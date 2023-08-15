Talented baseball teams are not always good baseball teams. Our National Pastime is not a computer simulation, although numbers-crunching plays an outsized role in how the games are managed.

No, baseball is a people game – and sometimes people can’t pull together for the common good. The New York Mets are among the teams proving that this season.

The New York Post did an autopsy on the Mets and raised a number of interesting points. One involved the Cardinals, whose skirmish with the Mets last April helped galvanize the 2022 Mets.

You remember that one, highlighted by Cardinals coach Stubby Clapp taking down super-sized Mets slugger Pete Alonso. That helped the Mets build stronger team spirit.

“It made us closer, but we really haven’t had anything like that this season,” Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor told the Post. “I’m not saying we should have some, but that is part of it.”

Another factor was the Mets’ pursuit of the bright shiny object that was free-agent pitcher Justin Verlander. That signing was a flop on multiple levels.

Writing for the Post, Mike Puma had this take:

By all accounts, this group’s chemistry wasn’t necessarily flawed, but it failed to match the cohesion that developed last season — particularly between Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt, who enjoyed sharing information and helping younger pitchers, such as David Peterson and Tylor Megill. Bassitt, however, wasn’t re-signed in the offseason, as the club gravitated toward Verlander, Kodai Senga and Jose Quintana.

Verlander and Scherzer had a strained relationship as Tigers teammates, and a source said even as the pitchers worked toward harmony with the Mets, there was occasional discord. Verlander was a “diva,” according to this Met, causing Scherzer to grouse about his fellow three-time Cy Young award winner. Verlander often complained about the Mets’ analytics department, which he deemed inferior to the one that served him in Houston.

Verlander, who was traded back to the Astros on Aug. 1, was largely detached from teammates, according to the Met, and didn’t add to the team’s identity. On the other hand, Scherzer (who was traded to the Rangers on July 29) and Bassitt last season helped form the fabric of the clubhouse.

Scherzer wanted out of New York after Mets owner Steve Cohen set his sights on 2025, shifting his philosophy from “win now” to building a stronger overall organization over two years.

So Scherzer is a Texas Ranger now, with a 3-0 record and a 1.80 ERA in his first three starts with his new team.

“He’s an elite pitcher for a reason,” Rangers shortstop Corey Seager observed after Scherzer struck out 11 batters Monday in a 12-0 demolition of the Los Angeles Angels. “He takes the ball every five days and goes out and proves it.”

Meanwhile the Mets are starting over while trying to recapture the vibe they had just last season.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

Patrick Dubuque. Baseball Prospectus: “The Cardinals have the fifth-highest DRC+ in baseball, at 107. They’re 13th in runs scored, with 4.7. It isn’t really a Padres-level, load-the-bases-with-no-outs-and-strand-them level of clutch hitting; the team does fine with runners on, and fine in high-leverage situations. They’re just not producing at the level that their batted ball and plate discipline data would suggest. The outfield, in particular, has underperformed their peripherals almost to a man, with the exception of Lars Nootbaar. But while that overstocked, over-promising outfield has been the center of attention all season, a constant wellspring of trade talk, demotions, and playing time shuffles, it’s actually been the two tentpoles of the offense in (Paul) Goldschmidt and (Nolan) Arenado that have disappointed the most. Last year’s MVP, nearing his 36th birthday, is suffering from a power outage despite a lack of glaring shifts in his plate discipline or Statcast metrics. One signal that the bat speed might be wavering: Goldy’s only pulling the ball 32.3% of the time this year, and he’s struggling with heat, slugging just .421 on fastballs (and whiffing on them nearly a quarter of the time). With the younger Arenado, meanwhile, the culprit appears to be more regression than anything else, though there’s some concern that he’s chasing more, and whiffing more on those chases, given that a low strikeout rate has always been a big part of his game.”

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “The Phillies also added Michael Lorenzen at the trade deadline, and he went eight innings in his debut and followed up with a no-hitter. Given Aaron Nola 's long-ball issues, Lorenzen might end up as the team's No. 2 starter in the postseason . . . Nola will have to earn manager Rob Thompson's trust down the stretch or might not even be in the three-man rotation for the wild-card series. His strikeout-to-walk ratio is still exemplary, although not as impressive as last season when he led the NL, but he has allowed 26 home runs and has had few back-to-back quality outings this season.”

Will Leitch, MLB.com: “At the deadline, it felt like the Astros were making their move on the Rangers. Houston was just one game back and they’d just traded for Justin Verlander. The Rangers responded by winning their first eight games of August, with much of that success thanks to new additions Max Scherzer and Jordan Montgomery. They now have a little breathing room between them and their in-state rivals . . . but just a little.”

Barry Petchesky, The Defector: “It's been a rough few weeks for the Yankees, who have won just one series since July 1 and have sunk further into last in the AL East, and entered Sunday's game against the Marlins four out of the third wild card spot. But things were looking up: New York had its ace Gerrit Cole on the mound, and staked him to a 7-1 lead in the sixth. It was a rare and pleasant spot to be in for a team that has basically no starting pitching and can't hit for crap. It was merely prelude to a collapse.”

R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “The New York Yankees ' bumpy summer continued on Sunday with a meltdown loss against the Miami Marlins. The Yankees entered the ninth with a 7-3 lead, yet wound up losing by an 8-7 final. That marks the first time the Yankees have lost a game in which they led by four or more runs in the ninth inning since July 11, 2021 . . . It didn't take Yankees reliever Clay Holmes long to find trouble. He surrendered a leadoff double to Yuli Gurriel. After striking out Jon Berti, Holmes then permitted an infield single to Nick Fortes and a walk to Jazz Chisolm to load the bases and bring the potential tying run to the plate. Josh Bell then hit a ball back up the middle that deflected off Holmes. Holmes recovered to field the ball, but made a throwing error that plated a pair: Luis Arraez then tripled, tying the game and putting the Marlins 90 feet away from victory. Yankees manager Aaron Boone went to the bullpen at that point, summoning Tommy Kahnle. Kahnle walked Bryan De La Cruz then surrendered his comeback-capping walk-off hit to Jake Burger. The Yankees are now 60-58 on the season. They went 11-12 in June, 10-15 in July, and are 5-7 to begin August. That puts them at 26-34 over their last 60 games -- or, a 70-win pace over a regulation-length season.”

Jake Mailhot, FanGraphs: “The Angels showed some signs of life in a series win against the Giants early last week, but they were short-lived; the Astros handed them back-to-back 11–3 defeats over the weekend, and Los Angeles barely avoided a sweep with a close 2–1 victory on Sunday. The Angels’ postseason hopes are hanging by a threat, and they’re almost at the point where they need to start looking toward an Ohtani-less season next year. They’ll have plenty of opportunities to affect the playoff picture by playing spoiler down the stretch, but they need to find ways to get some of their youngsters more playing time to assess what they’re working with moving forward.”

MEGAPHONE

“I’ve pitched long enough to know you enjoy these moments, but you also know that there’s going to be games where you’re going to be in a tight ballgame and you’ve got to make pitches. You enjoy these, but I know what it takes to win at this level. You’ve got to be on your ‘A’ game every single time. The opposing lineups are all gunning to get you, so there isn’t any time to ever let off the gas.”

Scherzer, declining to bask in the glory of his 11-strikeout game.