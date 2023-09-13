Finally, fanboy New York Mets owner Steve Cohen is building a front office capable to doing great things.

After his shoot-from-the-hip approach failed with mistake-prone general manager Billy Eppler running point, Cohen made the long-anticipated move to hire Milwaukee Brewers executive David Stearns to run his baseball operation.

Stearns did a stellar job with the budget-minded Brewers as president of baseball operations. While the hapless Eppler was making the least of his big resources during his ill-fated tenure with the Los Angeles Angels, Stearns made the most of his mid-market dollars in Milwaukee.

Stearns stepped down from that post after last season but finished out his contract as an advisor to the Brewers.

All along he seemed like the obvious fit to restore order for the Mets. Now Stearns’ acumen combined with Cohen’s limitless resources creates the potential for a Dodgers-like juggernaut.

Cohen has committed to building a strong organization from the ground up. He signed off on that goal when Eppler restocked the farm system with bailout trades ahead of the deadline.

Now Stearns is taking the helm of that transformation. If I’m an elite Brewers pitcher nearing free agency, I’m excited to see my old boss working for an owner with billions to burn.

Writing for the New York Post, Joel Sherman had this take on the hire:

Steve Cohen was frustrated for three years in his attempts to fill this position — due to those who contractually he was not allowed to speak with or due to those who were disinterested in the role over fear of Cohen’s reputation and/or New York. Once Stearns stepped down as the Brewers’ president of baseball operations after last season and instead served as the Queen of England — I mean an adviser to ownership — to run out the last year on his Milwaukee contract, it was the equivalent of batting his eyes across the bar to Cohen.

The Mets’ owner had publicly stated that he would exhibit patience to hire the right person. That was an easier statement when he knew the right person would contractually be available on Aug. 1. And Stearns was the right person, especially once it became clear that Theo Epstein’s interest is in forming an ownership group to purchase a team and that Jeff Luhnow was not going to be a serious candidate. Cohen was not going to wait this long and then hire anything less than a five-star choice.

It helps that Stearns comes with an asset beyond doing a superb job running the small-market Brewers. The Mets matter to him. He grew up a fan on the Upper East Side. He was a spectator when Mike Piazza famously homered in the first game back at Shea Stadium after the 9/11 attacks. He was an intern for the team and he has roots remaining here, since his mom is still a Manhattanite . . .

Those who have worked with Stearns describe someone who is perpetually the smartest guy in the room, but never wears it or wears people down with it. He is collaborative and creative, but when it comes to decision-making time he will pare down his inner circle or just go it alone. His passion is to run the major league team and to empower department heads to have latitude over their realms.

So, yeah, the Cardinals aren’t sad to see Stearns leave their division.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “So many times in the last eight years, the Los Angeles Dodgers have been the belles of the October ball, slated to dance last and receive their rightful coronation. One hundred and four wins in 2017. A dominant 106-win season in 2019. For good measure, another 106-win season in 2021 and, last year, a franchise record 111 wins, which no Dodgers team, L.A. or Brooklyn, no Groomsmen, no nothing, had ever done. Yet none of those seasons ended in a World Series championship and two of them were short-circuited in the National League Division Series, including a 2022 squad that has dominated the San Diego Padres in 14 of 19 games − until losing three of four to them when it mattered. This time around, they are wearing far less than their Sunday best – a pitching staff wracked by injury, a Hall of Famer just hoping to squeeze a few key innings out of his left arm should his shoulder allow. Nonetheless, they have neared that summit once again. The magic number to clinch their 10th NL West title in 11 years is six. They will avoid the vagaries of the new wild card round, sitting back with the Atlanta Braves to await the preliminary survivors.”

R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “If you'll recall, Bo Bichette suffered an injury the night before the deadline. The Blue Jays, presumably unsure of how long he would miss, chose to add (Paul) DeJong as an insurance policy. We think it's safe to write that the Blue Jays are thrilled Bichette didn't miss more time than he did. DeJong was horrible with Toronto, going 3 for 44 with 18 strikeouts and no walks or extra-base hits. The Jays waived him three weeks later, and he's since had a similarly unproductive run with the Giants. We don't blame the Blue Jays for making the deal in the first place, but this one was an absolute stinker based on the results alone.”

Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “The nadir of the Rangers' slide came at the worst possible time. Everything was still on the table for Texas, one of the six existing franchises still in search of its first World Series crown, when Houston arrived in Arlington for a huge three-game series, beginning on Labor Day, that promised to be as big as anything we’ve seen in Texas baseball for a long time . . . It started well. No, really. The Rangers jumped to an early lead in the first game of the showdown on the strength of a 453-foot (Corey) Seager blast, sending a sellout gathering at Globe Life Field into a frenzy, and led 3-0 through four innings. From that point on, the Astros outscored the Rangers 39-7 and clubbed 16 homers while completing the most resounding three-game sweep imaginable in the last installment of the 2023 Silver Boot Series. The proper sound effect for this would be that of the helium escaping from someone's freshly pricked birthday balloon.”

Jake Mailhot, FanGraphs: “All of a sudden, the Dodgers are facing some real questions on their pitching staff. Julio Urías was placed on Administrative Leave last week after he was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence charges; he’s unlikely to pitch again this season. The team also announced that Walker Buehler won’t return from his Tommy John rehab this year, pushing his return to 2024. Clayton Kershaw seems to be feeling the ill effects of his shoulder injury; his last two starts featured a significant dip in fastball velocity, and his next start was pushed back to Friday in the hopes that he can bounce back physically. At least the Dodgers dodged a bullet after Mookie Betts fouled a pitch off his toe on Thursday; there was no major damage, and he was back in the lineup on Sunday.”

Deesha Thosar, FoxSports.com: “(Adolis) García was a late bloomer who received an All-Star nod and finished fourth in Rookie of the Year voting at 28 years old. Fast-forward two years and the Cuban slugger has been worth about $22 million annually to the Rangers. That is, of course, a far cry from what García's earned ($746,760), making him one of the biggest steals in the sport. That could change a bit this offseason, as he'll enter arbitration for the first time (with about 100 homers on his résumé). But he won't be a free agent until 2027 when he's 34 years old.”

Catherine Galanti, Baseball Prospectus: “The Wild Card race is as close as ever. After briefly being knocked out of the seeding when Toronto beat Oakland last week, Texas is back with a vengeance—they’re now half a game up in the Wild Card standings, while the Blue Jays are locked in a tie for the last spot with the Mariners. This is an opportunity for (Jordan) Montgomery to put his last start behind him—he allowed five runs on eight hits in a loss to the A’s, including two home runs. While he did get six strikeouts, this isn’t the time to get sloppy . . . The Rangers’ pitching depth has been discussed at length, but with Max Scherzer leaving Tuesday’s game with triceps issues, players like Montgomery will need to step up to make sure that the team doesn’t lose any ground.”

Thomas Harrigan, MLB.com: “While some of the NL’s other top Cy Young contenders have fallen off lately, (Cubs pitcher Justin) Steele has gotten stronger, yielding just one run with 26 K’s over 21 innings in his past three starts. The consistent left-hander leads the Majors with a 2.49 ERA, having allowed three earned runs or fewer in 25 of his 27 starts this season.”

MEGAPHONE

“I have dreamed about -- literally dreamed about -- making those catches and tried to picture what it'd feel like. I'd say that it exceeds what I thought. But that's just the preparation I've done and the work I've put in.”

Rookie Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, on making highlight-reel plays in center field.