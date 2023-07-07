The Los Angeles Dodgers got reliever Daniel Hudson back just 10 days ago after he finally recovered from his torn left ACL.

Then his other knee went out – he suffered a sprained right MCL that will sideline him past the trade deadline.

“I can't put into words how frustrating, how disappointing this is for him,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

Once again we are reminded that this is a team that could be willing to trade some long-term pitching for more immediate help. The Dodgers have lots of good pitching prospects and they also some pressing needs for this playoff chase.

Look at the state of the Dodgers pitching staff:

Dustin May will be sidelined into next season due to flexor tendon surgery.

Walker Buehler could also be sidelined into next season. He is recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Clayton Kershaw is idled by left shoulder soreness, although the team expects him back after the All-Star break.

Former Cardinals phenom Shelby Miller has been shelved by neck soreness. He had emerged as one of LA’s better relief options.

Former Cardinals phenom Alex Reyes saw his latest comeback bid cut short by more shoulder issues. He won't pitch this season.

Noah Syndergaard has been sidelined by finger blister. More critically, he simply hasn’t pitched well enough to hold his rotation spot.

Reliever Blake Treinen is recovering from shoulder surgery. He could be sidelined into next season.

Ryan Pepiot is still recovering from an oblique strain.

J.P. Feyereisen is still recovering from shoulder surgery.

Jimmy Nelson is still working his way back from elbow issues.

Basically the Dodgers have an entire pitching staff on the injured list. That team should be especially interested in the Cardinals’ series in Chicago this weekend, since the White are the other team mostly likely to have attractive short-term pitching assets to move at the deadline.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “A year ago the Marlins went 24-40 in one-run games -- those 40 one-run losses were the most by any team since the 1975 Astros went 16-41 in one-run games -- so GM Kim Ng set out to add more contact bats and strengthen the bullpen this past offseason. That led to: Righty Pablo Lopez and two prospects being traded for Luis Arraez, who is flirting with .400 this year. Former first rounder J.J. Bleday being traded for lefty reliever A.J. Puk, who had a good All-Star case. Veterans Yuli Gurriel and Jean Segura being signed as free agents. The Segura signing isn't working out at all, though Gurriel has been adequate in a reduced role, and Arraez and Puk have been outstanding. Puk, who came over from the Athletics, has managed to halve his walk rate this year without sacrificing any strikeouts. That's hard to do! Fewer walks means throwing more strikes, and more strikes generally means more contact. Puk missed about a month with a nerve issue in his elbow earlier this year, though he leads the Marlins with 14 saves, and he has been the rock at the back of a sneaky-good bullpen.”

Jon Paul Morosi, MLB.com: “Few in the baseball industry see the Angels’ precipitous fall as an indication they will deal (Shohei) Ohtani prior to the Aug. 1 Trade Deadline. In a vacuum, superstar players on expiring contracts are traded for the highest return. But the Angels don’t operate in a vacuum. They play on Planet Earth, where Ohtani is one of the most unique athletes ever. Sure, the possibility of acquiring a collection of young talent is tantalizing. The Angels have two prospects among the industry Top 100, according to MLB Pipeline; the higher ranked of the two, catcher Logan O’Hoppe, is recovering from left shoulder surgery. To be sure, the club’s baseball operations staff will communicate with other teams to workshop trade scenarios if the Angels’ slide continues. That is the job of a front office. But presenting an acceptable deal to ownership, and receiving approval for it, is another matter entirely. If the Angels were intent on maximizing Ohtani’s trade value, they would have moved him last year, when they were less competitive in the standings and the additional contractual control would have yielded greater value. Even if the Angels miss the postseason, value exists in in keeping Ohtani on the roster until he reaches free agency. There are the viewership numbers every time he plays. There are the marketing revenues and sponsorships attached to his presence. There’s the very realistic chance that he’ll win his second American League MVP Award. Ohtani leads the Majors with 31 home runs, which puts him on pace for 56 over the full season. If you think Ohtani is a global phenomenon now, just wait until he’s slugging in September with a chance to reach 60 homers.”

Buster Olney, ESPN.com: “In a 27-game stretch that began June 2, the Braves batted over .300 as a team. They averaged 2.5 homers and seven runs per game. Their team slugging percentage was .577, and to put that staggering number into perspective, think about this: Only three individual players have posted a higher slugging percentage during this season -- the two MVP front-runners, Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuna Jr., and White Sox All-Star Luis Robert Jr. After the draft, the focus for the Braves' front office will be identifying the available players who could help what is already a dynamic roster in a postseason appearance that is now inevitable.”

Chris Thompson, The Defector: “Acuña is on an all-timer of a tear right now. His production is increasing by the month, and is now beginning to look like the sort of silly (stuff) that would make you turn up the difficulty if you pulled it off in a video game. In the month of June, he notched 16 extra-base hits, including nine dingers, and he swiped 14 bases, and he struck out a grand total of 13 times, in 119 plate appearances. In a stretch that ran from June 20 to July 5, Acuña had either homered or stolen a base (or both) in 13 consecutive games, which had not been done since at least 1969. He has eight more stolen bases on the year than the entire Colorado Rockies team. He's had more games with at least one home run and at least one stolen base this season (five) than (Luis) Arráez has total home runs and stolen bases (four). Acuña's not just going to join the 40–40 club; he's going to found the 40–80 club, and he's going to do it while batting .330 and leading the majors in OPS.”

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “Once the Reds started 7-15, there wasn't much reason to believe it would turn around this quickly. They were still only 26-33 after a loss on June 4, but then they caught fire and have been one of the most fun stories in baseball since. Watching games at Great American Ball Park is fun again instead of being relatively depressing. Now, the job is far from over. The Reds are 49-39 and in first place in the NL Central, but they only hold a two-game lead over the Brewers heading to the weekend series. Still, only a Brewers sweep here would prevent the Reds from being in first place at the All-Star break and that's a hell of a feat.”

Steven Goldman, Baseball Prospectus: “This year we’re pretty certain to get between one and three 100-game losers. The A’s have now reached the point in the season where they can play one game over .500 the rest of the way—this would seem to require divine intervention, but stay with it—and still finish 62-100. At this writing, the Royals (.291) and Rockies (.379) are playing at a 100-loss pace, while the Nationals are right above it (.400, which is a pace for 65-97), while the Cardinals (.412) and White Sox (.425) wouldn’t have to fall too far off their present record to start losing the requisite number of games. We can throw out a couple of dark horses, as well: Since being weirdly successful in April, the Pirates have played at a .357 pace. They’ve set themselves a high bar; if they continue to lose at their present rate they’ll drop only 95 games. The Tigers have also been a little too good, if two-faced, following a nearly .600 month of May with a .333 June. They can only win 25 more games over their final 77 contests (.321) if they’re going to lose 100 for the first time since 2019.”

MEGAPHONE

“This is Julio. I think there was a little bit of frustration. I think there was some embarrassment. And he rolled up his sleeves tonight, and he competed like he always does. But I just felt that tonight, he was truly on the attack from pitch one.”

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, on Julio Urias pitching well in a 5-2 victory over the Pirates Thursday after early-season struggles and a stint on the 15-day injured list with a hamstring strain.