve Spurrier and suspended Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh are sounding like believers.

“I think Rick Neuheisel said it when he [asked] 'Who would've ever thunk that the second week of the season, Boulder, Colorado, is going to be center of college football when they play Nebraska?” Spurrier said during a visit to the Paul Finebaum Show. “I know a lot of people think Alabama and Texas is big, but to me I think Colorado and Nebraska is the biggest game in the nation this week.”

Spurrier loved disproving naysayers during his coaching days, so applauds Coach Prime’s success in Boulder.

“A team that was nowhere, and now all of a sudden they're beating one of the best teams in the country,” Spurrier said. “A lot of the media, whatever, say, 'Well, he's really loud, and this, that and the other.' Well he's a ball coach, too, and he's got his guys prepared and he's got a good coaching staff.”

Harbaugh has often ignored the usual industry protocol, which is how he earned his suspension for violating NCAA recruiting rules. He watched the Colorado upset as a fan, marveling at how Coach Prime used Travis Hunter at both cornerback and wide receiver.

“That was quite a performance," Harbaugh told WXYT-FM 97.1. “And Travis Hunter — the 144 plays. I mean, it was tough to take the eyes off that game.”

And . . .

“I loved Prime's halftime interview, too, (saying) 'if we had hit (Hunter) on two more passes, Heisman would be chilling in his crib,'" Harbaugh said “That's awesome — 144 plays — and that was in Fort Worth, too. That was about 94 degrees down there. That was quite a performance. ... maybe the 'Coach of the Year' award is chilling in Prime's crib.”

THE GRIDIRON CHRONICLES

Here is what folks are writing about college football:

Jesse Simonton, On3.com: “The SEC is the best conference in the country. At least that was the conventional thinking entering the 2023 season. It’s probably still true. Probably. But the purported biggest, baddest league in the sport got punched in the mouth in Week 1 on national stages three different times. Sure, Florida was a slight underdog at Utah, but the Gators went to Salt Lake City and lost decisively to a team down 5-6 starters playing its third and fourth-string quarterbacks. The ACC then collected a pair of SEC skins, with Florida State curb-stomping LSU behind a dominant second-half performance and North Carolina pummeling Spencer Rattler and South Carolina. For the ‘It Just Means More’ conference, we’re going to find out how true that sentiment really is in 2023 this weekend. Can the SEC flex its might in a slew of Week 2 marquee non-conference matchups, or will the league get out-muscled again in these showcase games? On Saturday, the SEC has five non-conference games where its teams are anywhere between a 4-10-point favorite . . . The Tide’s tangle with the Longhorns is the headliner here, but all five games present opportunities for SEC teams (all of varying strengths this year) to make a statement. After going 0-3 in embarrassing fashion last weekend, the SEC needs to win most … if not all … of these matchups or else the conference will not be viewed with the same cache in 2023.

Tom Fornelli, CBSSports.com: “For those who don't remember the 2022 version, Alabama struggled to move the ball all day until the fourth quarter, when quarterback Bryce Young put together his best drive of the game to set the Crimson Tide up for a go-ahead 33-yard field goal with 10 seconds left. Another critical factor in the game? The first-quarter shoulder injury to Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers, who was on fire before being knocked out of the game. Texas still nearly won with backup Hudson Card, but the Tide survived 20-19. That's why I'm optimistic about Texas' chances this weekend, even with the game in Tuscaloosa. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe looked great in last week's win over Middle Tennessee, but there's a sizable gap between the Blue Raiders and the Longhorns. In my opinion, Texas has the better quarterback in this battle, which is rather important in a football game. Also, if Ewers goes down again, I have plenty of faith in his backup, Maalik Murphy. I give Alabama a significant edge on the defensive side of the ball, but I've seen good offenses beat great defenses way too many times to believe the Longhorns won't move the ball in this matchup. Even if Alabama wins, it'll have a hard time pulling away.”

Heather Dinich, ESPN.com: “Clemson has now lost four of its past seven games dating back to last season. The Tigers were 66-5 with Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence over the span of six seasons. They just lost to . . . Duke. I asked one ACC head coach what's wrong with Clemson's offense? One ACC head coach said the offense ‘didn't look enough like TCU to me,’ referring to new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, who was hired from the Horned Frogs. ‘There wasn't a wide receiver that jumped out to me. QB was shaky, pressed.’ But, he said, Clemson does have a star in running back Will Shipley.”

Brandon Marcello, 247 Sports: “Every fallen dynasty has a specific moment or a series of events that led to their inevitable demise. It can sometimes be difficult to notice in real-time when the house of cards is crumbling. Other times, it's obvious. Might Clemson's 28-7 loss at unranked Duke on Labor Day fall into the latter category? Ten-win seasons are still routine for Clemson, but the program has lost seven games in the last two-plus seasons. That's more than the previous six seasons combined. The losses continue to pick up in frequency. They have lost three of their last four games, dating back to last season. It's a disturbing trend for a program that played in four national championship games and won two national titles between 2015 and 2019. Barring a turnaround this season, Clemson will miss the College Football Playoff for the third time in as many years. Simply put, Clemson's run has reached an inflection point. It's seemingly easy to identify the underlying disease causing the symptoms: Coach Dabo Swinney's reluctance to utilize the Transfer Portal.”

Dennis Dodd, CBSSports.com: “How will we remember the Pac-12 after the madness of realignment? We'll probably remember it was pretty damn good in its final season . . . Washington, USC and Utah (for starters) are all College Football Playoff candidates. Pac-12 quarterbacks threw for 38 touchdowns in Week 1. For the first time since 1932, every team in the league won its season opener. Deion Sanders arrived with all the subtlety of a freight train. The league remains undefeated (13-0) in nonconference play. Washington's Michael Penix Jr. and USC's Caleb Williams (at least) are Heisman Trophy candidates. At 13-0 so far in nonconference games, the Pac-12 now has the most wins without a loss to start a season since 1980.”

Adam Gorney, Rivals.com: “Billy Napier and his staff deserve a lot of credit for their recruiting efforts so far with the third-ranked class in the country behind Georgia and Ohio State. But one wonders if he’ll be around long enough to coach the elite players he has committed at this point. People in Gainesville turn on coaches quickly and after back-to-back 6-7 seasons (only one under Napier) the fans there are very, very restless. Florida’s dreary performance in a 24-11 loss at Utah to open the season won’t help to calm any nerves. The Gators have many problems: Not enough playmakers, not enough tweaked-up athletes on the defensive line, DBU gave up a 70-yard touchdown bomb on Utah’s first offensive play to a third-string quarterback. It was ugly. There is a lot of young talent on the roster and a phenomenal 2024 class is being put together. Napier is incredibly competent and has had success wherever he goes but things didn’t look great in the opener. There are many problems to solve – one of them is to keep this group of recruits locked in.”

Connor O’Gara, Saturday Down South: “Don’t worry. There’s still time. Plenty of room is available. Anyone who wants to hop aboard the Bobby Petrino-A&M offensive bandwagon is more than welcome to do so now. Alternatively, skeptics can join after this weekend when the Aggies go into Miami and put on an offensive clinic. Either way, the bandwagon is about to get crowded. Might as well find a seat. That take isn’t based entirely on scoring a bunch of points against New Mexico, but it did serve as a reminder of why this thing should work if Petrino really gets to do his thing instead of watching a frustrated Jimbo Fisher shuffle 15 play sheets. A&M’s issue was never about talent, or even really the development of that talent. It’s been schematic. The criticism of Fisher’s offense was that it wasn’t complicated enough pre-snap and it was too complicated post-snap. At no point in watching Petrino’s debut — albeit in a favorable matchup against a New Mexico defense that allowed 7.6 yards per attempt last season — did it look like A&M was getting in its way.”

Adam Rittenberg, ESPN.com: “You might not be able to judge Fisher on one year, but how about four? Texas A&M has lost four or more games under him in 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022. A former SEC defensive assistant who has worked for Alabama's Saban and others had a more nuanced take about Fisher: ‘At least, he's got to put up points in the game. He puts up points in the game, they're going to be OK. You can't be an offensive guru and not put up points and expect everybody to be happy.’”

MEGAPHONE

“If we do what we did offensively for the rest of the year, we won't lose another game, Simple as that. I'll sign up for that right now.”

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, defiant in the face of his team’s ugly loss to Duke.