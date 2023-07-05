Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout has been arguably the best all-around offensive and defensive player of his generation.

But he has been beset by one injury after another for a team that has suffered one setback after another while steadfastly avoiding postseason play. Thumb, wrist, calf, foot and back injuries have sidelined him in recent years.

Trout, who turns 32 next month, played just 36 games in 2021 and 119 last season. He looked much like his old self for 81 games this season, and then . . .

He suffered his latest injury: a broken hamate bone that could sideline him well into August and perhaps longer. He suffered the hand injury while fouling off a pitch.

“I kind of knew it wasn't good. It's another freak thing,” Trout told reporters. “It's nothing crazy serious, so obviously I'm going to miss a little bit of time, but it's not season-ending.”

Doctors will decide his course of action during the next few days.

“I've had other guys reach out who've had this surgery before or had this injury before,” Trout said. “I don't know if it's going to need surgery or not. We'll know in the next couple of days, I guess. Some guys came back in four weeks; some guys take a little longer just to see how their body heals.”

Trout was named an All-Star Game starter for the 10th year in a row, but he will miss his third straight game due to injury.

“It’s tough,” Trout said. “I was really looking forward to it. It’s frustrating.”

The Angels suffered additional injury hits against the Padres. Third baseman Anthony Rendon fouled a ball off of his shin, leaving him with a bone bruise, and DH/pitcher Shohei Ohtani developed a finger blister that knocked him off the mound.

So Ohtani will hit in the All-Star Game, but not pitch.

The Angeles were already missing infielders Gio Urshela (broken pelvis), Brandon Drury (shoulder contusion) and Zach Neto (oblique strain) along with pitchers Matt Moore (oblique strain), Jose Suarez (shoulder strain) and Ben Joyce (ulnar soreness) among many others.

All of this is problematic for a franchise that has not made the playoffs since 2014. The Angels fell to 45-43 on Tuesday and they are beginning to fade from the American League wild card race.

“We’re definitely in a tough spot with all the injuries,” Ohtani said through interpreter Ippei Mizuhara. “All the guys who are playing are trying to do their best. All we can try to do right now is try to win one ballgame at a time.”

TALKIN’ BASEALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

Dan Syzmborski, FanGraphs: “Last season, Shohei Ohtani had one of the greatest seasons in history that did not result in taking home an MVP trophy. His misfortune in 2022 was running into one of the best offensive campaigns that anyone living can remember, with Aaron Judge putting up a 207 wRC+ and 11.5 WAR without any known pitching skills to utilize. Most writers still don’t vote entirely or even primarily based on WAR-type metrics, so Judge setting a new American League single-season home run record, with 62, was also quite helpful. Fast forward to 2023, and Judge’s toe injury has basically ended any chance of him repeating his MVP feat, but Ohtani has been doing his best to ensure that even a healthy Judge would have had trouble doing so. Ohtani’s never been a shabby hitter, with a .265/.364/.554 line, 146 wRC+, and 80 homers over the last two seasons. Those are star-level numbers, but not historic ones. This year is another matter entirely. He’s cranked his offense into overdrive and now stands at .306/.390/.670 with 31 homers as the Angels have played past the halfway point of the 2023 season.”

Ray Ratto, The Defector: “Yep. Mike Lorenzen, who has nothing resembling an all-star's season but has the good fortune of being a Detroit Tiger when being a Detroit Tiger is less an accomplishment than an accusation, is an all-star and damned happy about it. And why not? I mean, you can see Shohei Ohtani whenever you want, and more often than any other player. You can see Ronald Acuna and Mookie Betts and Wander Franco and Marcus Semien and Ohtani again. But are you going to see, or for that matter seek, Michael Lorenzen unless you happen to be a Lorenzen yourself? You are not. So that's why the All-Star Game is actually for him, and Oakland's Brent Rooker, another obvious beneficiary of the much-condemned but actually quite delightful ‘well, every team gets one, even these guys’ rule. Rooker at least had a noteworthy April before reverting to Athletic-level production, while Lorenzen has been steadily not spectacular all season long with a Tigers team in the early stages of a rebuild that should come to fruition in 2045. They understand the deal—they get in because there's a rule that rewards career toilers who happen to be either on the wrong team or the team that will have them. Rooker is a 28-year-old lifer who had 81 games of major-league experience and had been waived by Kansas City over the winter to be picked up by the only team worse than the Royals. The 31-year-old Lorenzen spent much of his time with a series of sub-mediocre Reds teams before hooking on with the pitching-thin Angels last year and then being loosed back into the wild where the Detroits picked him up to be the new ace of a staff whose original rotation was ineffective, injured, or both. All you really need to know is that when he was called into manager A.J. Hinch's office he thought he was going to be traded, and it’s unclear if that wouldn’t have been a greater reward than this.”

Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “You don't need advanced metrics to know (Ronald) Acuna (Jr.) is having a historic season, one that has him firmly in the driver's seat at midseason in the NL MVP race. He's on pace to top 40 homers and 70 steals. With his 40th stolen base Monday night, he became the first Brave to reach that mark before the All-Star break since Otis Nixon in 1991. And sure, we kind of suspected that these were the kind of homer and steal numbers we might get from peak Acuna. But a .335 batting average to boot? It's ridiculous.”

Manny Randhawa, MLB.com: “We’re now well past the point where we wonder whether (Zac) Gallen is the real deal. He’s the real deal. The right-hander, who turns 28 next month, has been one of the very best starting pitchers in the NL since the beginning of last season. So far in 2023, no NL pitcher has thrown more than Gallen’s 111 2/3 innings, nor has a higher fWAR than Gallen’s 3.4. Only Strider (155) has more strikeouts than Gallen’s 120, and Gallen’s 2.83 FIP is almost identical to the league leaders ahead of him in that category, Justin Steele’s 2.81 and Zack Wheeler’s 2.82. Gallen may not have the name recognition of a Strider or a Clayton Kershaw, but he’s been arguably the best pitcher in the NL this season, and that makes him a prime candidate to start the All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park.”

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “(Christian) Yelich dramatically changed his approach at the plate, eliminated his big leg kick in May, adapted a toe-tap, and voila! He hit .223 with a .656 OPS and only six extra-base hits in April, batted .284 with a .842 OPS and eight extra-base hits in May, then .311 with a .894 OPS and 13 extra-base hits in June. He is now hitting .391 with a surreal 1.213 OPS the past week. No wonder the Brewers have caught fire, winning 12 of their last 17 games, including recovering from a 6-0 deficit Monday to beat the Chicago Cubs, 8-6, with Yelich reaching base four times with three hits and a triple.”

MEGAPHONE

“I'm like, 'There's no way. This is fishy, but there is no way I made the All-Star Game, like there is absolutely no way.' And then he told me that I did. I kind of broke down. I was like, 'I'm a mid-4, how did I make the All-Star team?' But it was awesome.”

Detroit Tigers pitcher Michael Lorenzen, as making the Midsummer Classic as his team’s representative.