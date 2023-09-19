Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz is not the only Southeastern Conference coach who returned to work Sunday with extra spring in his step.

Florida coach Billy Napier removed tons of pressure from his back when the Gators dispatched Tennessee 29-16 Saturday in front of the roaring mob in The Swamp and a cadre of 2024 recruits.

That victory helped boosters set aside Florida’s dispiriting 24-11 season-opening loss to Utah. That helped push last season’s 6-7 finish in Year 1 of Napier’s regime further into the background.

That allowed Florida to slip into the final Top 25 slot in this week's poll, edging past Missouri to do so.

“It validates your plan. It validates what you're selling to some degree, the things that you continue to harp on,” Napier said after the game. “Success is a dirty process and ultimately it's rewarding. You have to go through some ups and downs along the way.”

Florida dominated Tennessee in the first half, moving out to a 26-7 lead in the second quarter. Then the Gators slowed the game down to avoid a shootout with the fast-paced Vols.

Now Florida will try to build on that victory at home against Charlotte Saturday before resuming SEC play the following week at Kentucky.

“Obviously, we still have a lot of work to do, but you want to see your people have success, right?” Napier said.

That’s right. Napier is building a great recruiting class for next season, but he must keep his job to reap the benefits of his staff’s work.

He was well aware of the mounting outside pressure on him to get results this season.

“We have to anticipate what is coming,” Napier said Monday. “That's the great thing about the University of Florida, right? We can have an environment like that, we can have a tremendous experience. We've also had an environment like that and had bad experiences. It's magnified here, right?

“We're in a state with 22 million people. We got more beat writers covering our program than any program in the country. We have 500 million living alumni, right? There's passion here.

“They want to tell you all about it when it's bad, and they want to tell you all about it when it's good. I think it's important that we have something that we can stand on independent of that, a process and a system, and we can eliminate the external and say, ‘Hey, am I doing the best I can for the team today?’”

Just as the Gators must block out the critics, they must also not get ahead of themselves after one big victory.

“Just in the meetings yesterday, a lot of emphasis was making sure we stay grounded,” Florida cornerback Devin Moore said. “Last season when we got a bit of success, I feel like it kind of blew our heads up a little bit. This year we're putting more emphasis on the approach of, Okay, that happened Saturday, Sunday new week. Let's get to it. Let's check the scout, just come out this week ready."

That is the same mindset Missouri must embrace after upsetting Kansas State. The Tigers can’t afford to lose focus ahead of their game against Memphis.

THE GRIDIRON CHRONICLES

Here is what folks have been writing about college football:

Matt Hayes, Saturday Down South: “This wasn’t just a victory for Billy Napier. This was a victory for every coach in college football. This was a victory for every university president bullied into a fat, guaranteed contract to hire a coach — then pressured into firing the same coach 18 months later by unreasonable big-money boosters and pitchfork toting social media dorks. Florida’s win over Tennessee did so much more than give Napier, the embattled Gators coach, some breathing room from the lunatic fringe outside the arena. It brought some sensibility to an unstable and unreasonable college football world. The win-now or else mantra that has overtaken the sport has subsided. Patience has replaced panic. For a week, anyway. . . This isn’t about questioning whether he’s the right guy to coach quarterbacks or call plays. Or if his scheme fits personnel. This is about declaring that a coach needs a full allotment of time to build and develop a roster and a culture. I still have numerous questions about Napier as a QBs coach and play-caller, but it doesn’t mean Florida should throw $31 million at him and force him to walk after this season. This is about those decision-makers — university presidents and athletic directors — taking back the power to hire and fire coaches from fat cat boosters pushed into reckless decisions by the lunacy of Twitter. Or X. Or whatever message board they slither in and out of. This Florida win was for Napier, and for the administrations and coaches at Oklahoma (Brent Venables) and Wisconsin (Luke Fickell) and Nebraska (Matt Rhule) and Notre Dame (Marcus Freeman) and Auburn (Hugh Freeze). All of whom have been on the hot seat since their first loss — or in Freeze’s case, Day 1 because it’s Auburn.”

Bill Connelly, ESPN.com: “After games against South Dakota and Middle Tennessee State, the Tigers' offense had made fewer big plays than almost anyone in the country. That was a bad omen . . . until Brady Cook threw for 356 yards, with six completions of more than 25 yards, in a 30-27 upset of Kansas State. If that's the offense Eliah Drinkwitz is going to pair with another solid defense moving forward, the Tigers could be on their way to a huge season. But they've got to do it twice before earning my trust.”

Brad Crawford, 247 Sports: “It likely doesn't bother Eli Drinkwitz that his team is unranked after beating 15th-ranked Kansas State to improve to 3-0 since he has something to play up inside the locker room. However, if the Tigers handle their business in Week 4 against Memphis (3-0), that's another quality win for Mizzou before the start of SEC play. How many of us had this team pegged as one of the SEC's best in September? Very few. Luther Burden is a certified weapon on offense and the Tigers' defensive front and secondary is talented. And what's scary is Mizzou hasn't played its best yet.”

Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “(Barry Odom) the former Missouri head man -- 25-25 in four years before getting sacked in 2019 -- is off to a hot start at his new gig after coming up with a stunning win at home over Vanderbilt. At UTEP, Hawaii, at Nevada, Colorado State, at New Mexico - win four of those five winnable games, and UNLV might be bowling for the first time since 2013.”

Tom Fornelli, CBSSports.com: “The most common refrain from college football fans and media alike over the weekend was, ‘Are any of these teams any good?’ It was an easy response to see coming. On a weekend that didn't feature any matchups between ranked teams but instead saw an average spread of nearly 23 points in games involving ranked teams, everybody spent the week telling themselves, ‘It's the weeks like these that include the biggest surprises!’ Well, this week didn't. Ranked teams went 22-2. The two who managed to lose (Tennessee and Kansas State) did so on the road against SEC teams and were involved in two of the few games with single-digit spreads. Plus, you know, Tennessee losing at Florida isn't exactly a rarity. The Vols have lost 10 straight trips to The Swamp However, while the other 22 ranked teams all won, many of the ones at the top of the poll looked ordinary. Georgia had to come back from an 11-point halftime deficit to beat South Carolina. Michigan Michigan won by 25 but turned the ball over four times, including three interceptions from J.J. McCarthy. Florida State looked as if nobody told it about the game it was supposed to play against Boston College until 15 minutes before kickoff, and barely escaped 31-29. Texas was tied 10-10 with Wyoming after three quarters. Then there was Alabama, taking out its frustration for a loss to Texas on South Florida by looking even worse than last week in a 17-3 victory. But one team looked as dominant as it has every week all season. One team that seems to be flying under the radar despite starting the season ranked in the top 10 and looking every bit the College Football Playoff contender every quarter it's played. Washington beat Michigan State 41-7 in East Lansing, Michigan, on Saturday evening, and it could've been so much worse.”

Paul Myerberg, USA Today: “The hottest story in college football keeps delivering in front of a captive national audience. Down 28-20 with under two minutes left and 98 yards from the end zone, No. 21 Colorado tied the game with 32 seconds left and then beat rival Colorado State 43-35 in overtime to avoid a possibly deflating loss before meeting No. 13 Oregon and No. 5 Southern California to start Pac-12 play. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders threw 348 yards and four touchdowns despite playing much of the game without Travis Hunter, who was injured in the first half after taking a late hit on the sideline. (Late hits and personal fouls were kind of the Rams' thing.) The win will definitely keep Colorado on the national radar heading into next weekend's matchup against the Ducks, but the close call revealed flaws some of the best teams in the Pac-12 will be able to exploit.”

Heather Dinich, ESPN.com: “Saturday's (Ohio State) game at Notre Dame could be the most important nonconference game remaining. The committee uses head-to-head results as one of the tiebreakers when comparing teams with similar résumés. If Ohio State loses to Penn State or Michigan and doesn't win the East, but beats Notre Dame, they could both be one-loss teams with no conference title. Ohio State's win against Notre Dame last year was a huge factor in the Buckeyes' finishing in the top four without winning the Big Ten. If Notre Dame wins, which it has looked capable of with Sam Hartman at quarterback, it could propel the Irish back into the playoff conversation and put Ohio State in a can't-lose-again situation.”

MEGAPHONE

“Nobody asked about Carson Beck for two years, but he was out there doing the same thing he's doing now. He was getting better, and that allowed for a smooth transition. He’s hearing the exact same plays, the exact same calls. Everybody thinks it's some kind of different offense. It's the exact same. It's not different.”

Georgia coach Kirby Smart, standing by his quarterback.