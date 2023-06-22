Blues general manager Doug Armstrong figures the trade chatter will get louder by Monday, ahead of next week’s NHL Draft.

The Blues appear largely set for next season, although Armstrong would like to add one more prime-age player with significant team control remaining.

He is willing to spend some draft pick capital to make such a move, although he expects to use the best of his first-round picks (10th overall) to add to his team’s prospect pile. Other teams are checking in with him, but so far no compelling offers have come his way.

Elsewhere in the NHL, several teams figure to be more aggressive ahead of the draft and the opening of free agency in July. While the free-agent marketplace could be pretty dull this season, the trade market could generate considerable excitement.

Our Town’s Clayton Keller could ask for a trade from the financially-strapped Arizona Coyotes and GM Bill Armstrong is always interested in adding premium draft picks. There could be a fit there for the Blues -- but Bill Armstrong, who previously served as the Blues' scouting czar, can be quite deliberate in trade talks.

The Ottawa Senators are looking to move restricted free agent winger Alex DeBrincat, who is a year removed from unrestricted free agency and looking to secure a long-term deal elsewhere.

The Winnipeg Jets are in the same spot with center Pierre-Luc Dubois, who has expanded the list of teams he would be willing to commit to for the long haul. The Jets could also move goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, center Mark Scheifele and winger Blake Wheeler – three more players a year removed from unrestricted free agency.

New Calgary Flames GM Craig Conroy has multiple nucleus players entering their final contract year, led by center Elias Lindholm and defenseman Noah Hanifin. Conroy wants to keep much of his team together, but he doesn’t want to go into next season with key players under expiring deals.

Conroy wants to avoid another Johnny Gaudreau Scenario – losing a free agent for nothing -- so he could be really busy this month.

The San Jose Sharks are ready to eat some of defenseman Erik Karlsson’s remaining contract ($11.5 million salary cap hit through 2027) to move him off the books. His stunning revival last season – with 101 points for an otherwise feckless team – makes him marketable.

Karlsson scored just 35 points in 50 games in 2021-22 while continuing to struggle with injuries.

After buying out the last four years of Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s contract, the Vancouver Canucks may still want to move winger Brock Boeser to create further flexibility.

The Nashville Predators are willing to go longer-term with a rebuild, so goaltender Juuse Saros could become a huge trade chip. The Anaheim Ducks are in what seems like Year 37 of a 98-year rebuild, so that team would trade goaltender John Gibson.

Here is what folks have been writing about the marketplace:

Luke Fox, Sportsnet: “Let’s get something straight off the top. The NHL’s 2023 class of unrestricted free agents is thin on elite talent in its prime, and the league’s 32 general managers should keep that in mind before getting swept up in their Canada Day bidding wars. Instead, this summer’s collection of soon-to-be UFAs is brimming with intriguing role players, risky goaltenders and fading All-Stars. Overpays and shrewd bargains will both be had. The 2023 class of UFA forwards, in particular, took a midseason beating, as David Pastrnak, Bo Horvat, Dylan Larkin, Joe Pavelski and Andrei Kuzmenko all inked extensions. And a pair of intriguing defencemen, Vladislav Gavrikov and Damon Severson, were wiped off the board in June when the L.A. Kings and Columbus Blue Jackets jumped to take care of business. As a result, the July market lacks sure bets up front, particularly difference-makers in their late-20s, and the competition should heat up for established defensemen. We’re betting a handful of D-men sign for term and dollars that raise eyebrows.”

Greg Wyshynski, ESPN.com: “When I attended New York Rangers breakdown day, the recurring theme was the need for the team to get a bit faster and add more offensive pop to the lineup -- especially with the expected departure of trade deadline rentals Patrick Kane and Vladimir Tarasenko to free agency. This was a direct result of the Rangers losing to the Devils in the first round of the playoffs. So was firing coach Gerard Gallant after two seasons -- well, along with some reported friction with GM Chris Drury -- as they replace him with Peter Laviolette. So will any further overreactions by the Rangers this offseason . . . like if they trade for DeBrincat. The diminutive winger has above-average speed and tremendous finishing skills; while his goal total dipped to 27 tallies in a down year for the Senators in 2022-23, the 25-year-old has two 41-goal seasons to his credit with Chicago. DeBrincat is one-and-done with Ottawa. He's a restricted free agent whom they've taken to arbitration -- his salary was $9 million this season, which gives you a good idea of what his next contract might look like. The Rangers have just over $11 million in cap space, but they also have to give new contracts to both K’Andre Miller and Alexis Lafreniere. So how do they get a DeBrincat trade done? It starts with including Filip Chytil in the deal. The Senators need centers. They also need players who are locked into playing in Ottawa for some time. Chytil makes $4,437,500 against the cap through 2026-27. He's ideal.”

Dan Rosen, NHL.com: “(Kevin) Hayes clearly needs a change of scenery away from the Philadelphia Flyers and Columbus clearly needs help down the middle. Hayes could be a solid contributor for the Blue Jackets. And, yes, he has a history with Gaudreau from their time together at Boston College. They know each other well. The problem is, Hayes is not a No. 1 center even though he's making $7.14 million annually on a seven-year contract that still has three years remaining. The Blue Jackets are going to land a potential future No. 1 center with the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft be it Adan Fantilli, Leo Carlsson or Will Smith. In theory, the Blue Jackets could acquire Hayes and hope that he, Boone Jenner and Cole Sillinger can be the top-three centers until whoever they select at No. 3 is ready for a big role. Jack Roslovic has one year remaining on his contract, too, and he's an option down the middle. This is assuming they keep Kent Johnson on the wing, which is likely unless or until he puts some meat on his slight frame (6-foot, 175 pounds).”

Ryan Lambert, EP Rinkside: “Within the next few days, we might know the fate of the New Jersey Devils' big acquisition a few months ago. All signs currently point to Timo Meier – brought in around the trade deadline for a high price in picks, prospects, and low-end roster help – re-signing with the Devils in the next few days or so. GM Tom Fitzgerald says the player has communicated to all involved that he wants to make a deal with the Devils, and wants it to be a max-term, eight-year engagement. When you have a GM saying the player's desire is ‘music to [his] ears,’ you're starting the summer off on the right foot. That's especially true considering the team just locked in Jesper Bratt, another pending RFA, for that same eight-year run, and Jack Hughes is signed through 2030, and Nico Hischier through 2027, and basically all their good, veteran defensemen through at least 2027 as well. If they can get that Meier deal done soon, and have him come in around Dougie Hamilton's $9-milllion AAV, that would potentially be the coup of the entire offseason in the NHL; he's a great player and that number would be a bit below his market value. It would also leave the Devils with something like $18 million and change to re-sign all the other RFAs they want to bring back.”

Frank Seravelli, Daily Faceoff: “What’s fascinating about the Hellebuyck issue is wherever he goes, whether it’s New Jersey or Los Angeles, or wherever it might be, you can get him at a decent rate this year, but then you need to pay him for years moving forward, and that’s going to be expensive. They’ve reported that Hellebuyck could be in the Andrei Vasilevskiy range, north of $9 million. I sort of saw him at a number lesser than that, somewhere in the $8 million range. I don’t think teams are ready to pay a goalie that much after seeing teams struggle with the Carey Price context, etc. Maybe the suspense coming off Vegas and Adin Hill is you don’t need to pay a goalie that much in order to win a Stanley Cup and be successful. There’s only ever been one $10 million AAV player to win the Cup, and that’s Jack Eichel as a skater. Nobody has really gotten close other than Vasilevskiy in terms of being paid that much as a goalie. With that being an issue for Hellebuyck moving forward, regardless of where he stands, they have cap space, and are they willing to commit that much to a goalie knowing the other players they need to pay?”

Kristen Shilton, ESPN.com: “Dallas was oh-so-close to reaching the Stanley Cup Final this season. What held the Stars back was their top four on defense, the play of which dropped off significantly after Miro Heiskanen. That's what makes the prospect of an Erik Karlsson trade so appealing. Dallas has a dynamic group of forwards and an excellent netminder in Jake Oettinger; finally solidifying the Stars' back end could make them a front-runner to reach the Cup Final next year. Karlsson checks a lot of boxes. He's a right-handed shot, is a superb puck mover, can contribute offensively (as proven by his recent 101-point campaign) and has the ability to elevate some of the Stars' lagging defenders, who would equally benefit from a Karlsson infusion. The cap situation requires creativity, of course. Moving Radek Faksa would help. Eliminating a contract like Ryan Suter's adds cash, too. The Stars might also have to rely on some of their up-and-comers to fill the voids up front (Dallas has only seven NHL forwards under contract for this coming season), but the prospect of adding Karlsson and the potential impact he could have on a good team might be too much to pass up.”

MEGAPHONE

"Any time you are joining a new group of guys, joining your team, a different coaching staff and different city, I think it's a lot of new positive energy, and to have that helps you play better and have the energy for the season."

Defenseman Ivan Provorov, on moving from Philadelphia to Columbus in a trade.