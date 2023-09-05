The Southeastern Conference had a rough go in Week 1 of the college football season.

We’re not saying it was a humbling week for the conference – the SEC’s collective arrogance is much too resilience for that – but some programs felt real pain.

While some Mizzou fans groused about the Tigers’ less-than-amazing victory over FCS foe South Dakota, other fan bases experienced more legitimate angst.

LSU lost its showcase game to Florida State 45-27 while suffering a stunning second half collapse. “This is a total failure from a coaching standpoint and a player standpoint that we have to obviously address and we have to own,” Tigers coach Brian Kelly said afterward.

Florida was a no-show during its ugly 24-11 loss at Utah and South Carolina stalled out while falling 31-17 to neighboring North Carolina.

The LSU loss was the biggest, given the lofty expectations for the Tigers the potential postseason impact of this failure. But Florida’s latest flop under coach Billy Napier might have been the league’s low point for the week.

The SEC can’t be at its greatest when the long-proud Gators wallow in mediocrity. Florida fans are furious and Napier can feel the heat of their torches outside the gate.

He has lost eight of his first 14 games at the school. Such futility in The Swamp is unheard of.

“There’s no one single individual to blame here, other than me,” Napier told reporters. “Ultimately the buck stops here. We’re going to go fix it. That’s what I would tell you.”

Not a whole lot went right against Utah.

“The lesson here is that execution wins,” Napier said. “Having the discipline to execute in the moment is something that this game requires. There’s no question that we can help our players by coaching better, and certainly we can play better at times.”

Playing overmatched McNeese this week should by Napier some time, but the Gators will need a huge game against Tennessee on Sept. 16 to settle the fan base. You know the Vols will come out firing with Josh Heupel’s Blurball attack.

“Success is a dirty process,” Napier said. “You’ve got to navigate a world that has doubt, that has fear. There’s always disruptions, there’s always challenges. It challenges everything inside of you. If you’re a competitor, this game will challenge you. It demands all that you’ve got.

“For many it’s not worth it. But for the select few out there, they wouldn’t have it any other way.”

That’s brave talk. That sounded like a recruiting pitch to high school boys to join the Marines. Whether that message will inspire Florida players and back off angry boosters, well, we’ll see.

Bill Connelly, ESPN.com: “So much of football is about mitigating the damage of your bad spells and maximizing the damage from your good ones. And so much of that is winning the red zone -- holding your opponent to field goals (or even better, making fourth-down stops) when things aren't going well and scoring touchdowns when they are. FSU did both masterfully in Orlando, and they have a résumé-boosting win to show for it. This game was extremely important for the Noles because LSU was one of only two projected top-20 opponents on the schedule. But now that they've won . . . LSU was one of only two projected top-20 opponents on the schedule! It might turn out that Miami is better than expected . . . but as things currently stand, Clemson is the only sure(ish) thing remaining on the schedule. If the Noles split a pair of games against the Tigers -- at Clemson in Week 4, then in a hypothetical ACC championship on Dec. 2 -- they are going to be in great playoff shape. More specifically, if they bottle up that second-half performance and divvy it out for the next three months, they will absolutely be in the playoff.”

Matt Hinton, Saturday Down South: “If you’re inclined to respect LSU’s lofty ranking coming into the game, which I am, the main thrust was more about Florida State’s ascent than anything wrong with the Tigers that a couple solid wins to open conference play can’t fix. It’s a long season. All of their big goals are still intact, including the SEC West crown and, theoretically, a shot at the CFP (albeit with a nonexistent margin for error). LSU rebounded from an opening-night loss to win the West last year, and remained in the Playoff mix well into November even after suffering a second loss against Tennessee. Then again, if you were all-in on the Tigers as heavyweights, watching them unravel in the second half of their first big measuring-stick game — a game they were narrowly favored to win — hardly inspired confidence . . . It’s the kind of loss that, if they let it, threatens to derail the season.”

Samer Kalaf, The Defector: “The Buffaloes were three-touchdown underdogs and sealed an enormous road win over a team that played in last season's national title game. In particular, the Jackson State transfers showed out. Two-way player Travis Hunter had 11 catches for 119 yards and an interception, and Deion's son Shedeur Sanders started at QB and threw for 510 yards and four touchdowns. There's no value in projecting the rest of Colorado's season from one game—although next Saturday's opponent will be the astonishingly hapless Matt Rhule—but it's a hell of an opening statement, and the victory ensured that Deion Sanders will be the biggest attention vacuum in college football for the foreseeable future. Unless the Jim Harbaugh-less Wolverines find a way to lose to UNLV or Bowling Green, the early weeks of the season are set up to ensure a focus on Sanders. Many of the powerhouses will be chowing down on cupcakes, and really, how much is there to say about Georgia's 48-7 win over the UT Martin Skyhawks? Meanwhile, here are the rest of the opponents for Colorado in September: Nebraska, Colorado State, Oregon, and USC. The Buffs could be 1-4 by October and people would still care more about them than the average college team. That's what Sanders brings to the sport: the hype that comes with being Deion Sanders.”

Brad Crawford, 247 Sports: “Remember when oddsmakers placed Colorado's win total at 3.5? Sanders and the Buffaloes might trump that projection during the first month of the season. No team in Week 1 was more impressive than Colorado after an offensive explosion at TCU. There are three early dark-horse Heisman candidates on offense alone — quarterback Shedeur Sanders, two-way player Travis Hunter and freshman phenom Dylan Edwards. The Pac-12 title race may have an unexpected contender in 2023 led by a first-year coach.”

Tom Fornelli, CBSSports.com: “Do I believe that Colorado could be a better team than I anticipated it would be in 2023? Yes, I believe that could be the case. It's hard not to believe a little more after watching the Buffaloes take down No. 17 TCU 45-42 in Deion Sanders' Colorado coaching debut. I also believe that TCU was overrated to start the season, as the Horned Frogs lost a lot of key players from the team that reached the College Football Playoff, as well as its offensive coordinator. The Frogs began the season ranked No. 17 more as a tip of the cap for last year's accomplishments than expectations for 2023. That said, even if TCU is a team that could finish the year closer to 7-5 than 10-2, you'd have to be willfully ignorant not to be impressed by what you saw from Colorado on Saturday. My expectations for the Buffaloes weren't very high this season. It wasn't a question of whether or not I believed in Deion Sanders or his plan for the school. It was more of a depth issue, considering Sanders brought in 87 transfers during the offseason in an unprecedented overhaul of the roster. While some of those 87 transfers were studs like Travis Hunter, I had questions about how the Buffaloes would hold up on their offensive and defensive lines. Those concerns still exist. For all of Colorado's offensive fireworks against TCU, the Buffaloes finished with only 55 yards rushing, averaging 1.6 yards per carry. Offensive coordinator Sean Lewis -- who was not one of the transfers but was a brilliant hire for Sanders, plucking him away from his job as head coach at Kent State -- and the Colorado staff did an excellent job scheming around it. You don't have to worry about your offensive line holding up in pass protection when you get the ball out as quickly as Shedeur Sanders did against TCU.”

Jesse Simonton, On3.com: “With Bobby Petrino calling the shots, the Aggies’ offensive production finally matched the unit’s gobbles of talent. Connor Weigman tossed four touchdowns on the team’s opening four drives in a 52-10 win over New Mexico. The sophomore finished with 236 yards, 78% completion, 10.3 yards per attempt and five overall scores. The team’s 52 points were the most by the Aggies vs. a FBS opponent since 2018. Still, the offense was a bit more methodical (just 4.6 yards per carry) than explosive (six plays over 20 yards was good for 8th in the SEC this weekend). I’ve been optimistic that Petrino-Jimbo Fisher pairing would work, and while the debut was very encouraging, we’ll know a lot more after next weekend’s game at Miami.”

“For some reason, we thought we were somebody else. That we were the two-time national champion Georgia Bulldogs or something. I don’t know what we thought, but we were mistaken.”

LSU coach Brian Kelly, after his team took in the throat against Florida State.