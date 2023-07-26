Like the Chicago White Sox, the Cardinals have a distinct edge in the marketplace as the Aug. 1 trade deadline nears.

Like the White Sox, the Cardinals have been an abject failure this season. So for the first time in forever this team is an unambiguous seller.

The Cardinals' front office can field trade queries, make its list of trade targets in other organizations and gain more insight into all possible acquisitions.

Other teams, like the New York Mets and San Diego Padres, are sitting on the bubble in the playoff chase. Should they buy or sell?

The Mets and Padres could belatedly to pitch assets in the trade market, thus lowering the prices on players the Cardinals would like to flip for longer-term assets.

Writing for MLB.com, Mark Feinsand summed up the Mets’ scenario:

After an offseason that saw the payroll climb to record heights, the Mets have been arguably the most disappointing team in MLB, entering the week seven games out of a Wild Card spot.

Like the Padres, the Mets have a roster capable of making noise in October -- assuming they can go on a run to claim a Wild Card spot. That’s a tall task given the number of teams ahead of them, but if they can put a dent in that deficit between now and next week, it’s possible that GM Billy Eppler stands pat or even adds on the margins.

The more likely scenario is that Eppler unloads some players, specifically those with expiring contracts. David Robertson would be among the top relievers available, while Tommy Pham and Mark Canha (club option) would be appealing outfield options for contenders.

There has been speculation that the Mets could try to move Max Scherzer and/or Justin Verlander, but their $43.3 million salaries – not to mention their full no-trade clauses – make it unfathomable to think they’ll be traded, even if owner Steve Cohen pays down their substantial contracts.

Pham, the former Cardinal who also played for the Tampa Bay Rays, San Diego Padres, Cincinnati Reds and Boston Red Sox, knows the drill. He is on a one-year contract and he can still hit, so teams seeking offensive support will target him as a rental player.

“As the deadline gets nearer, just make sure you have two bags packed, that is just how things are for me with my contract situation making me trade-able,” Pham told the New York Post.

The big-spending Padres could really tilt the trade market by surrendering with a selloff. What if the Padres decided to sell off Juan Soto, Josh Hader and Blake Snell?

That would drive down the prices on Dylan Carlson, Tyler O'Neill, Jordan Hicks, Jordan Montgomery and Jack Flaherty.

Here is what folks are writing about the trade deadline:

Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “The Cardinals are telling teams they plan to move left-hander Jordan Montgomery, right-hander Jack Flaherty, shortstop Paul DeJong and perhaps right-handed reliever Jordan Hicks, with near major league-ready pitching their target. Whether they deal from their surplus of outfielders remains an open question for a market that includes the New York Yankees, Houston Astros and Miami Marlins, with Seattle and Minnesota also in tire-kicking mode. For now, the teams are asking filet prices for what the industry regards more as chuck talent. The deadline, and the ticking clock that accompanies it, typically helps the parties find a happy medium. It just takes time. And with 20 teams either occupying a playoff spot or within 5½ games of one, that time looks likely to stretch into the weekend.”

Mark Feinsand, MLB.com: “One of the Cardinals' impending free agents, Flaherty has pitched better than his overall numbers indicate. He's allowed three or fewer earned runs in 13 of 19 starts, including eight starts of one or zero earned runs. Flaherty, who is owed less than $2 million this season, has also pitched well in three of four career postseason starts . . . Hicks is owed roughly $600,000 this season, making the impending free agent a very affordable bullpen option for contenders seeking bullpen help. The 26-year-old has a 1.91 ERA in 26 appearances dating back to May 8, and he's 8-for-9 in save opportunities since taking over the closer's role a month ago. Hicks ranks in the top 10 percent in average exit velocity, strikeout percentage, barrel percentage and xSLG this season . . . When president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said last week that the Cardinals would be trading some players, Montgomery – an impending free agent owed a little more than $3 million this season – became an instant candidate to be dealt. The 30-year-old has been a reliable rotation option for the past three seasons, pitching to a 3.27 ERA in 31 starts since being traded to St. Louis a year ago.”

Ginny Searle, Baseball Prospectus: “The Angels probably should trade Ohtani. In a long lineage of indefensible decisions, however, hanging on for one more go of it would be almost understandable. The four games separating LA and Toronto in the AL Wild Card race could evaporate between now and the deadline. The three teams closest to the final postseason slot all reside in the AL East, meaning it’s probably harder for any of those clubs to surge than the Angels. Los Angeles has done a good job of adding around the margins lately, and it’s possible the front office could find a few useful options at the deadline without any palpable hit to the farm system. It’s not the right move, not in the long-term, especially with so many other players likely to walk along with Ohtani, but the building sweepstakes around the game’s most intriguing player is a firm reminder that baseball isn’t always a long-term game. Sometimes you hang on to what you have and hope, because it’d be too easy to cut and run.”

Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “(The Dodgers’) well-publicized restraint this winter has been justified, as they’ve built a four-game lead in pursuit of their 11th NL West title in 12 seasons while keeping the books cleaner for a Shohei Ohtani bid. But that winter restraint has created holes to fill. Most notably, the left side of the infield has thinned thanks to Gavin Lux’s ACL injury and rookie Miguel Vargas’s struggles. It’s not the best look defensively to put veterans Chris Taylor and Max Muncy at shortstop and third base, respectively, while glue guy Miguel Rojas now totes just a 49 adjusted OPS at short. Meanwhile, a rotation ravaged by injuries is leaning heavily on three rookies, with no guarantees of Clayton Kershaw’s health and Julio Urias’s effectiveness going forward. Yet a mid-rotation starter likely won’t buttress the overall group appreciably; the better play might be an effective to elite reliever to ease the burden on high-leverage guys Evan Phillips and Brusdar Graterol, both ticketed for more than 70 appearances. How big will the Dodgers go? They should have plenty of options to fit their desired scale, be it a big splash or maintaining their modest approach of last winter.”

Rowan Kavner, FoxSports.com: “Both the Dodgers and Rangers are in the market for pitching — both in the bullpen and the rotation. As brilliantly as their forceful offenses have masked their middling arms, the facade came down while facing each other this weekend. The Rangers started the second half 7-0 until a Dodger barrage of 31 runs over the first 19 innings at Globe Life Field. Neither Texas’ starters nor its relievers could avoid the fusillade. On Friday, the Rangers watched their 5-4 lead turn into an 11-5 meltdown, with the Dodgers scoring seven unanswered runs in the final three frames off three rookie relievers. Runs came across in a variety of manners — doubles, run-scoring groundout, and even a bases-loaded walk.”

Jay Jaffe, FanGraphs: “A year ago, Jeff McNeil was a second-time All-Star, a down-ballot MVP vote recipient, the NL batting champion thanks to a .326/.382/.454 line, and a top-10 NL player in terms of both his 143 wRC+ and 5.8 WAR. This year, he entered Monday batting a meager .248/.322/.321 (87 wRC+) and… well, he’s here. Quite simply, the hits haven’t been falling in, as his BABIP has dropped from .353 to .277. His 2023 exit velo (86.8 mph) and hard-hit rate (30.4%) are within an eyelash of last year, but his already-piddling 2.7% barrel rate has dropped to 1.6%. Instead of spraying doubles down the lines, he’s making more weak contact, and he’s already hit 18 popups compared to 11 last year. A drop in production like this is always a risk for such a batting-average-dependent hitter, and backup Luis Guillorme and the since-traded Eduardo Escobar haven’t helped. Given the difficulties of trading either Max Scherzer or Justin Verlander (or both) due to their salaries and no-trade clauses, McNeil is a player to keep an eye on if the Mets do decide to dismantle. He’s just over half a season into a four-year, $50 million extension, and that cost certainty, affordability, and track record — he bounced back from a similarly mediocre 2021 season last year, and owns a 123 wRC+ for his career — could make him a useful trade piece. As to how the Mets replace him, prospect Ronny Mauricio has been playing more second base than shortstop at Triple-A, where he’s hit a robust .297/.345/.511. Turning the page offers the Mets some chance at a younger, cheaper, and more productive player while also having the means to fill other needs. For a club that entered Tuesday seven games under .500 and seven out of the third Wild Card spot, that’s not nothing.”

MEGAPHONE

“I'm disappointed. This is on me. It's simple. I sat there and I told everybody that we have high expectations here and I was going to lead us to where we want to go. And it's not happening. I'm disappointed, but it doesn't mean I'm going to quit, that I'm going to stop working.”

First-year White Sox manager Pedro Grifol, on his team’s epic failure.