The reeling New York Yankees need a boost these days as they try to stay in the American League wild card race.

General manager Brian Cashman is shopping for pitching and outfield help, which is why his team is linked to the Cardinals in rampant speculation.

“We stink right now. We acknowledge that,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters. “Acknowledge where we are, which is we’re not very good right now.”

And . . .

“We’re not in a good place as a team right now. We understand that. Certainly this is a low point for us.”

And . . .

“We’re not playing anywhere near the ball we need to be able to play to put ourselves in a good position at the end of the season, but understanding that we are in the fight and we need to continue to stay in the fight.”

Writing for Baseball Prospectus, Steve Goldman pondered the Yankees’ plight:

There’s a new sound to be heard in the Bronx, and it sounds a lot like an old sound. It’s the song of 1990, when Wilson Phillips ruled the airwaves and Yankees hero Bucky Dent was replaced by a Stump named Merrill. There are some differences, of course: It’s warmer outside, and the Yankees are presently on a pace to go 84-78 or so instead of 67-95. That club had Tim Leary, not Gerrit Cole; it had Jesse Barfield, who was fine but he wasn’t Aaron Judge. Of course, this team doesn’t have Judge either, not right now. His Dodger Stadium-inflicted toe injury has stripped this team and left it naked in public: With Judge starting, the club was 30-19 (.612), a pace for 99 wins. When he’s been out of the lineup, they’ve gone 20-28 (.417), a pace for 95 losses.

The Yankees changed hitting coaches, hiring Sean Casey away from his TV gig, to replace Dillon Lawson. The losses kept coming, leaving players frustrated.

Yankees pitcher Tommy Kahnle assaulted a dugout fan, knocking it over and curb-stomping it. Another Yankees pitcher, Carlos Rodon, blew a derisive kiss at booing fans after getting knocked out of a game.

That went over well . . .

Writing for CBSSports.com, Mike Axisa looked at Yankees trade targets – which included some Cardinals.

A reunion with lefty Jordan Montgomery would make sense, though I don't get the sense the Yankees want to pay a big price to add to their rotation, making (Jack) Flaherty a more likely target. He is still only 27 and there have been times this season in which he flashed the ability that made him a Cy Young contender in 2019. Under pitching coach Matt Blake, the Yankees have had success with in-season fixer-uppers (moreso in the bullpen than the rotation), and Flaherty is the sort of buy-low player with upside they love. He is a rental and the last-place Cardinals are likely to trade him at the deadline.

Montgomery, White Sox righty Lucas Giolito, and Tigers lefty Eduardo Rodriguez are pitchers the Yankees could target in the event they're willing to deal significant prospects to get a starter. A reunion with James Paxton could be in the cards too if the Red Sox decide to sell and the two historic rivals can find common ground on a trade.

Outfielder Tyler O’Neill continues to be a person of interest to the Yankees, and you can add Dylan Carlson to that list as well now that he is buried on the Cardinals’ bench.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

Jon Heyman, New York Post: “Baseball people expect the Cubs to sell at the trade deadline. Though they have the best run differential in the NL Central, they are a realistic lot. They also see the Cubs having one of the best sales, with possibly the best starter (Marcus Stroman) and best outfielder (Cody Bellinger). The belief is that Padres, baseball’s unluckiest team, still are buyers, barring a collapse. The White Sox are mostly talking about trading free agents — meaning Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez, etc. Since Lance Lynn has an $18M team option, he isn’t even certain to be dealt. Tim Anderson may yet have trade value despite his putrid year . . . Though they are getting many hits on ace Dylan Cease, they have little interest in dealing him or Luis Robert Jr., Eloy Jimenez or Andrew Vaughn. The Astros — who seek a starter with Luis Garcia, Jose Urquidy and Lance McCullers out — would love Cease but will eye Stroman as their best realistic option — with Jordan Montgomery, Giolito and Eduardo Rodriguez among possibilities. The belief is the Cardinals won’t trade Nolan Arenado unless he requests it (no sign of that yet), and Jack Flaherty is perhaps even more likely to be dealt than Montgomery since Montgomery is certain to get a qualifying offer. There are more teams seeking a starter (likely at least the Dodgers, Rangers, Reds, Astros, Phillies, Giants, Orioles, Rays, Red Sox, Diamondbacks) than starters available.”

Ben Spanier, Baseball Prospectus: “We ranked (Masyn) Winn 38th in our Midseason 50 on the strength of his stellar defense, speed, hit tool prowess, and proximity to the majors. His upper-minors numbers haven’t always been eye-popping, but he’s been hot lately—the 21-year old was slashing .340/.397/.623 in July entering Wednesday’s action. It will be interesting to see if the Cardinals can find him some playing time as their interminable lost season grinds on.”

Jesse Rogers, ESPN.com: “Milwaukee flexed its muscles in two series wins over Cincinnati, both before and after the All-Star break. The sweep this past weekend was especially impressive as it included two shutouts -- and the Brewers also shut out the Reds right before the break, too. All season, oddsmakers have pointed to the Brewers as the overwhelming favorite to win the NL Central, and they're proving why right now. They have the best pitching staff and the best manager in the division. That might simply be enough to take home the title.”

Dan Szymborski, FanGraphs: “One of the reasons ZiPS exists and is useful is that it’s not subject to recency bias, one of the most significant biases in evaluating players or teams. But it’s hard not to be unrepentantly negative when watching (Kolten) Wong struggle this year. While he’s never been a real power guy, he’s just so rarely making good contact that it feels like one of those late-stage Ozzie Guillen seasons during which you’d wonder if you actually want him making contact. A free agent after the season, Wong will likely end up in a spring fight for a starting job somewhere.”

Cole Jacobson, MLB.com: “We knew that the 2023 rule changes would lead to some increased offense in MLB -- but who could have predicted a night like this? July 18 was an absolutely historic night for offenses across the sport, as four separate games ended with both teams scoring at least 10 runs, tying the all-time MLB record for the most such games in a day. The other two instances of this came on July 4 and July 9 of 1894 -- a season during which the average team scored 7.38 runs per game (compared to 4.60 in 2023), and a season that was only MLB’s second one using the current mound distance of 60 feet, six inches.”

Ray Ratto, The Defector: “Only one starting pitcher (Tuesday) night, Minnesota's Bailey Ober, lasted six innings, and only one, Cleveland's Logan Allen, allowed no runs. The 16 starters gave up more than four runs on average, and half of them allowed at least five earned. There were 62 pitching changes (and amazingly no position players pitched), an eight-run inning, a six-run inning, six five-run innings, and three four-run innings. Pittsburgh's Mitch Keller had to pitch six innings of eight-run, 10-hit ball, while Baltimore's Tyler Wells was mercifully hooked after two innings facing the Dodgers. And true to the baseball we all know, there were 141 strikeouts, an average of nearly nine per team. And six of the eight games sailed past three hours, proving yet again that it isn't time of game that's the problem with baseball, its pace; nobody in any of those games complained that the games were too slow. We're still trying to figure out how the Royals and Tigers scored 21 runs and amassed 24 hits in two hours and 28 minutes. It was, in short, fabulous—the kind of baseball that makes baseball worthwhile even to the too-cool-for-school mopes.”

MEGAPHONE

“I just feel terrible. Especially for the guys. I just let the emotions get the best of me, and I just let them down. I take full responsibility for it. It’s on me. That just can’t happen.”

Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic, after breaking his foot by kicking a cooler in anger.