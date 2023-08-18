Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz got the full attention of his Southeastern Conference peers by securing an early commitment from top-rated edge rusher Williams Nwaneri.

The Tigers beat out Georgia, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Oregon to get in on him. Missouri is not supposed to win such recruiting battles, but the state’s liberal new Name, Imagine and Likeness regulations will give the Tigers (and their big-spending boosters) and edge on some traditional powers.

Of course, the ability to pay recruits earlier in the process doesn’t guarantee success. Coaching staffs still must put in the work to build relationships, which Drinkwitz and Co. did with Nwaneri.

So the Tigers’ recruiting profile is much higher as a result.

Over at Rivals.com, recruiting insider Adam Gorney cited some of the skepticism the signing generated:

The commitment of Williams Nwaneri to Missouri is the biggest defensive recruiting victory in Rivals history dating back to 2002 for the Tigers since he’s ranked as the third-best player in the 2024 class – and has the potential to move to No. 1 if we decide to not go QB in the top slot.

Massive credit goes to coach Eli Drinkwitz and his staff for closing on the Lee’s Summit (Mo.) North standout since Nwaneri has all the tools – every single one – to be elite in the SEC and beyond.

But there are some things to wonder about: How much did the state of Missouri’s NIL law play a factor in Nwaneri’s commitment to the Tigers over Georgia and Oklahomas and, quite honestly, does it even matter? Missouri’s laws are Missouri’s laws and why shouldn’t the Tigers take advantage in selling the idea that Nwaneri could start collecting NIL starting Sept. 1.

Still, the thought has crossed my mind and many others whether Nwaneri will collect some big dough over the next few months and then flip closer to signing day especially if Missouri falters this season and Drinkwitz becomes even more on the hot seat.

There are two theories floating around the recruiting world right now: One is that Nwaneri is locked in with Missouri, the Tigers need edge help badly and he could make a huge impact and like five-star Luther Burden before him and five-star Dorial Green-Beckham before him, staying home was a bigger selling point.

The other theory is more cunning but might hold true: Nwaneri can collect NIL money as a Missouri commit starting Sept. 1, see how the season goes and then make a final decision whether to stick with the Tigers (with a little cash in his pocket) or flip elsewhere - especially as other NIL deals are presented closer to signing day.

Again, Missouri deserves all the credit in the world landing Nwaneri. But it might not be done just yet.

Indeed, Oklahoma is still wooing Nwaneri hard.

"Oh yeah. They’re still recruiting me and all that," he told reporters Thursday, "But I’m gonna let everything play out. I’ll let the whole season play out. I don’t know. I’m committed to Mizzou, though. Just having fun with it. Showing love. All that."

Drinkwitz and Co. will have to work hard to keep Nwaneri committed. But while the Tigers do that, they can also use that high-profile commitment to work other recruits.

THE GRIDIRON CHRONICLES

Here is what folks are writing about SEC teams this summer:

Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “Since 2014, the Missouri Tigers have won as many bowl games - and generated as many winning seasons in the SEC - as you have. Barry Odom went 21-17 over his last three years as the Missouri head coach. He didn’t win a bowl, but he came up with two winning campaigns in his four seasons from 2016 to 2019, and that was it for the era. In came Eli Drinkwitz after a terrific 12-1 2019 season at Appalachian State, and over the last three years … 17-19, no bowl wins - seriously, an SEC school losing to Army in a bowl? - an 11-15 record in the SEC, and there’s been a grand total of zero winning seasons so far. But there's a whole lot of hope. Years of decent recruiting should produce a solid starting 22, there's a bit more depth than normal at some spots, and there should be more punch because New offensive coordinator Kirby Moore knows how to get the passing game going - he served the same role at Fresno State last year. All the Mountain West champion did was average 271 passing yards per game - and that was with starting QB Jake Haener missing four games - with one of the nation’s most efficient attacks. Haener threw 20 touchdown pass and just three picks, and now the Tigers are looking for just that type of production with more happening down the field.”

Dennis Dodd, CBSSports.com: “The two-time reigning champions will attempt to win three national titles in a row. That's never been done before in the wire service era (since 1936). And that's all that counts. Before then, you could win a national championship by proclamation of the guy's poll down the street. These Bulldogs are on the brink of completing the greatest run of all time. Coach Kirby Smart has installed a culture of ‘eating off the floor.’ His players have bought in. In the process, Smart has become the smartest -- and best -- coach in the game. Winning back-to-back titles has been accomplished 13 times (by eight different teams). Something always seems to go wrong in the quest for No. 3. Don't bet against these damn-fine Dawgs. Since the second game of the 2021 season, only two teams have been within nine points of Georgia.”

Alex Scarborough, ESPN.com: “The roster, top to bottom, is championship-caliber. Finishing in the top three of the recruiting rankings virtually every season for the past decade will do that. But at key positions, Alabama needs things to break exactly right. Whether it's Tyler Buchner, Jalen Milroe or Ty Simpson, someone needs to separate himself at quarterback. And while the QB doesn't necessarily have to be another Bryce Young, he does need to take care of the football and compliment what should be a solid running game with Jase McClellan, Roydell Williams, Jam Miller and the No. 1- (Richard Young) and No. 2-ranked backs (Justice Haynes) in the 2023 class. What's more, the Tide needs to develop at receiver, and quickly, after taking a big step back last year in terms of creating separation and drops. Do that, and the offense will be solid enough to navigate a tricky SEC schedule. Remember, Alabama's two losses last season came on the road and on the final play. And this season, both of those games -- LSU and Tennessee -- are at home.”

Chris Low, ESPN.com: “Nobody saw LSU getting to the SEC championship game a year ago, especially after getting pummeled by Tennessee 40-13 at home the second week of October. But the Tigers picked themselves up off the turf, kept getting better, and Brian Kelly squeezed everything and then some out of his first LSU team. His second team will be even deeper. Kelly knows more about this team, and most importantly, the Tigers have a seasoned quarterback, Jayden Daniels, who has proven on big stages he can beat teams both passing and running. If LSU can manage to get through the month of September unscathed, that Nov. 4 game at Alabama could end up being a play-in game for the playoff.”

Matt Hayes, Saturday Down South: “At this point, how can anyone argue with what (Josh) Heupel has produced? His teams win big, and his offenses are among the best in the nation. His quarterbacks have career seasons, and his teams play games of significance in November. In this era of offense rules the show, Heupel is the prototypical coach. In his 5 seasons as a head coach at UCF and Tennessee, Heupel’s quarterbacks have thrown 165 TDs. That’s how you fill stadiums — and win games.”

Brad Crawford, 247 Sports: “One of only five active coaches with a national championship in his trophy case, Jimbo Fisher needs to show Texas A&M he's capable of getting to that distinction in College Station before it's too late. At this point, there has been no return on Fisher signing the top-rated class in recruiting history during the 2022 cycle. And historically, a class comparable to the Aggies' monster haul last spring means at least one national championship over the next couple years. There is still time, but at least 10 programs have better playoff odds than Texas A&M right now given last season's disaster and a potential offensive overhaul with Bobby Petrino in tow.The 2023 season is critical for Fisher, regardless of his insane buyout and the money it would cost boosters to fire the once prized possession. Fisher made widescale changes to his coaching staff and enters the new season after his program hemorrhaged talent after more than two dozen players — many of them once rated four stars or higher — left for the transfer portal. The Aggies finished 9-1 during 2020, one win shy of their first final four appearance. Quarterback problems since led to back-to-back disappointing seasons and Fisher hopes to stop the bleeding. He is 6-10 over his last 16 SEC games and hasn't earned his salary as one of college football's highest-paid coaches. Fisher's 10-year, $75 million deal a few years ago was a market-setter at the time and his extension in September 2021 increased Fisher's salary to $9 million last fall.”

Matt Zenitz, On3.com: “Following the release of the preseason Coaches Poll last week, I picked out five teams that were left out of the rankings that you could make a legitimate case deserved to be in there. South Carolina was one of them. A week later, I’m even more intrigued by the Gamecocks and believe even more so that South Carolina is in line for a solid year. It’s largely due to the feedback I continue to get on South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler. Simply put, there’s a lot of internal optimism at South Carolina about the outlook for Rattler heading into this season. After a strong close to his first year in Columbia (with 1,044 passing yards and 11 total touchdowns in the Gamecocks’ final three games), Rattler had a terrific spring under new South Carolina offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains and has continued to build on that since fall camp began earlier this month. There’s a legitimate belief at South Carolina that the former Oklahoma transfer could be poised to be one of the top quarterbacks in the SEC this season.”

MEGAPHONE

"If one fights, we all fight. You understand that? I don’t want to see you all walking off when somebody’s fighting. Never again!”

New Colorado coach Deion Sanders, encouraging all of his players to join in practice fights.