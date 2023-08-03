Fanboy billionaire Steve Cohen threw a fortune into his failed free-agent spending spree for his New York Mets.

Afterr the futility of that ownership strategy became obvious, Cohen threw a fortune into offloading pitchers Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander for high-end prospects.

“We have 58 games left,” Cohen told reporters. “We have to win two-thirds of our games. We've shown no consistency. It would really have to take a stretch to think something would change. With 58 games, things would have to change. I saw no indication that things were changing.”

Moving forward, he wants to operate more like the Cardinals by stressing strong player development and building a self-renewing talent base.

So while the Mets will be the market for starting pitching during the offseason, like the Cardinals, don’t expect that franchise to be quite as aggressive as it was the last time around.

“I think the expectations were really high this year and my guess is next year they'll be a lot lower,” Cohen said. “I can't speak to what's going to happen in the offseason. I'm opportunistic. I don't want to roll a team out that we're going to be embarrassed about.

“But, we also know that spending a fortune doesn't guarantee a trip to the playoffs. I think we've got to look and see what we need. Obviously we need starting pitching, and that's the key thing.”

This shift in strategy disappointed Scherzer and Verlander, who were drawn to the Mets by Cohen's bid to buy a championship during the last offseason. They signed deals paying nearly $90 million per year combined in the twilight of their career.

Cohen had to eat much of those contracts, which included player options for next season, to send them to Texas and Houston respectively.

“You've got to remember, Max and Justin, they're at a different point in their career,” Cohen said. “Max asked me straight: 'Are you going to be all-in at free agency next year?' And I couldn't give him that promise. I couldn't give him that assurance, and he wants to win now. If he felt like our odds were smaller than he originally thought, then he made his decision, and Justin did, too. And I respect that. They're good guys and they're at a different point in their career.”

Cohen trusted general manager Billy Eppler to get highly-ranked prospects in return for the two Hall-of-Fame-bound hurlers.

“We thought we got a great return for the people we ended up trading,” Cohen said. “We weren't sure that was going to happen. We weren't just going to do deals for the sake of doing deals. I would have kept the players if it turned out it was going to be a mediocre return. It's a moment in time when other clubs were thinking very short term and I was thinking more intermediate, long term. And so, I was able to take advantage of that.”

Writing for ESPN.com, Kiley McDaniel assessed those deals:

Scherzer had a year and a half left at $43.3 million per year while his performance this year is tracking to be worth about one-third of that. Accordingly, the Rangers are getting him for the rest of this year and all of next year for $22.5 million, roughly in line with the pitcher he has been this year, with a chance he regains his form. In exchange, the Mets got shortstop Luisangel Acuna, who is a back-third of the Top 100 type of prospect, with an implied trade value of about $20 million-$25 million. Acuna is a likely shortstop with plus speed, a chance for 15-18 homers, and solid contact skills who will open next season in Triple-A. You can see the math broadly implying the Mets covered Scherzer's deal to get Acuna's controllable six years.

In the other big deal, Verlander hasn't fallen off quite as much and also has a 2025 player option that could trigger if he throws 140 innings in 2024. The Mets are kicking in $35 million (more than half of what's guaranteed in his deal) and would cover half of his player option if it vests. So the Mets are even more aggressively buying prospect value, and they got it in center fielder Drew Gilbert and right fielder Ryan Clifford. Two of the four breakout great values in the 2022 Astros draft, Gilbert is ahead of Acuna in the back-half of the Top 100 and Clifford is just behind Acuna, on the periphery of the Top 100. That's about $35 million-$40 million in prospect value, again almost matching the money the Mets kicked in, and Gilbert is another player like Acuna who could be in the big leagues next year.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks have been writing about the trade deadline activity:

Ben Clemens, FanGraphs: “The market for pitching of all types was scalding hot this week. Most of the best prospects who moved were shipped out in exchange for pitching, including plenty of rentals. Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez have been just okay this year, and they merited a 50 FV prospect plus more. Jordan Montgomerry and Chris Stratton and Chris Stratton fetched a similar return. Noted old men Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer got the Mets both quality and quantity in return. Even rental relievers like Jordan Hicks and David Robertson brought back exciting prospects.Of course, not every rumored move materialized. If teams were willing to offer this much in return for rental pitchers, it’s perhaps unsurprising that some of the big names rumored to be on the market stayed put. Three months of Montgomery is one thing, but what about two years of Dylan Cease or four years of Logan Gilbert? Given how much teams are willing to dole out for a few years of an aging, paid-down ace, you can imagine the sky-high price tag for young, controllable starters. I think the activity we saw makes a lot of sense. It’s hard to know how many healthy and effective pitchers you’ll have in July, even if you start the season with a full complement of them. It’s also a position that everyone needs; realistically, every playoff contender could use another excellent reliever and another innings-eating starter. Heck, Lance Lynn has the worst ERA in baseball and the Dodgers still traded for him.”

Will Leitch, MLB.com: “The Rays are battling the Orioles and (to a lesser extent) the Blue Jays for first place in the AL East, and those teams mostly just added players from the 2023 Cardinals at the deadline. Meanwhile, the Rays brought in Aaron Civale, who has been a revelation for the Guardians and sure seems like the type of guy who will benefit from all the Rays can do. The difference between winning this division and finishing second, come playoff seeding time, is profound. Every game counts, and the Rays don’t look like a team ceding anything to the Orioles … or anyone else.”

Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “The American League East will likely make history this year, as the only division to tout five winning teams since realignment after the 1993 season. Yet Major League Baseball’s trade deadline showed that this long-vaunted circuit is still upside-down. Come Tuesday night’s 6 p.m. ET deadline, the best player added to the division did not go to the blue blood New York Yankees or Boston Red Sox, nor the bigger-money Toronto Blue Jays. Instead, the Baltimore Orioles St. Louis Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty, a crucial veteran arm to a young pitching staff that’s hitting a proverbial wall even as the Orioles stretch their record to an AL-best 66-41. It’s been a startling rebuild – in both dispatch and dominance – for a club that just two years ago lost 110 games. And it marks their first trade deadline as a firm buyer in seven years, one that evolved into a win-win. In acquiring pending free agent Flaherty, the Orioles get much-needed relief for a rotation that is without struggling ace Tyler Wells, who was optioned to the minor leagues to preserve his innings for later in the season. And they managed to snag Flaherty in exchange for Class AAA infielder Cesar Prieto and pitchers Drew Rom and Zack Showalter, keeping the bluest chips of a vaunted farm system intact.”

Samer Kalef, The Defector: “The Red Sox have not been underdogs in decades. Many people have watched them spend lots of money and win multiple titles. The current manager won the most recent World Series title, in 2018; he was also a player for the 2007 championship. They reached the ALCS in 2021. If they are underdogs in the playoff odds this year, that's because Bloom has modeled the third-most valuable baseball team that way. The reason he took over the Red Sox in the fall of 2019 was to cut costs, as evidenced by the trade of Mookie Betts and the lowballing of Xander Bogaerts. Boston's current total payroll is about $180 million, 13th in the majors. Twenty percent of that can be attributed to shortstop Trevor Story and starting pitcher Chris Sale, both on the injured list but due to return. It's understandable if Bloom believes there was no trade worth making. You can define something of a developing core to this team: It's visible in the hearty contracts of Rafael Devers and Masataka Yoshida, and pre-arbitration players like Triston Casas and Brayan Bello. The team's big needs could be filled when Story and Sale are healthy. But if that's true, if the Red Sox front office is building for the future, why aren't they offering some of the less-vital players as rentals, like every other baseball team would do in that position? Are Adam Duvall and James Paxton really part of the long-term? Perhaps it's all about self-preservation. Bloom wouldn't have a hard time making the case for passing on Justin Verlander or Aaron Civale, due to the premium they cost at the deadline. But if the Red Sox did trade away valuable role players, the team would be more likely to take itself out of wild-card contention, possibly letting the Yankees pass them in the division standings. It'd be humiliating; fans would be mad. Bloom, in his third year with Boston, would have risked getting hopes up if he bought at the deadline, and that'd be no good. This team has been designed to generate apathy.”

MEGAPHONE

“I think we were on the phone near constantly today and through a lot of yesterday, just looking at all sorts of possibilities. Just trying as much as we could to stay true to everything I’ve talked about (in the past). We really like what we’re building. You’ve seen it now. It’s not something that we’re asking people to close their eyes and dream on. You’re seeing it more and more each night on the field, the core we’re building, what we’re building towards. So, understanding that we’re underdogs this year, right now, where we are in the playoff odds, we just tried to stay true to that.”

Boston Red Sox baseball czar Chaim Bloom, on his refusal to add talent ahead of the trade deadline.