Fanball New York Mets Steve Cohen is trying not to act like George Steinbrenner.

Back in the day, Boss George churned field managers and made other impulse decisions when the New York Yankees faltered. Cohen has tried to show restraint using his billions to buy and invest in the Mets.

But his team hasn't made that easy this season. The Mets are 36-45 despite operating with the highest payroll in baseball history, roughly $354 million.

They just lost three of four games to the Brewers. Prior to that they lost series to the Phillies, Astros, Cardinals, Pirates, Braves and Blue Jays in June.

The Mets are 17½ games out of first place in the National League East. This is not what Cohen when he tried to build the best team money can buy.

“There’s plenty of blame to go around,” Cohen told reporters this week during a news conference. “I’ll take responsibility. I’m the owner. Listen, ultimately, for some reason, we’re not as crisp as we were last year. We had a lot of players perform really well last year, and this year, they’re not performing quite as well. What the reason is, I don’t know. It’s a little bit above my pay grade.

“It doesn’t mean it has to last all season, but the reality is the reality. The players know it. Management knows it. I know it. Hope is not a strategy, right? This is what we’re faced with.”

Cohen vowed not to fire manager Buck Showalter or general manager Billy Eppler during the season. But he is still looking for a president of baseball operations to oversee them, so change could be coming later this year.

Barring a remarkable turnaround before the trade deadline, Cohen won’t throw more money at this team.

“If I’m in this position, I’m not adding,’’ Cohen said. “I think that would be pretty silly. I’d probably do very little.”

And maybe, just maybe, the mighty Mets could become sellers at the trade deadline.

“If they don’t get better, we have decisions to make at the trade deadline,’’ Cohen said. “That’s not my preferred end result, but we’re preparing for all contingencies.”

And . . .

“If it turns out we don’t improve and we’re looking at [2024], with a similar team one year older, for a veteran team, probably not a great place to be. It could get better. But it may not, and so we have to make those adjustments. We have to make honest, truthful judgments.”

In the future, Cohen doesn’t believe that setting payroll records will deficit spending will be his preferred business plan.

“I don’t think it’s sustainable in the long term,” Cohen said. “Just losing the type of money that I’m losing. It’s a lot to ask. And frankly, we’ll figure that out as we go. I certainly have the wherewithal to do it, and it’s just a question of how long.”

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:

Joon Lee, ESPN.com: “The Bronx Bombers took a nosedive offensively once Aaron Judge went on the IL, and things aren't trending in the right direction. At the center of that is third baseman Josh Donaldson, who continues to struggle at the plate and has not found regular playing time over the last week or so due to his struggles. The Yankees would make the playoffs if the season ended today, but the group will need more offense from Donaldson, Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton if they want a shot at making their World Series aspirations a reality.”

Mark Feinsand, MLB.com: “Given the news that Aaron Judge has a torn ligament in his injured big toe, I would think Brian Cashman’s approach to the outfield will hinge upon how much time the team believes Judge will miss. Harrison Bader’s return from the injured list has been a welcome sight for the Yankees, but the other two spots have been a rotating cast of role players. Even if Judge returns, left field continues to be a hole for New York, giving Cashman a clear objective leading up to the Deadline. If Cashman doesn’t like what he’s seeing on the outfield market, he could give former top prospect Estevan Florial another shot. Florial is destroying Triple-A pitching, so perhaps he’s finally ready to make an impact at the big league level. I could see Cody Bellinger as a potential trade target for the Yankees, who would only be on the hook for the remainder of his $17.5 million salary (plus a $5 million buyout of his $25 million mutual option for 2024). Bellinger can play any of the three outfield spots and has rebounded nicely at the plate following a pair of disastrous seasons in 2021-22.”

Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “The Mets have the biggest payroll in baseball history, but coming into the season, it was pretty clear how this team could underperform. They banked on several aging pitchers and they didn't add to a lineup that was good last season, though not great. Injuries happened, Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander have shown their age at times, and the lineup is again a bat or two short. Also, the middle of the bullpen is weak. This isn't that shocking, is it? With the Padres though, everyone in their core is in their prime except Yu Darvish, yet just about all of them are underperforming. I mean, it's June 29 and Manny Machado is hitting .253/.297/.410. Xander Bogaerts has hit .228/.304/.315 since May 1. Jake Cronenworth has been one of the least productive first basemen in baseball. A lot of their guys should be better than this. The Mets are having more of a worst-case scenario kind of season. This was always within the range of possibilities. The Padres are just confounding. There's no reason they should be this mediocre.”

Chis Gilligan, FanGraphs: “On July 3 last season, 12 teams, or 40% of the league, had less than a 1-in-10 chance of extending their season into the playoffs. On Tuesday, just seven teams fit that bill – the White Sox, Pirates, Tigers, Royals, A’s, Rockies and Nationals. Most everyone else is going to head into the second half of their schedule thinking they have at least a shot to grab a Wild Card. By that measure, we have about as much uncertainty left to sort out in the back half as we did when the season began – our Opening Day playoff odds also had seven teams shy of 10%. Only the Reds have played themselves over that threshold, and only the White Sox have played themselves under it. There are a good handful of teams in the 10-20% range right now, but I’d say the difference between below 10% and 10-20% is a meaningful one. In that 10-20% bin are the Reds, who lead their division and who the projections may be underrating; the Cubs, Mariners, and Red Sox, who are a hot week or two from a playoff spot (and who seem capable of stringing a couple of hot weeks together if things fall the right way for a stretch); and the Mets and Cardinals . . . with enough talent on their rosters to make a significant second-half improvement feasible.”

Charles P. Pierce, The Defector: “I dislike this Red Sox team because I don’t care about it very much. I dislike this team because it has made me not care about it. I dislike this team because it seems to have devolved into a soulless profit-machine owned by a soulless sports conglomerate. The Fenway Sports Group, which used to be a cute and charming little name, now owns Liverpool in the English Premier League, the Pittsburgh Penguins of the NHL, and what used to be called Roush Racing on the NASCAR circuit. There were rumors that John Henry might be interested in taking on the Washington Commanders, although that clearly didn’t happen. And one of the partners in FSG, LeBron James, is still pushing for an NBA expansion team in Las Vegas. The point is that the Red Sox are now a property, a ‘brand,’ in that most loathsome term of business-school art. They play in a wonderful, ancient ballpark in which beers cost $9.50 a pop, but the team as such is not part of the lore and legend of the place any more. And it is easy to come to the conclusion that as long as folks are paying $9.50 a beer, and as long as Mohamed Salah and Sidney Crosby are happy elsewhere, it doesn’t much matter to the people overseeing that brand that reducing payroll and shuffling out the two best everyday players the system had developed in 40 years has produced on the field a club that committed 53 errors by the beginning of this week.”

Ginny Searle, Baseball Prospectus: “Mike Trout will likely be a starter in the All-Star Game, which would mark his 10th consecutive nod for the Midsummer Classic. It could also mark his first time actually appearing in the game since 2019, and it might also be his first time coasting in on brand rather than merit. Through 333 plate appearances this season, Trout had accumulated just 2.0 WARP, which would be by far the worst WARP/PA of his career (.006, compared to a .011 career rate). A .844 OPS sat 28th among qualified batters—he’s never finished outside of the top 10 in a qualified season. Finally, we have a chance at the first (and likely only) full healthy Mike Trout-Shohei Ohtani season, and half of the tandem is underperforming, a concern that had previously been beneath him. Is this the end for Trout’s designation as the game’s best player?”

MEGAPHONE

“Honestly, I just felt like I was a passenger for this one. Just don't miss the ball and don't mess it up. Domingo was definitely driving the ship, and he had a plan. I mean, we both had a plan, but he had just ultimate confidence in his stuff.”

Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka, on Domingo German’s perfect game.