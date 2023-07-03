Many former Blues enjoyed good outcomes in NHL free agency and the trade market.

Ivan Barbashev eschewed free agency to stay with the Vegas Golden Knights for five years and $25 million. That got the money train rolling for Blues alumni.

Here is the rundown:

Former captain Ryan O’Reilly got a four-year deal with a $4.5 million annual value to provide leadership for the rebuilding Nashville Predators.

“He reminds me of a Joe Pavelski type of guy that continues to produce,” new Preds GM Barry Trotz said. “People follow him and everyone around him is better.”

There is a 110 percent chance ROR will love playing in Smashville. Might he bust out a guitar and play in one of the clubs on Broadway from time to time?

After doing nice work for the New York Rangers, defenseman Niko Mikkola got three years and $7.5 million to sign with the Florida Panthers.

Former first overall pick Erik Johnson, 35, will get to extend his career for another year in Buffalo. The Sabres will pay the injury-battered Johnson $3.25 million for the coming season. Not bad!

Kevin Shattenkirk, 34, will head East from Anaheim to Boston for one at shade over $1 million. There could be worse outcomes for one of the sport’s good guys.

Ruffian Ryan Reaves keeps on keeping on. At the age of 36, he got three years with an average of $1.35 million from the Toronto Maple Leafs. He may never retire.

“I’m not coming in to obviously score 40 goals for the team,” Reaves told Sportsnet. “I bring that intensity on and off the ice. You know, I try and help the young guys where I can, but for me, just doing my job, playing physical. Bring a little swag to the team and doing my thing.”

Ever-willing grinder Noel Acciari got some security with a three-year, $6 million contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Tyler Pitlick kept his career going with a one-year deal for minimal ($785,000) money with the New York Rangers.

Via the trade front, Klim Kostin’s rights went from Edmonton to Detroit. He signed a two-year, $4 million deal to join the Blues Alumni branch in Motown.

“Kostin is a big winger, plays hard,” general manager Steve Yzerman told reporters. “We were looking to add some of that.

“He's big and he skated well, got more involved. He played on a pretty deep team in Edmonton, so this is an opportunity to take on a bigger role. We felt like he showed he can play in the NHL as a regular, that was our opinion. We're optimistic he can work his way into a bigger role with us.”

Defenseman Joel Edmundson was a cap casualty in Montreal. The Canadiens sent him to the Washington Capitals for a third-round pick, giving him a chance to play with Alex Ovechkin.

On the down side, hometown hero Pat Maroon was a cap casualty in Tampa Bay. The Lightning shipped him off to the Wild, where he will fill the role briefly handled by Reaves.

Here is what folks have been writing about NHL free agency:

Greg Wyshysnki, ESPN.com: “New Predators general manager Barry Trotz went to work this summer by excavating the team's center position. He bought out the last three years of Matt Duchene's contract. He traded Ryan Johansen to the Colorado Avalanche, retaining half his salary for the next two seasons. That meant clearing $4 million of Johansen's $8 million off the cap. Hey, look at that: Ryan O'Reilly is making $4.5 million. Out goes Johansen; in comes ‘The Factor.’ O'Reilly isn't a top-line center at this stage of his career. On a team like Nashville, he is a strong second-line center. Ideally, he'd be what he was in Toronto -- an outstanding third-line center on a deep Stanley Cup contender. But given the Predators' depth chart currently, he might need to be more than that . . . There are probably fans around the NHL -- certainly in Toronto -- who are wondering how their teams couldn't get O'Reilly in at $4.5 million against the cap. True, four years for a 32-year-old in offensive-production decline might have scared away some teams. But for the Predators, I love the fit. They're a young team with a clear and immediate need for help in the middle and can use the leadership and savvy that O'Reilly brings to the table. Cast in the right role, it's a strong add for the Preds. O'Reilly is still one of the league's best two-way centers.”

Sean Shapiro, EP Rinkside: “This honestly feels like a bit of a savings to what I expected him to get. Is it a great deal? Maybe not, mostly because of the term, The real fear here is that he reverts to being more like what he was in St. Louis before the trade instead of keeping up what he did with Toronto after it. But again, I thought someone would give him $6 million, so maybe you call this a win for Barry Trotz.”

Matt Larkin, Daily Faceoff: “The Preds are likely the day’s most polarizing team. New GM Barry Trotz came out swinging, prying defenseman Luke Schenn and center Ryan O’Reilly away from the Toronto Maple Leafs and adding Gustav Nyquist to boot. My take: sigh. The Predators appeared to finally be embracing a team reset when they traded Mattias Ekholm and Tanner Jeannot for futures, moved out half Ryan Johansen’s cap hit and bought out Duchene. You’re a new GM who already has legendary status in your city and thus have a massive runway. You’ve just created financial breathing room on a team that needs to bottom out and start drafting players with true star potential. And then you…immediately paper over the roster holes with multi-year deals for veterans in their 30s? Why? I don’t care how much character Schenn and O’Reilly bring. The Predators had a chance to stop living life on the playoff bubble, and they undid everything in a matter of hours.”

Luke Fox, Sportsnet: “As the most frenzied hours of free agency rolled by, and the signings pushed well past 150, and the total contract dollars eclipsed $640 million, the Toronto Maple Leafs’ roster gradually got worse. Now, that’s not to say the Maple Leafs will stay worse. New general manager Brad Treliving — pressed by salary-cap constraints and drinking from a firehose of urgent situations with star players, his coaching staff and his own brass since accepting the gig one month ago — still has open contract slots, UFA targets and trade options to rebound from a sluggish, ruggish start to Toronto’s off-season. Treliving is interested in edgy forwards Tyler Bertuzzi and Max Domi, two of the best UFA options still on the board, and poking around the defense and depth scoring markets. Yet the hole punched into the Maple Leafs’ roster on Canada Day afternoon was so violent it might as well have been left by Ryan Reaves’s fist. Seventy-nine goals walked out the door; 15 came in. Out go heart-and-soul center Ryan O’Reilly; defensemen Luke Schenn, Erik Gustafsson and Justin Holl; 23-goal winger Michael Bunting; play-everywhere forward Alexander Kerfoot; and bottom-six fan favorite Noel Acciari. In come offensive defenseman John Klingberg and 36-year-old fourth-line banger Reaves, who inked a three-year contract at a $1.35 million AAV.”

Mike Stephens, The Hockey News: “The (Erik Johnson) deal represents a nice payday for the veteran defender who comes to Buffalo after a successful run with the Colorado Avalanche that included a Stanley Cup in 2022. Still, this is a lot of money to pay a player of Johnson's ability at this stage of his career. The 35-year-old finished with zero goals and eight assists for eight points while logging 17:15 in average nightly ice time. With little-to-no offensive upside to offer, Johnson is purely a defensively-focused player these days. And with his style of play and the gnarly and extensive litany of injuries he's suffered over the year, health is a major issue, as well.”

MEGAPHONE

“If you remember when I first came here, I said a couple of things I want to do. I want to change a little bit of the culture, not that the culture was bad. It just needed a little tweak. I was looking for serial winners. I wanted a path for our young guys to develop and be surrounded by those type of people.”

Trotz, on buying character players in free agency.