The Cardinals won a series against the terrible Chicago White Sox going into the All-Star break. Then they won one against the equally terrible Washington Nationals coming out of the break.

And they are still 11 ½ games back in the National League Central.

So, yes, this season remains lost. And, yes, the front office will need to make multiple moves ahead of the trade deadline to start the massive task of rebooting for 2024.

The Cardinals have become a team of intense interest to the many contenders seeking immediate pitching help.

Writing for FanGraphs, Dan Szymborki summed up the team’s plight:

The Cardinals are in the same boat, projections-wise, as the Mets are, in that ZiPS sees them as having a fairly strong roster but with too many losses already to have a good shot at October baseball. If anything, they might be better off with worse projections; a team that stinks and is projected to stink might force some clarity in the front office’s decision-making, which feels a bit muddled right now. As for first place, ZiPS expects the Brewers to handle the Reds and might even be slightly overrating Cincy; I think there’s a good chance that it’s too optimistic about the Reds adding talent this deadline.

Actually, the positive projections probably won’t make John Mozeliak and Co. feel any better about the team’s predicament. So a bunch of guys will end up on the trade block.

Jack Flaherty solidified his stock with still another sturdy effort on Sunday. Jordan Montgomery will get a chance to do the same Tuesday after dodging the injury bullet when he tweaked his hamstring.

ESPN’s Jesse Rogers noted this:

St. Louis doesn't rebuild so don't expect Paul Goldschmidt to go anywhere but Jordan Montgomery should be on the block -- unless the Cardinals re-sign him before the deadline. They need pitching, in any form they can find it, so if not him, they need to trade someone for a couple of young arms. The Cardinals can dangle an outfielder as part of their retool but the headline here is simple: St. Louis will play out the string for the first time in many years.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale noted that players are up for auction:

The Cardinals are certainly open for business, as president John Mozeliak says, but they will NOT be trading first baseman Paul Goldschmidt or third baseman Nolan Arenado. This is not a rebuild. They want to win in 2024. They instead are shopping starters Jordan Montgomery, Jack Flaherty and relievers Jordan Hicks, Ryan Helsley and Genesis Cabrera.

But over at Baseball Prospectus, Ginny Searle wonders how much the Cardinals can gain via trades ahead of the deadline:

The pitching staff has taken plenty of deserved flak, but it’s unclear where the upside was supposed to be—Jordans Montgomery and Hicks are the only Cardinals with ERAs under 4.00 and more than 25 innings pitched, and even lowering the workload threshold by half would add only an injured Ryan Helsey to the list. It’s hard to identify another Cardinal whom one might have expected in that group, which is another way of saying that this outcome would have been more predictable if St. Louis wasn’t notorious for making things work out.

So the fix, obviously, is going to need to come on the pitching side. The problem? Montgomery and Hicks are pending free agents, as is Jack Flaherty (and, of course, Adam Wainwright). In fact, six of the team’s nine most-used pitchers (by innings) are market-bound—not a great sign for further stability on next year’s staff. It’s not hopeless, but a 1-2 punch of Steven Matz and Miles Mikolas (plus the hope for a Matthew Liberatore breakout) doesn’t inspire confidence. Gordon Graceffo and Michael McGreevy are the only pitching prospect of note who might be expected to make an impact next year.

Apart from ‘sign pitchers this offseason,' the strategy seems obvious: The team’s focus at the trade deadline will also be on acquiring talented arms. Less clear is how much upside half-seasons of Montgomery, Flaherty, Hicks, plus relievers Drew VerHagen and Chris Stratton, will bring. Hicks is having a career-best showing, striking out almost a third of batters to produce a 70 DRA-, but is still a relatively inconsistent reliever. It’s possible an improved Paul DeJong could also produce interest, but that doesn’t really move things. Particularly given the club’s tendencies in free agency, it’s easy to understand the incensed tenor under the arch.

Yes, fans are vexed and rightfully so. The run of 15 straight winning seasons came to crashing halt.

So the next two weeks will be fascinating.

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “(Shane) Bieber, 28, had already been scratched from his next scheduled start. Manager Terry Francona announced on Friday that Bieber would instead undergo an MRI on his forearm/elbow area. It's unclear how long he's expected to miss. Bieber had reportedly been dealing with forearm discomfort for several weeks prior to the All-Star break. Bieber's first 19 starts this season saw him accumulate a 3.77 ERA (109 ERA+) and a 2.88 strikeout-to-walk ratio. While those marks look good on their own, it's worth noting that they're well below his usual output. Indeed, that's his worst ERA+ since his rookie season in 2018, and by far the lowest strikeout-to-walk ratio he's posted in the majors. (His previous low was 4.06.) A look beyond the surface-level statistics suggests that Bieber had other problems brewing. He may have gained a slight amount of velocity compared to last season, yet his swing-and-miss rates have plummeted. Whereas his career whiff mark is 30.6%, he'll head to the shelf with just a 24.4% rate this season. What's more is that Bieber ranks in the eighth percentile in average exit velocity against, suggesting that he's been allowing a lot of loud contact throughout the season. It's worth noting that there had been speculation that the Guardians might entertain the thought of trading Bieber, who has one year of team control remaining. The chances of such a deal have now taken a hit and, perhaps, so have the Guardians' playoff odds.”

Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “The Twins had two All-Star pitchers and could have had four or five, with starter Joe Ryan and relievers Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax worthy to join teammates Sonny Gray and Pablo Lopez in Seattle. So why is Minnesota a .500 team? Start with (Carlos) Correa, whose .299 OBP, .700 OPS and 92 adjusted OPS would all be career worsts. Correa has been dealing with plantar fasciitis, which is certainly a hindrance, but he’s come nowhere near the production levels the Twins expected when they reunited with a six-year, $200 million deal made possible by two teams backing away from him over ankle concerns. He’s also just one of many underperformers in the lineup. DH Byron Buxton (.208/.300/.436), catcher Christian Vazquez (.210/.287/.265), right fielder Max Kepler (.207/.279/.409), outfielder Joey Gallo (.186/.302/.462) — all have failed to meet expectations. And that’s without factoring in center fielder Michael A. Taylor (.217/.264/.403), a defensive wizard who’s now an everyday player to preserve Buxton’s health. Yet none have Correa’s offensive track record, which includes a career 126 adjusted OPS, including a 137 mark in Minnesota last year. The Twins are in a virtual tie with Cleveland for the AL Central lead. It will be a two-team race, with no chance at the wild card, and the Twins might be likelier to augment at the trade deadline rather than pare down a bit or engage in neutral transactions.”

Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “The Rays are a fantastic team, one that rates in the top five in the majors in hitting, pitching and fielding, a balance no one else can strike. The recent struggles matter but the schedule before the break was rugged. The one lingering concern is a rotation that has been thinned by injury. The Rays could target a starter as the trade deadline approaches but, then again, so too will most every contender. Either way, if you don't think the Rays are the team to beat once we get into the American League playoff bracket, you haven't been paying attention.”

Jake Bell, MLB.com: “Last year, Baltimore was 52-51 at the Trade Deadline and in the thick of the American League Wild Card race. Some expected the O’s to be buyers for the first time since Mike Elias became general manager prior to the 2019 season. Yet, they again acted as sellers, dealing All-Star closer Jorge López to the Twins and fan-favorite slugger Trey Mancini to the Astros. The ‘23 Deadline should be different, as Baltimore is 57-35, giving it the second-best record in the AL and the third-best mark in MLB. In order to bolster their postseason push, the Orioles should trade for pitching, and there’s a good chance they could do so, given their wealth of position-player depth. But Elias isn’t going to overpay, so it will depend on how the trade market develops.”

