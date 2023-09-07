As Tipsheet regularly notes, there are no sure things in pitching.

Teams that invest huge dollars in individual hurlers are rolling the dice. This season has been especially difficult for high-end starters, with injuries and/or dramatic downturns striking big names -- with Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels and Shane McClanahan of the Tampa Bay Rays among the recent casualties.

Even Miami Marlins ace (and former Cardinals prospect) Sandy Alcantara fell victim.

After winning the National League Cy Young Award last season, Alcantara scuffled this season before shutting down with the dreaded forearm strain.

That setback came with the Marlins in a heated battle for a wild card slot.

“Knowing the position that my team is in right now, not being there fighting, it's something that broke my heart,” Alcantara told reporters. “But it is what it is. I've just got to take it.”

Cardinals fans have been constructing hypothetical trades to get pitching from the Marlins on the offseason, but Alcantara’s uncertain status further erodes that organization’s pitching depth.

And the free agent market took another hit with Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias facing domestic violence allegations. He would have been one of the top targets in the market, but now it’s unclear when he will pitch again given his repeat offender status.

The arms crisis across baseball just keeps getting worse.

Alcantara went 14-9 with a 2.28 ERA last season while pitching 228 2/3 innings, most in the majors. This year he is 7-12 with a 4.14 ERA.

He has taken pride in serving as the sport’s most durable starter. Look at what he accomplished:

His 12 complete games since 2018 are double the amount any other pitcher. He leads the majors with three complete games this season.

Since 2019, Alcantara leads the majors with 858 1/3 innings pitched. His 228 ⅔ innings pitched led the majors last season.

He has pitched at least seven innings in 11 of his 28 starts this season,

He averaged 6.66 innings per start over the past three years, the highest for any qualified starter in a three-year span since Corey Kluber’s 6.74 IP per start from 2016-18.

Ah, but the heavy workload caught up to him. He felt pain when he snapped off his 18 curveball Sunday in last start.

Now Alcantara will be subject to extensive examinations as he and the team figures out next steps. And Marlins manager Skip Schumaker will have to cobble together sufficient starting pitching one way or another.

“We're trying to be as creative as we can every single start to help us,” Schumaker said. “We have three and a half weeks left, four weeks left, and we're going to do the best we can to get to the postseason – whatever that means. All hands on deck.

“We have guys that have a lot of innings right now. We're still concerned with that, and we're also trying to make it to the postseason. So we're trying to do the best we can to be creative and to still make the postseason.”

Meanwhile this injury makes Cardinals fans feel slightly less terrible about the Marcell Ozuna trade, which cost the team Alcantara and 2023 NL Cy Young candidate Zac Gallen for a two-year outfielder rental.

Tipsheet emphasizes the word slightly.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:

Lauren Theisen, The Defector: “To be clear, (Reds owner) Phil Castellini deserves no credit. The Reds, as fun as they've been, still sit with a 73-68 record that feels pretty lucky when paired with a -33 run differential. They're third in the NL Central, and after a bummer of an August they're barely hanging on to a last wild card slot that didn't exist for most of their playoff drought. And when the success or failure of the season may come down to just a game or two, it's fine to point the finger at the front office for the delayed call-ups that kept critical rookies from helping the team until well after Opening Day. (Matt) McLain debuted in the middle of May. (Ella) De La Cruz and top starter Andrew Abbott arrived in June. A couple of extra wins in Cincy's 12-15 April could have helped out a lot right now. But Castellini was at least right when he asserted that Reds fans would stick by this team, even if he meant it as an insult. They're still here, as attendance has leaped much closer to league average while rising over 7,000 per game from last year. And as they've supported this unpredictable, high-ceiling bunch, they've been rewarded, finally, with—at the very least—meaningful September baseball and a lot of good memories. The Reds can be stressful and inconsistent, but the line between the postseason and an early vacation can be pretty thin. Sometimes about as wide a ninth-inning gap on the right side of the infield.”

Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “With all their young players, the Yankees are a far more athletic and energetic team, and more dynamic as well. They're running the bases better, playing better defense, and their at-bats are better too. If nothing else, the Yankees are playing a much more exciting brand of baseball than the dull, lethargic, and seemingly disinterested team they fielded much of the year. It is too late to save the 2023 Yankees. The best they can accomplish now is extending the franchise's winning season streak to an impressive 31 seasons. They must win 13 of their final 24 games to avoid their first losing season since 1992. Only the 1926-64 Yankees and their 39 straight winning seasons have had a longer streak of winning seasons in baseball history. Rather than stacking wins and getting to the postseason, the priority for the Yankees the rest of this season is continuing to play and evaluate the kids, and perhaps start to answer questions about the 2024 Yankees. Similar to spring training, evaluating players in September can be tricky, but it is necessary. The Yankees have to figure out what's real and what's noise this month.”

Dan Syzmborski, FanGraphs: “(Trea) Turner has been a more aggressive hitter the last few years, and his out-of-zone swing percentage spiked to 36% last season with the Dodgers, easily the highest in his career to that point. For the first four months of 2023, that went even higher, to 39%. While he’s still remained aggressive over the last month, with his swing rate hanging steady at 52%, the types of pitches he’s swung as has changed; his out-of-zone swings dropped by five percentage points, and his in-zone swing increased by the same margin. This kind of improvement is harder than it sounds, as reducing out-of-zone swings more often than not results in fewer zone swings due to increased passivity. Staying aggressive while seeing these kinds of movements in the numbers reflects how talented a hitter Turner is. Unsurprisingly, hitting better pitches has resulted in better results. Statcast hard-hit numbers stabilize quickly, and Turner’s 48% hard-hit rate over the last month is well above his 40% rate over the first four months of the season. His total of 17 barrels in that span almost matches the 20 he hit over the first two-thirds of 2023. So has Turner restored his career back into the pre-2023 trajectory? Not quite, but things certainly look a lot sunnier than last month.”

Russell A. Carlton, Baseball Prospectus: “Many of us lived through the great tank wars of the 2010s. As the narrative goes, MBAs took over MLB and began looking at everything through a rationalist financial lens. There’s a backwards incentive in baseball that while the best outcome for a season is to make the playoffs, if you don’t make the playoffs, the best place to finish is dead last. The most valuable assets (there’s that word) in baseball are cost-controlled players, and the resources to find those players, including higher draft choices and bonus pools, along with more money in the international free agent bonus pools, were given to the teams at the bottom of the ladder. It’s hard to fault a rationalist for seeing that, and if their team wasn’t playoff caliber to start with, sprinting to where the fish food was. Tanking felt like a violation of an unspoken social contract that was never there to begin with. Yeah, it might be rational to do, but teams aren’t supposed to give up. Rebuilding has always been part of MLB, but tanking is what happens when you rebuild in the absence of shame. The thought behind removing August waiver trades was that teams would have to make their call/fold decision earlier in the season. And at the end of July, there are still two full months to play and there aren’t a lot of teams who can say for sure that they are just completely out of it. So more would stay committed and the overall level of play would remain high.”

MEGAPHONE

“I had the surgery a long time ago, and I kind of knew what to expect. I got through it then, and the surgery has just progressed leaps and bounds in the last eight to 10 years. I've got a great group of people around me, and I was ready to get to work. I was ready to be the old Shane McClanahan on that mound."

McClanahan, on his latest comeback from Tommy John surgery.