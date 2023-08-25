As an elite slugger who is also a star pitcher, Shohei Ohtani defied all baseball norms and became the most unique player in the history of the game.

And now, after another serious elbow injury, Ohtani became an elite slugger who might or might not pitch at a high level again. That’s bad for the star-crossed Los Angeles Angels, who will once again finish as a sad also-ran.

​​“I don't know what to expect,” Angels general manager Perry Minasian said. “We’re gonna go day to day and just see how it goes. See how he feels. I think as we get more information, as far as recovery time and all those types of things. We'll have more information down the road.”

This injury is bad for fans everywhere and the industry as a whole, since Ohtani drives product as few others can.

And, of course, this is terrible for Ohtani himself.

He is facing the potential of another Tommy John operation at some point, plus the grueling rehabilitation that comes with that. Even if he chooses to put off surgery and rehab the injury through other means, he faces an uncertain future as pitcher.

Ohtani was going to hit the market as two star players rolled into one dynamic package.

Now? He is still going to get paid crazy dollars, but bidders aren’t likely to offer as much for the pitching side of his unique profile.

“Obviously the significance of the tear is going to influence his market,” an NL executive told MLB.com. “But either way -- whether it’s surgery or conservative treatment -- I’d say it could cut into his overall contract by nine figures. Even if it’s a conservative treatment prognosis, those often have resulted in surgeries, so there will be risk associated with him no matter what.”

Teams that cleared budget space to bid on him – the Los Angeles Dodgers immediately come to mind – may shift their attention to other targets.

This could have a ripple effect on the market, driving prices even higher for the healthy pitchers left.

(On another note, superstar outfielder Mike Trout has failed to come back from hand surgery. He had to shut down again, adding the franchise’s unending misery.)

Here is what folks have been writing about Ohtani’s injury:

Rowan Kavner, Fox Sports: “A brutal reminder that even baseball gods are mortal. What the likely MVP is doing with the bat is worth the price of admission alone, but his two-way ability inspired awe. To potentially lose that for a year or more, with no guarantee of what it might look like afterward if a second Tommy John surgery is necessary, is a total gut punch. Ohtani made us reconsider the limits of the human body, then showed us the breaking point. His tenacious efforts trying to lift another underperforming Angels club will now prevent him from realizing his full value. And the best player the sport has ever seen will finish his six years in Anaheim without ever having pitched a meaningful game in October. It all stinks.”

Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “Every minute of the past three years Shohei Ohtani spent on the baseball field was a gift. The most perfect ball-playing specimen ever to wear a uniform, simultaneously one of the best hitters and pitchers in a sport that for a century had demanded players choose one track or the other, Ohtani recalibrated what the game could be. He was baseball at its zenith. He is baseball, period. What everyone took for granted, as he launched majestic home runs and unfurled unfair pitches, was the Faustian bargain underpinning it all -- that as Ohtani trafficked in the impossible, he was relying on a wholly imperfect vessel to deliver it. Ohtani's most formidable opponent was never the pitchers or hitters he faced. It was his body and its capacity to withstand everything he asked of it. Ligaments do not care about legend. Ohtani being Ohtani, he reacted to the news that he suffered a tear in the ulnar collateral ligament of his right elbow in Game 1 of a doubleheader Wednesday by batting second for his Los Angeles Angels in Game 2. Ohtani will not pitch again this season. He might need another Tommy John surgery. His already-complicated free agency, just two months away, is now even more confusing.”

Chris Thompson, The Defector: “He can for sure still sock the bejeezus out of a baseball. But with the Angels free-falling down the standings, and with the teams atop the wild-card chase looking stronger by the day, it's hard to see much of a big-picture benefit to keeping Ohtani in the lineup if doing so delays a surgery that might be inevitable or adds any risk at all of further injury. As Bryce Harper recently proved with his incredible six-month turnaround, Tommy John surgery doesn't have to cost a hitter anything even close to a full season. If Ohtani opted for surgery today and had a similarly successful recovery, he could in theory be ready to participate as a hitter at spring training. Of course, no one yet knows which team's spring training. Ohtani will be a free agent after the conclusion of this season. The Angels will have participated in the playoffs not one single time during his six seasons wearing the halo. If the Angels were hoping to use the back half of this season to prove to Ohtani that they are not, in fact, deeply cursed—cursed not in a smudge-the-locker-room-with-white-sage way but in a drop-The-Big-One-on-the-stadium-so-all-that-remains-is-a-wasteland-of-smooth-green-radioactive-glass way—they have instead proved the opposite. There have been many other dark moments in Angels history, but this is as low a condition as a franchise can reach without actual existential consequences. They killed their own baseball God.”

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “Ohtani, who’s a free agent in 10 weeks, just saw potentially hundreds of millions of dollars evaporate into the night. Teams who coveted him as the greatest pitching/power punch in baseball history, now will be looking at him as one of the game’s elite hitters, but having no idea whether he’ll again be dominant on the mound. Ohtani, who was expected to command at least $500 million and become the highest-paid athlete in team sports’ history, was told of the horrifying news during Game 1 of the doubleheader. He could have told the Angels he was done for the season. At the least, go on the injured list, giving him time to clear his head. Instead, he insisted on playing again, went back onto the field for the second game of the doubleheader, and took his usual place in the lineup as a designated hitter. Unreal . . . This is a guy who homers in his first at-bat in the doubleheader, leaves the game in the second inning with his velocity dropping, tells the Angels he has elbow pain, undergoes an MRI, is diagnosed with a torn UCL, and returns to the lineup as if he had nothing more than a slight headache.”

Will Leitch, MLB.com: “Ohtani will likely continue to play DH this season; as we’ve seen from Bryce Harper and others, Tommy John surgery shouldn’t affect his swing. But it is one thing to agree to a huge contract with the unicorn of baseball, a man who is essentially two players in one. It is another to sign a huge contract with a guy who can only play DH. Ohtani is one of the best hitters in baseball, but as someone who can’t play the field (who can’t actually throw for a year, maybe more), there is inherently a ceiling to him. Will teams pay him for the possibility that he’ll pitch again down the line? Or will they only pony up for the hit-only player he now is and may be for years to come? One thing is certain: Whatever theoretical offers teams may have been preparing were theoretically slashed on Wednesday night.”

Jon Heyman, New York Post: “I’ve seen speculation he’ll have to take a one-year deal now. The one-year deal makes zero sense, even/especially if he can’t pitch in 2024. Even if he can’t pitch in 2024, he’s still easily the best hitter in 2023 (he leads in 16 categories!), one of the best competitors ever and a marketing sensation who’s very likely to be back pitching by ’25. Don’t forget Aaron Judge likely could have gotten $400M-plus from the Giants or Padres — two teams expected to be involved here — so $500M should still be an easy get. Ohtani doesn’t appear to be about money, but he remains primed to break the bank.”

Jay Jaffe, FanGraphs: “Unless we’re talking about the size of the charitable foundation that he leaves behind, I don’t think Ohtani is ever going to worry about money, and even after walking through this exercise for illustrative purposes, I don’t think we should, either. At the same time, it’s not fair to dismiss the impact of Ohtani’s standard-setting salary on future waves of free agents, particularly as owners continue to do their best to put drags on payroll. Still to these eyes, the thing to bemoan is the sidelining of the most incredible baseball talent we’ve seen in quite some time, perhaps ever. Maybe the human body wasn’t meant to sustain this combination of pitching and hitting, or maybe we just don’t deserve nice things. Either way, this news is heartbreaking.”

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “Pitchers are not required to have Tommy John surgery with a torn UCL. It just seems to be what, eventually, works best. Masahiro Tanaka had a partially-torn UCL in 2014 and rehabbed instead of having surgery. He ended up pitching in the majors another six-plus seasons after that without having any long injured list stints. He is an outlier, though. I remember Garrett Richards and Andrew Heaney -- both on the Angels at the same time -- getting platelet-rich plasma injections and hoping to avoid Tommy John surgery. They both eventually had to have the surgery. There are seemingly countless examples of pitchers trying to avoid the surgery and then eventually just having it. Most pitchers these days bounce back from the procedure and return close to form. Some don't, though. The list of pitchers having a second Tommy John surgery and coming back to have longer careers isn't too long and it's mixed bag . . . There's something to factor in here with Ohtani that we haven't done with others pitchers. It's that he's an amazing hitter, too. And there's also the factor that maybe he just doesn't want to have the surgery and do the rehab required for the next 12-14 months. He's already done it once. It isn't pleasant.”

MEGAPHONE

“I would never put any limitations on players in general, and especially him. He’s shown it’s possible to do it and excel at it. I expect him to bounce back and do what he needs to do to get back to where he was.”

Minasian, on Ohtani’s next comeback.