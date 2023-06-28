As expected, the activity ahead of the NHL Draft has remained brisk.

The Blues accommodated a partial contract dump by the rebuilding Philadelphia Flyers by spending a sixth-round 2024 pick to get three years of forward Kevin Hayes at half-price – a $3.6 million salary cap hit, with the Flyers picking up the other half.

Writing for EP Rinkside, Ryan Lambert warned Blues fan not to get too excited:

Hayes had a career year in terms of production at age 31 last season, but it was one of those smoke-and-mirrors “someone has to score for a bad team” years. Not knocking the guy, but definitely saying that if St. Louis fans are counting on him to be a big offense driver, I'd look more at all the seasons where he didn't get into a ton of games and only put up 30 or 40 points over the last few years. That said, Hayes can be an effective depth center and do a little scoring for the Blues, and even with the porous defense, the price point (now just under $3.6 million) isn't bad at all.

That said, he's signed for three more years and certainly seems to be trending down. Not sure the Blues are going to do about this one in the long term, but for now it'll at least help. Especially because it cost them as close to nothing as an actual NHL player can cost without being "future considerations."

Blues general manager Doug Armstrong added an asset without subtracting one, adding size and depth and perhaps setting up additional moves. Tipsheet expects him to keep his cellphone on.

Elsewhere in the NHL:

The Winnipeg Jets began their extreme makeover by sending disgruntled center Pierre-Luc Dubois to the Los Angeles Kings for Gabriel Vilardi, Alex Iafallo and Rasmus Kupari along with a second-round pick in 2024. Dubois got an eight-year, $68 million extension in the sign-and-trade maneuver.

Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff still has center Mark Schefeile, winger Blake Wheeler and goaltender Connor Hellebuyck a year removed from unrestricted free agency. Will he take one more swing with these players or continue the franchise makeover?

The Boston Bruins executed a contract dump by sending winger Taylor Hall (and his entire $6 million cap hit for two years) and the bargaining rights to unrestricted free agent Nick Foligno to Chicago for the rights to restricted free agents Ian Mitchell and Alex Regula.

New Calgary Flames general manager Craig Conroy, a former Blues forward, made his first move with an expiring contract. He sent winger Tyler Toffoli to the New Jersey Devils for winger Yegor Sharangovich and a third-round pick.

Calgary lost a 31-goal scorer and still has centers Elias Lindholm and Mikael Backlund a year removed from unrestricted free agency, plus defenseman Noan Hanifin. So Conroy may feel compelled to make additional moves.

Having added lumbering center Ryan Johansen from the Nashville Predators in a 50 percent contract dump, the Colorado Avalanche sent center Alex Newhook to the Montreal Canadiens for two second-round picks and a defensive prospect.

Here is what folks have been writing about the busy pre-draft trade market:

Greg Wyshynski, ESPN.com: “Chicago had basically stripped its roster down to the bolts, support beams and Seth Jones by the end of the 2022-23 season in an effort to tank-- ... ahem, to maximize its NHL Draft Lottery potential. Now that the Blackhawks have the first overall pick secured, and franchise-altering center Connor Bedard on the way, general manager Kyle Davidson had to start nosing up from the team's freefall by adding talent around the phenom. He couldn't have cast two better veterans in those roles than Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno. The Blackhawks pick up the full freight of Hall's $6 million cap hit for the next two seasons, although they're due to pay him $12.6 million in actual dollars during that span. Chicago likely isn't going to reach the salary cap ceiling on its tippy-toes this season, so every dollar counts to get over the floor. Hall had 36 points, including 16 goals, in 61 games for the Bruins last season in a reduced role, skating 15 minutes, 56 seconds per game and playing on the second-unit power play (2:14 per game). That usage should change in Chicago rather immediately -- it's not hard to imagine Hall will be Bedard's wingman this season. On the ice, he's a great fit theoretically: Bedard is a goal-scoring center and Hall, despite scoring 39 goals in his Hart Trophy-winning season with the New Jersey Devils, excels as a playmaking left wing. Off the ice, it's an ideal fit. Hall has seen this movie before: He was Connor McDavid’s houseman in the Edmonton Oilers star’s rookie season . . . It's a rebuild for the Blackhawks. They'll be young. Having one of the best character guys in the league in that locker room in Foligno will be a big benefit, even if the 35-year-old's best on-ice production is behind him.”

Ryan Lambert, EP Rinkside: “At first blush, this is a lot for the Kings to give up for Dubois. He is the best player in the trade, for sure, and you might be able to argue the Kings are selling high on Iafallo and Vilardi. The latter annihilated his previous high in goals (jumping from 10 to 23 in just 63 games), while the former would have crushed his career best had he been healthy all year. Kupari seems like he's more a depth player than anything else and he's decent enough and young enough to envision a bit more upside too. The financials of Vilardi in particular would have been tough to work around, even if it felt like Iafallo might have been on something of a bargain deal. Then again, if you think he's not getting much better than what he did this season, or can't stay healthy, well, this might be a smart bet. Dubois, though, is a very good but perhaps not great offensive center who does basically everything that isn't ‘play defense’ quite well. The money here is totally reasonable. To get a clear No. 2 center for next year (and perhaps beyond, depending on how long Anze Kopitar wants to hang around) at $8.5 million is perhaps a little rich – you'd maybe want him closer to $8 million – but if you're quibbling over a half-million bucks a year against a cap that's about to explode upward, it's probably not that big of a deal. The questions, then, are: 1) whether the Kings really need Dubois, 2) whether they would have been better off using these same assets to get something they needed more, and 3) whether those assets were worth Dubois extended for eight years.”

Mike McKenna, Daily Faceoff: “Under the harshest eye of scrutiny, this trade does nothing to make the Jets better. It simply keeps them competitive. Which is exactly opposite of what the franchise needs. The Jets, be it due to pressure from the fans or ownership, simply cannot entertain the thought of entering a rebuild. So the team was stuck trying to find a dance partner with enough tangible roster players to make trading for Dubois worthwhile. I think the optimal return for Dubois would have included at least a first round draft pick in addition to Iaffalo, Vilardi, and Kupari. But the second round selection in 2024 makes it palatable. Keep in mind that Dubois wasn’t going to take an extension with a bad team. He wants to win and get paid simultaneously. So any club trading for his rights was going to yield a low first round pick in the first place. A second-rounder is a nice consolation prize given how little leverage Cheveldayoff had. It’s not a perfect deal for Winnipeg. But it’s a nice start. Three of the Jets’ top players – Connor Hellebuyck, Mark Scheifele, and Blake Wheeler – are also on the trade block. Maybe there’s more moves to come. Maybe Cheveldayoff will be able to recoup additional picks and prospects in other trades. Winnipeg still needs to backfill the center ice position. That’s where it gets interesting with Vilardi. He’s been primarily a winger in the NHL, but the No.11 pick in the 2017 NHL Draft is also adept at center. Vilardi started out last season on fire but fizzled towards the end of the campaign. Consistency has plagued the talented forward, but he has a tremendous shot. Vilardi scored 23 goals last season. Can Winnipeg head coach Rick Bowness extract more from his game? At just 23 years old, Vilardi probably hasn’t hit his offensive ceiling. And he’ll likely be given a bigger role with the Jets than he ever received with the Kings, especially on the power play. Is he a top six player at the NHL level? The jury is out.”

Justin Bourne, Sportsnet: “Now more than ever, we see trades where the return seems shocking, because there isn’t one. But the shock is wearing off as fans come to accept that cap space is an asset too, and while there’s no guarantee your team is going to do the right things with it, it’s where you need to start from if you hope to build better. In the case of the Golden Knights and (Max) Pacioretty, it worked out. It won’t for everyone, but it’s still a worthwhile template. With cap space finally accepted as a return with value, how many teams will be smart enough to keep that room in the years ahead and stay flexible, and how many will get excited about having additional dollars to spend and blow that space before they ever get the chance to feel comfortable? The 2023-24 NHL draft and free agency period awaits, and holds a ton of answers to those questions. It’s a pivotal week in the NHL, not just for this season ahead, but the ones beyond, too.”

Adam Proteau, The Hockey News: “Now that we’re in the off-season where many more teams have cap flexibility they may not have had in the 2022-23 campaign, (Sharks GM Mike) Grier’s task of moving (Erik) Karlsson should be easier – to the point they may not have to retain even a third of Karlsson’s cap hit. Really, if San Jose retained one-quarter of Karlsson’s salary, the team that traded him would be on the hook for less than $9 million per season. That’s not chump change, but for a Norris Trophy contender? That should be manageable for many teams looking to make the jump competitively. This makes Grier's task of creating a bidding war more possible. People have mentioned the possibility of him returning to Ottawa, but if you're Grier, don't you have to take a chance and see if you can lure the Leafs, Red Wings the Leafs, Red Wings and Sabres into the discussion?”

MEGAPHONE

“First, my dream is to win the Stanley Cup, and I look at the organization, I look at the players, the whole roster, the staff and everybody, and I see that opportunity. And that's something that really, really excited me from the start when we saw that LA could be an option . . . we’re hockey players. Our job is to play and to compete on the ice and win hockey games, but you also go home. You also have time away from the rink, and the city of LA -- I've always been on the East Coast, I've always had the winters and I've always had the snow, but to be able to be in the city of LA is also something that really excites me. Eight years is a long time, but there's absolutely no doubt in my mind this is a great decision. This is the right decision for me to make.”

Dubois, on escaping Winnipeg and landing in SoCal.