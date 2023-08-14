The Arizona Diamondbacks hoped to trigger a sweeping rebuild by trading stat first baseman Paul Goldschmidt to the Cardinals after the 2018 season.

They have pulled off that reconstruction, but they did so with minimal help from the Goldschmidt trade.

While Goldschmmidt helped the Cardinals reverse a major organizational downturn with his outstanding play, catcher Carson Kelly, pitcher Luke Weaver and infielder Andrew Young did not become rebuilding blocks in the Valley of the Sun after heading westward.

Arizona also got a draft pick which it used to land outfielder Dominic Fletcher, who remains in the organization. So there’s that.

But Young quickly washed out with the D-Backs. Weaver exited last season in a trade for fringe infielder Emmanuel Weaver, and Kelly suffered a litany of injuries before getting designated for assignment over the weekend.

CBSSports.com notes that Goldschmidt has accumulated 20.8 Wins Above Replacement as a Cardinal while Kelly (4.5 WAR), Weaver (1.9), Young (0.9) and Fletcher (0.7) have not added up to much in Arizona.

“We didn’t do a great job on that trade,” Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen told MLB.com. “I’ve said this previously. None of that, unfortunately, has changed. We now have Rivera and Fletcher still who were a part of that trade, which I feel good about. But we didn’t do a very good job on that trade.”

Kelly, 29, was the centerpiece of that swap for Arizona. He was a top Cardinals prospect at the time, but he was stuck behind Yadier Molina.

After a promising start for the Diamondbacks, Kelly failed to stay healthy or sustain offensive traction. Overall he posted a .230/.316/.397 slash line with 44 homers and 153 RBIs in Arizona.

Dumping him in-season seems extreme, but the Diamondbacks are happy with Jose Herrera backing up Gabriel Moreno -- who is just back from the 10-day injured list. Herrera filled in nicely earlier this season when Kelly was recovering from a broken forearm.

“When we had the roster construction in the first half of the season with Gabi and Herrera, we played really well,” Hazen said. “I don’t know that that is going to be the secret formula to getting back to the way we were before, I don’t think that’s anyone’s expectation, but that was the choice we had, to send Herrera down or make this move. We decided to make this move.”

Offloading Kelly was one of several roster moves Hazen made with his team in the midst of a late collapse.

“Things just weren't moving in the direction we needed them to move in,” Hazen said. “I don’t know what the right decisions are in terms of changing the roster construction, but we’re going to make some changes and see if that helps spark what we feel like is a good team that’s not playing the way it did in the first three months of the season. I don’t know what the right answer is, but we’re not just going to sit and watch it.”

Writing for Baseball Prospectus, Ginny Searle noted that the Diamondbacks are still positioned to break through thanks to its supply of good young talent:

Having won both of their weekend contests, the team is back to a .500 record, the 0-9 freefall in which they began August arrested. Fortunately, they actually didn’t entirely torpedo their postseason chances with their losing streak, unlike their crimson counterparts in the AL West. Though PECOTA had Arizona at just 14.0% postseason odds following Saturday’s victory, that’s down just 1.7% from a week prior, with a more significant factor being the system’s bullishness on San Francisco and San Diego’s playoff odds. Thanks to similarly wobbly stretches from several other NL Wild Card contenders, the D’Backs remain just 2.5 games out of a postseason slot. The depth is probably far from where the club would prefer it to be, but the rising tide of young talent in the clubhouse has kept them afloat in the race.

Arizona had four players selected to the NL All-Star roster last month: Corbin Carroll, Geraldo Perdomo, Zac Gallen, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. They are 22, 23, (freshly) 28, and 29 years old, with nine, four, and two years of team control remaining for the first three after this season. It’s as good an illustration as any of the team’s strong foundation; there’s plenty of youthful talent here and little financial commitment that’s not in Arizona’s favor. Madison Bumgarner is still due $12.6 million in 2024, but that’s the only dead money on the books. Carroll is on a contract that appears to be ludicrously tilted toward the Diamondbacks, considering his likelihood of showing up on MVP ballots as a rookie. Ketel Marte has maintained his steady presence in the lineup, with a chance to eclipse four WARP for the first time since 2019, and will be earning salaries in the teen millions through at least 2027. With a no-longer-essential Nick Admed coming off the ledger and Bumgarner due nearly $9 million less, Arizona should have significant room under this year’s ~$124 million year-end budget, even factoring in significant arb raises for Gallen, Christian Walker, and others. There’s plenty of reasons for fans to head into this offseason with optimism, no matter when Arizona’s season concludes.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “The Cardinals haven't finished under .500 since 2007, but that's not the streak we're referencing here. They haven't finished in last place in their division since 1990, when they finished sixth in the six-team NL East with a 70-92 record. Whitey Herzog, who had managed the Cardinals to three World Series appearances in the 1980s, resigned on July 6 with a 33-47 record. That ushered in a mediocre 1990s for the franchise, with the Cardinals making the playoffs just once in the decade. I don't think the franchise is headed toward another stretch like that, but it will be a crucial offseason, starting with whether current manager Oliver Marmol will be the fall guy for what has really been an organization-wide failure.”

Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “The Yankees are 6-10 since Aaroon Judge returned from his toe injury (he is playing on a torn ligament) and 24-33 in their last 57 games. Dating back to last season, they are 84-78 in their last 162 games, postseason included. New York's struggles are no longer a small sample size. They've been a mediocre team for a full year now and worse than mediocre lately. The roster lacks impact players beyond Judge and Gerrit Cole. Big-name veterans like Giancarlo Stanton and DJ LeMahieu have underperformed, expected difference-makers Carlos Rodon and Luis Severino have been hurt and ineffective, and too many at-bats are going to the Billy McKinneys and Ben Rortvedts of the world. Touted rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe has looked better than the numbers suggest, though the numbers are the factual record of what happened on the field, and a .674 OPS isn't good. Despite the team's numerous and obvious problems, GM Brian Cashman is likely to return in 2024 for what would be his 27th season on the job. On one hand, the Yankees have never had a losing season under Cashman and almost always finish with one of the league's best records. On the other hand, the current roster suggests fresh eyes and fresh perspective are needed.”

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “The Los Angeles Dodgers listened to their neighbors to the south pop off all winter, hearing them brag about their new toys, vowing to make the Dodgers yesterday's news like 8-track player. The San Diego Padres, after all, spent $280 million on shortstop Xander Bogaerts. They committed another $350 million on third baseman Manny Machado. Locked up Yu Darvish to a $108 million extension. And even out-bid the Yankees for Aaron Judge, only for him to return to New York. The Dodgers stood by in silence. They let All-Star third baseman Justin Turner walk. Former MVP Cody Bellinger, too. Bowed out of the bidding to keep All-Star shortstop Trea Turner from going to Philadelphia. They instead spent just $44.5 million grabbing veterans off the scrap heap: outfielders Jason Heyward and David Peralta, DH J.D. Martinez and starter Noah Syndergaard. While everyone ran their mouths, they kept theirs shut . . . All of the Dodgers have done since the games started is win, showing heart, resiliency, tenacity and a clubhouse culture that is the envy of all of baseball.”

Will Leitch, MLB.com: “You can understand why the Reds, a team loaded with young talent, would be hesitant to give any of it away at the deadline, even if they were in the thick of both the Wild Card and the NL Central chase. But it sure looks like they could have used the help this month. They kicked off August with a six-game losing skid (and eight of their first nine) and they’ve fallen into third place in the division. They got some help from the teams around them, though, and are still just a half-game out of the final Wild Card spot.”

MEGAPHONE

“The mountain gets bigger with every loss. We have to put together some wins and string them together and get some momentum going.”

New York Yankees reliever Clay Holmes, on his team’s come-from-ahead 8-7 loss to the Miami Marlins Sunday.