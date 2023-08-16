This Cardinals season has been a massive disappointment overall, devoid of much redeeming value. But the offensive development of Brendan Donovan and Lars Nootbaar has been heartening.

Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado are unlikely to hit at MVP levels again as they get deeper into their 30s. Willson Contreras added welcome depth this season, but his future role with the franchise remains undefined due his limitations as a catcher.

So the Cardinals will need other hitters to help drive this attack next season and beyond. Donovan improved his exit velocity and launch angle during the offseason to do more damage.

He produced a .422 slugging percentage and .767 on-base plus slugging percentage to go with his typically high (.365) on-base percentage before shutting down for forearm surgery.

After hitting just .228 last season, the ever-patient Nootbaar lifted his batting average to .282 this season while still hitting for some power. The result: a .454 slugging percentage and .837 OPS thus far.

Change is coming to the Cardinals’ everyday lineup for next season. This team will have to trade hitters for pitchers while eliminating some positional redundancy.

But Donovan and Nootbaar look like keepers, given their ability to evolve on the fly with major adjustments at the plate.

Writing for FanGraphs, Ben Clemens took a long look at Nootbaar. Here is a part of his assessment:

What’s the deal with Nootbaar? He has two carrying tools on offense: patience and power. He’s yet to find a happy medium between them, though the intermediate step is still producing excellent offensive numbers. The old Nootbaar is still there, working counts and running high OBPs to offset his inability to make impactful contact. The new Nootbaar is trying to club pitches for home runs and still working out which pitches are best for that.

These are really hard skills to synchronize, and even more complicated when you consider them in the context of opposing pitchers. How many pitches can you afford to take while waiting for the exact one you’re hoping to bop into the right field seats? How willing should you be to open up your target zone early in the count, potentially dropping into walk-hostile counts in pursuit of dingers? Stitching this style together at the major league level is easier said than done.

My read of this season: we have a pretty good idea of what a baseline Nootbaar result looks like going forward. The decline in hard contact is a bit of an illusion; it’s just another way of saying that he’s hitting more grounders this year while his swing is still geared to put the ball in the air. The walks and strikeouts feel steady. His BABIP probably won’t be as high as it was this year, but it probably won’t be as low as it was last year. If you told me that Nootbaar’s future was as a 120 wRC+ kind of hitter — a very poor man’s Soto — I think I’d believe you.

The interesting part is extrapolating what might happen as he starts to further hone his game. His plan from last year — wait for something up and tattoo it — probably won’t keep working now that pitchers know it’s coming. He gets to adjust to their adjustment now, though.

And adjust he has. Clemens suggests Nootbaar could have more room to grow if he can do more damage on pitches down in the zone. That will be essential, since pitchers figure to work him down in the zone as much as possible going forward.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:

Patrick Dubuque, Baseball Prospectus: “This is the year of lost seasons, between both New York clubs, San Diego, the Angels, and St. Louis. A lot went wrong in a lot of places, and it’s hard to think of enough that went right elsewhere in the league to even the scales. But perhaps no team had such a loud lost season as the Cardinals did, between their instantaneous plunge, the public nature of their soul searching, and the uncommonness of the event. This is weird. It feels weird. The organization does have some mess to clean up. They have to figure out if Willson Contreras is a very expensive designated hitter. They have to give up on an outfielder or two, while trying not to think about the outfielders they’ve already given up on in the recent past. Like the Mets, they have three or four starters to pick up at the store this winter. They’re probably due to fleece some team out of a future Hall of Famer, given Goldschmidt’s inevitable decline. Perhaps what’s most interesting about the Cardinals is that they absolutely could have taken this approach with their messaging. They’re the organization that values consistency as much as any team outside Colorado. They have a Way. And instead, they fell prey to doubt, shouted a little too loud to be believable, changed course too many times. The Cardinals feel, and even act, more lost than they are. After all, no matter how turned around they get, no matter how bleak the news, they know where they’ll always be: in the NL Central. It’s a comforting place.”

Dayn Perry, CBSSports.com: “(Shane) McClanahan originally landed on the 15-day injured list on Aug. 4 with forearm tightness. Then a week later, he was transferred to the 60-day IL, which ensured he would miss the rest of the regular season while undergoing further testing. Then came Tuesday's announcement, which confirmed the worst-case scenario (Tommy John surgery) had come to pass for McClanahan and the Rays. The 26-year-old McClanahan sees his 2023 season end after 21 starts. Over that span, he put up a 3.29 ERA (125 ERA+) and a 2.95 strikeout-to-walk ratio. His contributions have been worth an estimated 2.4 Wins Above Replacement, per Baseball Reference. He had also made his second career All-Star Game appearance. Last season, McClanahan finished sixth in the AL Cy Young balloting.”

Adam Berry, MLB.com: “One of the best pitchers in the Majors the first half of the season, McClanahan was sidelined from late June until after the All-Star break by mid-back tightness. He struggled in his return, allowing 15 runs in 19 innings over four starts, then noted tightness in his left forearm during the final inning of his Aug. 2 outing at Yankee Stadium . . . It’s another huge blow to the Rays’ rotation, which never got a full turn from their top five starters heading into the season: McClanahan, Tyler Glasnow, Jeffrey Springs, Drew Rasmussen and Zach Eflin. Glasnow missed the first two months of the season with a strained oblique, and he missed his last start due to back spasms. Springs had Tommy John surgery on April 24 and will be out until next season. Three months later, Rasmussen underwent a hybrid internal brace procedure that will sideline him until midseason next year. Now, they know roughly how long they’ll be without McClanahan, who previously missed the 2016 season at the University of South Florida while recovering from Tommy John surgery. And this might be their toughest loss yet, given McClanahan’s elite ability and standing in the clubhouse.”

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “As the dog days of August continue, there's a cruel reality washing over some fan bases: This team just doesn't have what it takes. Maybe I'm talking about Diamondbacks fans or Reds fans or Padres fans (again). Maybe it's the Yankees. Whomever it might be, we're into that stretch of the season where the proverbial cream rises and, with the trade deadline in the rearview mirror, there likely isn't much help to be found for those teams missing a certain something.”

MEGAPHONE

“We're not showing up. That's what it comes down to, we're not showing up when we need to. Especially down the stretch right now, and we've gotten every opportunity to keep ourselves in the race. But we're not capitalizing on what we need to.”

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, on his struggling team.