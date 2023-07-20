Tyler O’Neill will return to left field in Chicago, presumably to showcase his skills ahead of the trade deadline.

Lars Nootbaar and Jordan Walker will continue playing lots, since they have remained productive and they remain prominent in the team’s long-term plans.

But once again the outfield is getting crowded.

Alec Burleson is batting .343 this month. Overall, he has a .753 OPS when he plays left field.

Limited to a part-time role by the crowding, Dylan Carlson posted a .929 OPS in June and a .413 on-base percentage (with 11 walks in 43 plate appearances) so far in July. And his fielding remained excellent.

Before he developed a sore arm, handyman Brendan Donovan posted an .851 OPS when he played left field and a .727 OPS when in right field.

Fellow handyman Tommy Edman wasn’t offensive productive when playing center field (.604 OPS) but he demonstrated crazy fielding range before suffering his wrist injury.

So manager Oliver Marmol has plenty to think about as he sets his daily lineup. He reiterated before Wednesday’s game that he is still going day to day assembling the batting order for each game.

But the Cardinals are playing for next year, really, so trade possibilities and long-term player development could become bigger factors in the days ahead.

With Walker and Nootbaar appearing more and more like two players the Cardinals will build around, let’s check some independent analysis of them.

First, Ben Clemens offered this take on Walker over at FanGraphs:

It’s inconceivable that Walker would actually be that bad defensively; he’ll either improve, or he’ll move to first base or DH. His defensive issues are a real negative, but his offensive profile is still full of upside. We’re talking about a potential ultra-premium power bat, the kind of game-changing hitter who doesn’t grow on trees.

Even in a fairly lackluster rookie season – way, way too many grounders have put a lid on his batting line – his outrageous power stands out. He’s absolutely crushing the ball when he makes contact and hasn’t proven easily exploitable despite his Stretch Armstrong frame. We’re talking about a premier power hitter for years to come, one with Giancarlo Stanton upside.

That upside isn’t guaranteed . . . If he ends up as merely a good hitter instead of a great one, his value will take a huge hit thanks to the sheer mass of solid hitters without defensive homes. That’s the risk. The reward is fairly obvious, though: You might end up with the next incarnation of Aaron Judge (minus the ability to moonlight in center). A lot of teams would take that gamble.

Maybe that diving catch Walker made on a sinking liner to right field will convince people that he still has some hope to develop in the outfield. He’s just 21, after all, and he just started taking outfield reps in the latter part of last season.

Here is what Clemens wrote about Nootbaar, who keeps finding ways to get on base this season:

Nootbaar has a patience and power skill set, consistently posting double-digit walk rates throughout his pro career while generating 80th-percentile maximum exit velocities in his time with the big league club. He’s a plus outfielder who can play all three positions, and he even has a strong throwing arm. In a lot of ways, he’s all the good things about the various Cardinals outfielders of recent vintage rolled into one.

With all those good things out of the way, let’s get to some negatives. He hit far too many grounders in the minors, a tendency that is rearing its head again this year. He’s missed time with injury in each of the last two seasons. He’s too passive at the plate; though he never chases, he gets himself into bad counts thanks to a low swing rate over the heart of the zone, and he has enough swing-and-miss that he ends up with a pedestrian strikeout rate despite rarely swinging at bad pitches.

For me, the total package works out to a borderline All-Star with a ton of team control remaining. For some of the people I talked to, both internally and on the team side, he’s more of an average player (with injury risk to boot). He’s got promise, no doubt, but I heard plenty of feedback that the glass was half empty.

Me? I’m a glass half full guy, at least when it comes to Nootbaar. I like betting on players with Nootbaar’s skill set and drive to improve, and even in a down year, he’s on pace for a 3.5-WAR season.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “(Chase) Davis presents a bit of a change for the Cardinals. The past five times they drafted a position player in the first round it was a high school selection: Jordan Walker, Nolan Gorman, Delvin Perez, Dylan Carlson and Nick Plummer, going back to 2015. Davis had a breakout season for Arizona, hitting .362 and erasing some concerns about his hit tool, and the Cardinals have certainly had some success recently with college bats taken after the first round (Brendan Donovan, Lars Nootbaar, Tommy Edman, Alec Burleson).”

Thomas Harrigan, MLB.com: “(Jack) Flaherty looked like one of the best young pitchers in baseball four years ago, finishing fourth in the NL Cy Young race in his age-23 season (2.75 ERA, 231 K’s). However, his career has taken a turn for the worse as he’s battled injuries and recorded a 4.05 ERA since the beginning of 2020. Now only a few months away from free agency, Flaherty may find himself on another team before the Aug. 1 Trade Deadline as the floundering Cardinals plan for next year. Regardless of where he ends up, the right-hander has a chance to significantly improve his free-agent stock if he can keep up the productive stretch he’s been on for roughly two months, posting a 3.03 ERA and a 3.00 FIP in his past 10 starts.

Catherine Gallante, Baseball Prospectus: “In the D-Backs’ 25-year history, they’ve finished above .500 in 13 of those years, and yet have only reached the playoffs six times. Granted, the one time they’ve reached the World Series, they did win, but Arizona fans have withstood more disappointment than celebration. This year, the goal was simply to improve, as broad of a goal as that may be. So far, they’ve done that handily, getting off to a hot start to the season and lingering amongst the top ten teams in baseball all year. They have spent an unprecedented 56 games at the top of their division—a division that one cannot forget includes both the Dodgers and Padres. In their last few games, that early success has seemed to slip—not enough to take them out of the race, but enough to make fans wonder whether their luck had already run out.”

Jake Mintz, FoxSports.com: “Last year, the Brewers sent (Josh) Hader to San Diego at the deadline and the left-hander struggled initially before steadying himself down the stretch. This year, the 29-year-old is back to his rip-roaring best as one of the few bright spots in San Diego's soggy slog of a season. This is still one of the best relievers in baseball, which means (1) he'll get paid on the open market this winter and (2) the Padres could get a few valuable long-term pieces in return at the deadline.”

R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “The Braves have done a lot of graduating and trading of prospects in recent years. It shouldn't come as a surprise, then, that they don't have a headline-stealing prospect to shop around. They still have several interesting players, including a bevy of intriguing right-handed pitchers. There's AJ Smith-Shawver, who debuted in the majors earlier this season, as well as several recent high draft picks, like JR Ritchie, Owen Murphy, and Spencer Schwellenbach. On the position player side, they have catcher Drake Baldwin and infielder Ignacio Alvarez. The Braves also have several older prospects they could look to move if they feel comfortable with their depth. That includes lefties Dylan Dodd and Jared Shuster, as well as infielder Braden Shewmake.”

MEGAPHONE

“Records are meant to be broken. It’s just a record. It’ll be exciting for the game if he went out there and got 63-plus. We’ll see what happens.”

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, on Shohei Ohtani’s bid to break the American League single-season home run record.