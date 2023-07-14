The Cardinals are focused on 2024 these days, after letting the 2023 season get away from them in a big way.

Prospects Ivan Herrrera, Luken (Home Run) Baker, Masyn Winn, Michael McGreevy, Gordon Graceffo and Victor Scott II are drawing more immediate interest as potential team members or trade chips.

So fans are wondering, how did the Cardinals do in their most recent draft?

Independent experts liked first-round pick Chase Davis, who could provide a lefty-hitting complement to Jordan Walker. Davis has the wheels to offer the fielding range the Cardinals covet for their outfield and he offers plenty of power.

Then they added more outfielder depth and college pitchers who could provide depth moving in behind the college pitchers from the 2023 draft who are progressing well this season.

Writing for ESPN.com, Kiley McDaniel offered his overview of the Cardinals’ draft:

After a multiyear odyssey of constant "can he hit?" questions, Chase Davis answered that with an emphatic yes this spring. He has always looked like Carlos Gonzalez at the plate physically and mechanically, with easy plus raw power from the left side, but he made better swing decisions and more contact this spring. He's also an above-average runner, but doesn't steal bases, and fits best defensively in a corner.

Travis Honeyman entered the spring as a potential late first-round pick but ended up being selected in the third round due to injury and him not progressing as expected. He's an above-average hit-first athlete who has the solid, average raw power to profile in right field as an everyday player, if he really hits. Zach Levenson is a left-field fit that has slightly more raw power but less contact skills than Honeyman.

Stanford lefty Quinn Matthews is a postseason hero that racked up big pitch counts and projects as a starter with solid average stuff and feel. Maryland RHP Savacool has maybe six different solid average pitches but underwhelmed this spring. UCLA righty Charles Harrison was a favorite of mine early in the season with a 55-to-60 grade fastball/slider combo and feel for command. I'll guess Cameron Johnson is unlikely to sign as a 20th rounder, but he had top-50 pick buzz entering the draft as a data-friendly prep lefty who reaches 100 mph.

MILB.com’s Jonathan Mayo had this assessment of Davis:

Since his high school days, Davis -- whose name came up as early as the Red Sox's pick at 14 -- has shown glimpses of his plus raw power from the left side of the plate. In 2023, he carried over some adjustments and showed a much better approach, cutting down his strikeout rate considerably and upping his power production as a result. He’s probably a corner outfielder in the future but could get the chance to play center to start out.

The Athletic’s Keith Law saw promise with the Honeyman pick:

Honeyman was in the second-round range on my board, a very high-contact hitter who rarely strikes out or walks and has a great two-strike approach. He hunts fastballs, hitting even better velocity, and his contact quality is already good. He’s a corner outfielder now and would need work to stay in center. I think he’s a great candidate for a small swing adjustment to boost his launch angle, which could make him a 20-homer guy.

MILB.com’s Sam Dykstra had this take on Matthews and eighth-round pick Ixan Henderson:

Matthews sparked national debate when he threw 156 pitches in a 16-strikeout, complete-game effort in a Super Regionals win over Texas. From a stuff standpoint, the 6-foot-5 southpaw boasts an above-average fading changeup and sits in the low-90s with his heater. A 19th-round pick by the Rays last year, Matthews jumped 15 rounds after returning to the Cardinal as a senior.

It isn’t a huge shock to see a college pitchability lefty head to the St. Louis system. Henderson’s stuff doesn’t pop off the page, but it is a true four-pitch mix out of an easy delivery. The 6-foot-2 southpaw posted a 3.74 ERA with 100 strikeouts over 89 innings in his best season on campus this spring, and if he can squeeze out a little more velo -- he averages around 91 with the heater now -- his starting chances increase dramatically.

All of that sounds reasonably promising. Now let’s see what long-term assets the Cardinals can add via various trades ahead of the deadline.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

Will Leitch, MLB.com: “The Reds are a top 10 team in baseball right now: Soak it in, Reds fans. One can’t help but wonder if the aesthetical pleasure of merely watching the Reds right now has something to do with the jump. When you have a guy like Elly De La Cruz who steals second, third and home on three pitches, well, that’s the sort of thing that makes the baseball world stand up and take notice.”

Ray Ratto, The Defector: “They are running and sliding head-first and stealing bases when they shouldn't and generally soiling themselves in the very best way, and not just new sensation Elly De La Cruz. The stultifying three-true-outcomes baseball that has been strangling the game far worse than time of game ever did finally has an antidote, and maybe it's being wasted on a team that lost 100 games last year and is only now finding its legs, but it has to start somewhere. In Cincinnati it starts with glorious recklessness on the bases that pays off more often than not. They have been thrown out on the bases more times than any other team (47) because they stretch plays more than any other team (48). They've stolen 112 bases, more than anyone else, and are on pace to steal 199, their most since 1988 when speed far outpaced homers as the game's driving force. They spit (another dirty habit) on one of analytics' most obvious failings: When everyone does the same thing the same way for the same reason, nobody's watching anybody. It isn't just the speed the Reds employ, but the fact that they are among the first teams to embrace its benefits in the new world order, and as such look even more outlier-y than they actually are. They are younger and faster and hyperaggressive going from base to base because years of trying to jack homers like their superiors got them nowhere. A year after their club president, failson Phil Castellini, all but told fans they had no choice but to attend games even though the team was cheaply and poorly built, and a month after drawing 9,194 for a Wednesday night against the Cardinals, they sold out a weekend series with the Braves because, well, they win by getting dirty.”

Ben Clemens, FanGraphs.com: “Oh, the Nationals are going to get a few prospects who may or may not ever make the majors? Oh, some contending team is going to get an above-average infielder for two months? Boring! But these little moves add up. An extra few prospects here, a reclamation project that turns into a solid reliever there, and pretty soon you’re putting a good major league team on the field sooner than expected. There’s a lot of randomness involved in building a baseball team. You never know how the guys you acquire will turn out. But tiny edges repeated over and over give you a much better shot at success. Signing players like (Jeimer) Candelario, and then getting something out of them, makes me think that the Nationals understand their competitive position. For a team that’s clearly not playoff-bound in the immediate future, that’s about the best you can hope for.”

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “Will the Los Angeles Angels trade him? Will (Shohei) Ohtani flee from Anaheim to Los Angeles? Will he actually consider staying? Ohtani will be front and center on everyone’s minds until the last remaining seconds at the 6 p.m. ET trade deadline on Aug. 1. The Angels are telling everyone they are keeping him. Well, at least for now. The Angels have lost 13 of their last 17 games, are five games out and chasing six teams in the wild-card race, and will be without three-time MVP Mike Trout until late August. If their free-fall continues, do the Angels go ahead and move Ohtani to restock their farm system? Or do they keep him, no matter how dire the playoff picture may look, knowing that if they trade him, he’s not coming back as a free agent? Who wants to become the Harry Frazee of this century – 103 years after the Boston owner sold two-way star Babe Ruth? The heavy betting money is that Ohtani stays, at least until the final out of the World Series, where he hits free agency and likely receives the most lucrative contract in North American sports history. Yet, until the trade deadline ends, all eyes will be on baseball’s greatest star.”

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “Ohtani is a once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon and (the Angels will) do anything they can to convince him it's worth staying. If they trade him, they chance him finding out he enjoys playing elsewhere and even signing an extension with his new team before they get a chance to bid on him in free agency. Part of the sell has to be that they'll do anything to make the playoffs, which means becoming a hard buyer here in front of the deadline in an attempt to make a push. Even if it seems unlikely right now, unlikely playoff pushes do happen. If the Angels somehow pull off the unlikely and advance to, say, the ALCS, their chances of retaining him in free agency probably skyrocket. If they trade him, they probably have no chance of signing him in the offseason. If they keep him, fail to make the playoffs and then lose him in free agency, that's a bridge they'll cross if it comes to that. They'd have a big rebuilding job in front of them anyway, so I don't see the point in being proactive if said proactivity involves giving up on having Ohtani on the team.”

Steve Goldman, Baseball Prospectus: “What if you threw a party but nobody came? That seems to be the question confronting the American League Central division this year. The Guardians presently lead a limping race by half a game with a record of .500. There have been days when they or the Twins club with which they’ve been alternating at the top have led with a losing record. Since the advent of divisional play in 1969, the possibility of a playoff team with a losing record has provoked alarm in traditionalist circles, klaxons that only grew louder with the addition of the wild card, and then multiple wild cards. It’s been almost 30 years since the playoffs expanded, but, barring the compromises introduced by the COVID pandemic in 2020, we still haven’t seen a team fail into the playoffs in precisely this way. The Twins, Guardians, and the rest of their hapless AL Central cohort might give us that experience, bringing with them a non-zero possibility of an end result that might shake even the most radical of anti-traditionalists among us, a World Series-winner whose regular-season record was something like 80-82.”

MEGAPHONE

“I feel like that job at MLB Network has set me up in a way to be an incredible coach because I basically had been coaching for 15 years. Every time I'm on air, and I'm watching games, and I'm having to break down players, guys that are hot guys that are struggling, what could they do? I feel like there's nothing when I coach this team, there's nothing that I don't know about what the swing looks like from the ground up, what it looks like mentally to be a great big leaguer and to have success as a team up and down that lineup. So, MLB Network has made me feel ready for this job.”

New Yankees hitting coach Sean Casey, on moving from his TV gig to his new post.