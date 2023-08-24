Sometimes a major league owner can be too loyal to his baseball people.

Such, it seems, is the case with Chicago White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf. He finally got around to firing executive vice president Ken Williams and general manager Rick Hahn after his team sank to 49-77 earlier this week.

Reinsdorf’s uncommon loyalty moved him to bring back yesteryear manager, Tony La Russa, for another run on the South Side during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Why? Reinsdorf long regretted firing La Russa back in 1986.

That odd comeback didn’t pay off, but La Russa remains Reinsdorf’s trusted advisor. La Russa has powered through serious health challenges and he will consult with the owner on next steps now that the franchise has finally turned the page on Williams and Hahn.

Their firings jolted the baseball industry. While Reinsdorf signaled that an organizational audit was underway, he had been famously patient with his front office.

Williams had worked for the team since 1992. He had been in his current post since 2011, when he stepped up the organizational ladder and promoted Hahn to run the day-to-day show.

Williams was the architect of the 2005 World Championship team, which broke an 88-year title drought. But the White Sox haven’t won a playoff series since then and they reached the postseason just three times during that span – including the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

They are on pace to post their fifth season with 90-plus losses during that title. Their attendance has plunged to 21,589 per game

After selling off significant talent at the trade deadline, the White Sox face a massive rebuilding project. Fans have been clamoring for Reinsdorf to look outside the organization to secure an elite leader like former Cubs executive Theo Epstein or long-time Milwaukee Brewers executive David Stearns.

But that has not been Reinsdorf’s style.

USA Today Bob Nightengale looked into his crystal ball to see what might come next:

Chris Getz, 39, who spent the past seven years overseeing the White Sox minor league operations and player development after a seven-year playing career, is expected to be named the next White Sox GM.

Dayton Moore, the Texas Rangers’ senior advisor of baseball operations who spent 16 years as the Kansas City Royals GM, could also join Getz in a key front-office position. The two close friends worked together in Kansas City where they won back-to-back pennants and the 2015 World Series championship.

It likely will be weeks before the White Sox make an official decision, but Getz and Moore are the overwhelming favorites to be running the White Sox baseball operations before the season’s conclusion.

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol, who was hired last November, is safe, officials say, at least for now. He’s in the first year of a three-year contract, and while White Sox players have complained publicly and about lack of discipline and leadership, the front office isn’t blaming Grifol for their 49-77 record.

Nightengale noted that La Russa will have a hand in assessing the field staff. La Russa has also scouted the White Sox farm system, so he can also advise Reinsdorf on the organization’s overall strengths and weaknesses.

A fascinating offseason awaits the White Sox and that could be relevant to the Cardinals. If the White Sox opt to shop pitcher Dylan Cease around for a big package of young position players and pitchers, John Mozeliak and Co. would want in on that bidding.

DOWN GOES OHTANI

With Los Angeles Angels megastar Shohei Ohtani heading to free agency after this season, potential bidders have been wondering how much longer he could pitch full time while also hitting full time.

Wednesday night moved that question to the forefront. Ohtani exited his start with a torn elbow ligament, so his future as a pitcher is uncertain.

Writing for CBSSports.com, Ohtani summed this up:

Ohtani, who had Tommy John surgery in October 2018, has dealt with a slew of minor ailments in recent weeks, including fingernail and blister problems. More recently, he had a start skipped because of arm fatigue. He's also publicly expressed that he was feeling tired, a byproduct of his unrivaled workload as a two-way player.

During his start Wednesday afternoon, Ohtani showed greatly reduced velocity on all of his pitches. According to Statcast's data, his fastball was clocked at 93.2 mph -- 3.7 mph below his seasonal average. His sweeper, meanwhile, was 4.7 ticks slower.

Ohtani, 29, entered the day having hit .304/.406/.659 (182 OPS+) with 43 home runs and 89 RBI, as well as having thrown 130 innings of 142 ERA+ ball. His total contributions have been estimated to be worth 9.4 Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball Reference. In other words, he's in the midst of one of the best individual seasons in baseball history.

Ohtani will qualify for free agency this winter. At that point, he's expected to receive a contract worth more than $500 million, per industry insiders. As such, it's within the realm of possibility that Wednesday's games were his last in an Angels uniform.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

Ray Ratto, The Defector: “The St. Louis Cardinals long ago realized that 2023 would happen without them, but they haven't turned over the last quarter of their season to the usual gaggle of prospects/suspects. They held onto their veteran base while sprinkling in the odd young'un, and they kept megaveteran starting pitcher Adam Wainwright, more than anything else to allow him to win his 200th career game, all of them for St. Louis. It is an act of wanton sentimentality for someone who has served his club well and been properly compensated for same, and it's the sort of thing that plays especially well in a ball town like St. Louis. Only he's been stuck at 198 wins for the past two months, and not just stuck but struck. He's profoundly lost eight of his last nine starts and got no-decisioned in the other, a 10-6 win over Arizona in which he lasted only four innings. He has the worst ERA of any starter in baseball in those starts (12.56) and is averaging barely a strikeout per turn through the order. In fact, Tuesday night he induced his first swing and miss (by Pittsburgh's Vinny Capra) since Aug. 4, 60 hitters and 156 pitches before. Given his age (41) and contract ($17.5 million, of which $14 million or so has already been paid), he would almost surely have been released by now, if not for the romantic debt the Cardinals feel to him and his quest for the round number he so desires in what figure to be his final seven starts. And in what is shaping up as the Cardinals' worst season in 33 years, Wainwright's worst season ever is particularly metaphorical. If he hadn't earned the right to leave this way, he'd have already left, and not of his choice. And if the Cardinals hadn't benefited from his history for nearly two decades, they wouldn't have let him stay.”

Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “The bidding war for (Jordan) Montgomery will be fierce. He's the kind of pitcher everyone loves. Scouts love him because he's a big left-hander (listed at 6-foot-6 and 228 pounds), numbers people love him because he has an analytics-friendly five-pitch package, and fans love him because he's posted a 3.55 ERA and 117 ERA+ the last three years. Montgomery is durable and very good, and durable and very good will get you paid handsomely in this game, especially when you're putting together the contract year he has. Maybe you don't want Montgomery to be the guy atop the rotation, but, clearly, he fits in a contender's rotation.”

Dan Szymborski, FanGraphs: “The Yankees have become reliant on larger parts of their win total coming from a shrinking percentage of their roster, which leaves a lot tied up with the fate of a few players. The Angels can tell you about the inherent risks of that, though the Yankees have historically done a much better job filling out their rosters with complementary players than their haloed compatriots out west. The 2022 season demonstrated how good the Yankees’ core was when things went their way more often than not; the 2023 team is a very similar roster showing the opposite scenario. Just as 99 wins was a realistic possibility, so was a 79-win season. So, what’s next? While you’d have to be seriously deluded to confuse this team’s spending habits with those of the Rays, George Steinbrenner is gone and Hal Steinbrenner appears to have a different appetite for patching holes with piles of cash. We estimate the Yankees’ luxury tax payroll as approaching $300 million this year, and they already have close to $200 million committed for next season. When you consider that that $200 million does not include salaries for arbitration-eligible players such as Gleyber Torres, Nestor Cortes, Clay Holmes, or Jonathan Loáisiga (the Yanks spent nearly $50 million on salaries for arbitration-eligible players in 2023), they may not have enough room under their self-imposed payroll limits to quickly retool as they have in the past. Indeed, I think the Yankees should probably be looking ahead two or more years, rather than focusing on 2024. We’re perhaps already seeing the beginnings of an increased nod toward the long haul rather than the short one.”

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “The Brewers are going to scratch and claw for the few runs they do score, so they'll have to continue winning close games -- they're 25-11 in one-run games -- to hold on to their NL Central lead. Brandon Woodruff has now made three starts after being out since April and Corbin Burnes has a 2.34 ERA since the beginning of July, but Peralta looms as a huge key, giving them a third dependable starter. He's in the midst of one of his patented hot streaks and just dominated the hard-hitting Rangers with 11 strikeouts in 5⅔ innings on Saturday (part of an 18-strikeout combo for the Brewers). He also had 13-strikeout games against the Rockies and Reds in the past month and three scoreless outings since the All-Star break. He's now fifth in the majors in strikeout rate and first since the All-Star break.”

MEGAPHONE

“We are what our record says we are. We’re certainly not proud of it. It’s been a disaster of a season. We’re embarrassed by it.”

New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman.