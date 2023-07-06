The Cardinals are doing their best to eliminate any ambiguity about what comes next.

By finding new ways to lose game after game – like Jordan Hicks launching his ninth-inning throw into orbit Wednesday – the Cardinals are setting up a large fire sale ahead of the major trade deadline.

They languish 16 games under .500. They sit 12 ½ games back in the National League Central. They must seize this opportunity to fortify their pitching for next season and beyond.

Writing for CBSSports.com, R.J. Anderson ranked the top 20 trade targets across baseball this month. Our Town’s Max Scherzer ranked No. 1, given the sad plight of his New York Mets and his $43.3 million salary.

And three Cardinals made the list: Jordan Montgomery (No. 3), Paul DeJong (No. 5) and Jordan Hicks (No. 15). Jack Flaherty didn’t crack the Top 20, but he still has time to build his trade stock.

Here is how Anderson assessed the Cardinals’ trade chips:

Here's hoping Montgomery is OK with living out of hotels. He was traded last summer as part of a challenge deal involving Harrison Bader and the Yankees. Now, he could be moved again this deadline, just months before hitting the open market. Montgomery doesn't have flashy stuff by any means, but he should be in demand. He's an above-average left-hander who is on pace for his third consecutive 30-plus start season. Those don't grow on trees. Even if they did, those trees would probably be cleared to make room for a strip mall.

Here's a most unexpected sentence: DeJong looks like the best shortstop target available this deadline. How did we get here? Through a few surprising developments, including Tim Anderson's poor season and DeJong's resurgence after several down years. We're not so sure the latter is built to last. DeJong is hitting the ball hard more frequently than he has in some time, but there are a lot of iffy aspects to be found under the hood. To wit, his whiff rate remains on the wrong side of 30%, and he continues to chase outside of the zone as often as he has since his rookie year. His home run rate also looks unsustainable given his historical norms and his current exit-velocity profile. We're not trying to be overly negative here; it's just the reality of the situation. With all that written, DeJong has produced top-line results so far this season, and his glovework gives him a wider berth than the normal player. We're just not sure we'd want to bet on him going forward (his contract contains two additional club options), which makes him more of a rental in our eyes.

Hicks looked like he was on the cusp of being designated for assignment as recently as May 5, when his ERA peaked at 7.62. He's since turned his season around in dazzling fashion -- to the degree that he's on pace to finish with an ERA+ north of 100 for the first time since 2019. Hicks still has as much arm strength as anyone or anything else in Creation, as well as a sweeper that has generated more than 50% whiffs so far this season. He's an impending free agent, so the Cardinals don't have to proceed with a larger teardown to justify moving him at the deadline.

The Cardinals could move other players into play, especially outfielder Tyler O’Neill if he becomes ambulatory and productive after the All-Star break. Under the right circumstances, other position players not named Goldschmidt or Arenado could be offered up.

The team needs for 2024 are, in order, pitching, pitching, pitching, pitching, pitching and pitching.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:

Kiley McDaniel, ESPN.com: “The Cards have been on a draft heater of late, dominating the 2020 pandemic-affected draft by landing Jordan Walker, Masyn Winn, Tink Hence and Alec Burleson by pick 70, with all four players already landing on top-100 prospect lists. Finding another in Gordon Graceffo in the fifth round in 2021 and riser Victor Scott in the fifth round last year underlines competence at both Day 1 picks and in under-the-radar college types.”

Jeffrey Paternostro, Baseball Prospectus: “Hence has struggled to stay on the mound in his pro career, but when he toes the rubber he can feature stuff as good as any pitching prospect in baseball. He has mid-90s heat, that touches higher and shows some giddy-up at the top of the zone. His curve is a big downer that will flash plus-plus, and both the slider and change have some projection left. Hence is a bit undersized as pitching prospects go, which will only amplify the durability concerns, but he’s one to make sure you catch on Saturday.”

Ben Clemens, FanGraphs: “The (Dodgers) team is hitting a collective .243/.328/.446, good for a 110 wRC+. They’re one of the best baserunning teams in baseball. Mookie Betts can play shortstop now, which is neat. But they’ve exchanged those worries for one that has dogged every team in baseball over the years: Is there enough starting pitching to go around? In the past week, the Dodgers were dealt two more blows on that front. One is a bump in the road: Clayton Kershaw’s sore left shoulder sent him to the IL Monday, where he hopes to make a minimum 15-day stay. That’s mildly concerning, but if Kershaw and the Dodgers are right, it’s just a temporary setback. One of Kershaw’s potential replacements got far worse news, however. Yesterday, the club announced that Dustin May will have elbow surgery to repair his flexor tendon, which means he’s done pitching in 2023. It might not feel this way, but May debuted in the majors nearly four years ago, in August of 2019. He’s been tantalizing Dodgers fans with his high octane sinker for years and frustrating them with his injury luck for just as long. Is he a lockdown reliever? A mid-rotation cog? An ace? This year, it looked like he might finally be fulfilling the rosiest possible outlook. In his first eight outings, he put together a 2.68 ERA (3.36 FIP) while averaging nearly six innings per start. Then he came out on May 17, felt elbow pain, and departed after one inning where his fastball was down two miles an hour.”

Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “Is Shohei Ohtani having the best month in baseball history? For such a simple question, drawing a definitive conclusion is not easy. Context is vital to every baseball argument, and comparing the greats of the 1920s -- the beginning of the game's live-ball era -- with players a century later muddies any discussion. It only gets harder when acknowledging the lack of integration before 1947 and the steroid-fueled joyrides of the 1990s and early 2000s. But this is an exercise worth teasing out, if only as an excuse to marvel at what Ohtani, the Los Angeles Angels designated hitter/starting pitcher, did in June. Over 126 plate appearances, he batted .394 and led the major leagues in on-base percentage (.492), slugging percentage (.952), OPS (1.444), home runs (15), RBIs (29), extra-base hits (25) and total bases (99). He also threw 30⅓ sterling innings, with a 3.26 ERA, 37 strikeouts and an opponent slash line of .228/.302/.368. He has strung together incredible performances, but nothing like this.”

Tom Ley, The Defector: “The very nature of a baseball season is designed to lessen the sting of any one loss. As long as the sun is out and a chill is still absent from the air, there is a lot of baseball left to be played. Everyone's got time. Plenty of time! This does not hold true for the Los Angeles Angels, for whom time is running out. Every Angels loss drips with dread, because each one brings the organization closer to a future without Shohei Ohtani. This has been the case for more than five seasons now, ever since Ohtani signed with the Angels, emerged as the most unique and spectacular player in the history of the game, and repeatedly missed the playoffs. He'll be a free agent this winter, and the Angels' last, best hope of convincing him to stay is to make a deep run into the postseason—to prove to the best player in the world that he can win in their uniform. Things suddenly aren't going so well on that front. Following a good stretcd that had the Angels right in the playoff hunt as the season's halfway mark approached, everything has gone wobbly. The Angels have lost seven of their last 10 games, including the 8-5 drubbing they received from the Padres Tuesday night. If each Angels loss is another grain of sand passing through the hourglass, then the one they suffered on Tuesday felt more like a hammer smashing the whole thing. Not only did the Angels lose a game that Ohtani started on the mound, they also lost Ohtani. He exited the game in the sixth inning after giving up back-to-back homers because a blister had formed on his middle finger. Angels manager Phil Nevin explained after the game that this was the same finger on which Ohtani's fingernail had cracked during his previous start, and that the blister was probably caused by an acrylic nail that the training staff had put on the finger to try and minimize the effect of the crack. The good news for Ohtani and the Angels is that a blister shouldn't harm his ability to hit, and that he can take a long, hopefully restorative layoff between now and his next start thanks to next week's all-star break. The bad news is that Ohtani's not the only Angel dealing with an injury. On Tuesday morning, the team announced that Mike Trout, the other all-time great whose career the Angels seem intent on wasting, had fractured the hamate bone in his left wrist while fouling off a pitch in the eighth inning of Monday's game. And then, in the fourth inning of Tuesday's game, Anthony Rendon had to leave the field after fouling a ball off his shin.”

MEGAPHONE

“He’s like the Piped Piper. When he walks, when he talks, people follow. Junior is so humble, but just his accomplishments, and who he is, he realizes the power of his platform. That’s why he’s doing all of this. He understands his role and that the baton has been passed to him. Willie Mays (92) is older now. Joe Morgan is gone. Frank Robinson is gone. Hank Aaron is gone. He understands that it’s now his turn. It’s on him now. He’s next.”

Former big leaguer Harold Reynolds, on Ken Griffey Jr.’s role as a baseball ambassador.