Joey Votto wanted in on the Cincinnati Reds’ fun this season.

While working his way back from surgical repairs, Votto, 39, had to watch from the side as that long-suffering team finally broke out.

“When the momentum of the team is moving in a certain direction, you want to continue to be the wind behind the sails sort of thing," Votto told reporters. “In my head, I’m thinking all the time about, 'How can I be productive? How can I help?' And I will. I can say with a high degree of confidence that I will, as long as I remain healthy and I keep working every single day.”

He got involved Monday by smacking a two-run homer in a 3-2 victory over the Washington Nationals. That snapped his 0-for-21 slump and thrust him right into the middle of a special season.

“I have felt good. It’s been frustrating,” Votto said. “Any time you go through a cold spell, especially early, it can be a bit irritating. You want to be chill at the plate, you want to feel good about yourself. But when you feel like you’re coming from behind, that can be daunting at times.”

Votto is batting just .154 with a .760 on-base plus slugging percentage and 15 strikeouts in 47 plate appearances during his comeback.

“The only thing that’s bothered me so far is the uptick in strikeouts, but that’s not going to last,” Votto said. “I’ve got the skill and the ability, and I have the health to be able to control that. I can say with some confidence that it will go down. Once that gets into a certain range, then everything falls into place. I trust my ball-in-play skills.”

Of Votto’s six hits this season, four are homers. So Nationals manager Dave Martinez noted that pitchers can’t afford to leave pitches out over the plate against him.

“We've always known Votto, he's a really good player, he's going to compete,” Martinez said. “You make a mistake, you're going to pay. I don't care if it's hitting .120, .350 -- he's a pure, unbelievable hitter. He's been for years.”

The Reds have won five of their last six games while joining the Milwaukee Brewers atop the National League Central, 10 ½ games ahead of the last-place Cardinals. Cincinnati has three more shots at the terrible Nationals before traveling to Milwaukee for three games ahead of the All-Star break.

TALKIN” BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “Are we already overlooking Paul Goldschmidt again? Goldy's numbers are down from his 2022 MVP season, but he's still producing at an All-Star level. Fellow Cardinal Nolan Arenadp was voted in as a starter, and St. Louis probably doesn't deserve more than one All-Star given its lackluster first half. But it's still weird to see a reigning MVP putting up another nice season left off the roster.”

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “Those screams you heard Sunday were from St. Louis Cardinals fans wondering how in the world NL defending MVP Paul Goldschmidt wasn’t invited to the All-Star Game, while the Tampa Bay Rays are wondering how Wander Franco got left behind. Perennial All-Stars Bryce Harper, Manny Machado, J.T. Realmuto, Francisco Lindor, Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer and Fernando Tatis won’t be going to the All-Star Game, either.”

Paul Casella, MLB.com: “It’s hard to find anyone who can stop – or even slow down – the Braves right now. After ending the Reds’ 12-game winning streak two weeks ago, Atlanta went 6-0 (last week) to improve to 16-1 in its last 17 games. On Tuesday, the Braves hit five home runs off AL Cy Young candidate Joe Ryan, matching the total he had allowed in his past 12 starts combined. Four days later, Atlanta knocked out Marlins rookie sensation Eury Pérez – who had a 1.34 ERA in nine starts coming in – after just one-third of an inning. Ronald Acuña Jr. -- who hit a leadoff home run in each of those games on his way to racking up five homers and four stolen bases in six games last week -- has 21 home runs and 38 stolen bases overall as he continues to bolster his MVP case.”

Jake Mailot, FanGraphs: “Eight is the Braves’ number this year. Not only are they sending eight players to the All-Star game in Seattle next week, but they’re also in the midst of their third eight-game winning streak this season. Incredibly, they lost just four times during the month of June and have now overtaken the Rays for the best record in baseball. They’ve weathered all those injuries to their starting rotation by simply pounding across run after run; since the beginning of June, they’ve scored nearly seven runs per game. They’ll head into the midseason break with a road trip that takes them through Cleveland and then to Tampa Bay to face the team they just passed in the overall standings.”

Ginny Searle, Baseball Prospectus: “With (Zack) Wheeler taking a step back on the mound (4.03 ERA, 82 DRA-), Philadelphia has seen their star power fail to add up to as much as they might have hoped. With the majors-best Braves running away with the division, the Phillies have already likely squandered a chance to step forward after last year’s Wild Card-winning, obviously unsustainable pennant run. The Mets are fumbling things far worse than the horses (does anyone call the Phils that? If not, why not), but it’s hard to take consolation when an 86-win pace is running a win behind last year—and that 86 wouldn’t be enough, with this year’s competition. One thing that might help with that—winning series against awful teams. Much like the Angels putting a 25-spot on the Rockies last weekend and dropping the series, the Nationals took two for the price of their shame, as Philadelphia fell by a single run in each bookending contest.”

Barry Petchesky, The Defector: “The AL Central is (once again) wide open, with none of its teams particularly skilled or successful, but instead falling somewhere on the spectrum with the Twins' inevitable first-round exit at one end and a sign warning Don't look directly at the Royals at the other. This leaves a lot of room for the division's creamy middle to be technically in the hunt while losing most of their games, often in funny ways. Like say a (White Sox) pitcher named Bummer giving up a walk-off wild pitch, as happened earlier this week.”

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “The Angels have either been a tease or just plain bad for years, but they have the best player in the world and have hung around in contention all season. I could definitely envision a scenario where they make the playoffs. Of course, I could also very easily envision them losing 90 games.”

MEGAPHONE

“It doesn't feel great. I mean, there's no two ways to it. Hopefully, just a sprained wrist. I can't describe the pain I felt. I never felt it before, ever, before this. I never had wrist problems or anything. Just freak things.”

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout, on an ominous-sounding wrist injury that could knock him out of still another All-Star Game.