Resourceful Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash has maximized the use of his bullpen over the years.

He pioneered the use of the opener – a reliever starting the game to attack the top of the batting order – and he has used all means necessary to find the best matchups with his bullpen.

His tactical acumen is being put to test these days with the Cardinals in town. As you saw Wednesday, Cash had to construct a bullpen start in his team’s 6-4 loss.

“We don't go through a bullpen day assuming that we're just going to shut people down,” Cash told reporters after the game. “Bullpen day or starter, I hope they're on. I want them both to be on.”

You will likely see a similar scenario play out in Thursday night’s game with converted reliever Zack Littell starting the game for the Rays. He is not likely to work deep into the game.

“I kind of treat it the same way, honestly,” Littell told MLB.com. “My role doesn't necessarily change. I think they've been fairly communicative that they just want me to go out there and do what I've been doing, continue to try to eat innings and take it one step at a time.”

Cash is scrambling. Starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow missed a start due to a sore back, which forced a bullpen start Sunday.

Worse yet, Shane McClanahan shut down with the dreaded forearm pain and received a discouraging diagnosis.

“Surgery is certainly an option, but I don’t want to get too far ahead,” Cash told reporters earlier this week. “I think in fairness to Mac and to us, he’s going to be down for a little while.”

The Rays are already missing starting pitchers Shane Baz and Jeffrey Springs due to Tommy John surgery. Drew Rasmussen is also out until next season due to elbow surgery.

Ever-aggressive Rays president of baseball operations Erik Neander acquired pitcher Aaron Civale from the Cleveland Guardians ahead of the trade deadline, so that will help.

Writing for FanGrapjs, Michael Baumann summed up things:

Over Tampa Bay’s most recent run of success, the Rays have set great store by their pitching, and more recently by their rotation, which ranks third in the majors in WAR. But that success has come amidst a sweeps-week Grey’s Anatomy special in the medical department. McClanahan will be the biggest loss yet, as he leads Rays starters in innings and was one of the team’s All-Star representatives last month. The question, as always, is whether Tampa Bay can hang on, and what ‘hanging on’ looks like for a club that’s already headed backwards.

The Rays were so good early this year we took them for granted. At the end of June, they were on a 109-win pace with an even better run differential, and nobody in the American League looked to be their match. On the morning of July 1, the Rays were 6 1/2 games up on their nearest AL competition; since then, they’re 12-18, which is just a game ahead of the A’s. The Rays are now two games behind the Orioles; their odds of winning the division (and by extension, clinching a bye) have been cut in half over the past 38 days . . .

It’s not like the entire Rays rotation came down with bum elbows all at once and then the team got swamped by the Orioles. But pitching depth is a concept that compounds itself either in abundance or in absence; nobody understands that connection better than the Rays, who have been rotating starters on and off the IL since this run of playoff appearances began.

The Rays have been able to make it work because of their ability to scout, develop, and otherwise conjure depth. President of baseball ops Erik Neander loves a midseason trade that brings in a fresh arm, and of course the team that popularized the opener has found creative ways to fill innings.

Tampa Bay still hopes to get Josh Fleming back from his elbow inflammation. Also, the Rays hope that Taj Bradley can get back on track after earlier struggles landed him back in the minors.

“For a young pitcher, the last four or five or six starts, the way it's gone has been a challenge,” Cash said. “But we need Taj to be really good. That was reiterated to him. He's a really confident kid, and he'll go down there and make the most of it."

