Joey Votto wants in on the fun.

The Cincinnati Reds mainstay is in the twilight of his career, toiling in the final guaranteed year of his 10-year, $225 million contract. Votto, 39, worked hard to rebound from his left rotator cuff and biceps injuries that forced him to sit out the first 72 games of the season.

“It was a long, daunting rehab,” he said. “You have your doubts . . . I mean weeks or months ago doubts. We're in a perform-based game . . . You have to perform. I expect to perform. It's intimating when you have a surgery like that, and you're an older player.

“I'm here to compete for a job. That's my mentality. That's my attitude. Everything in this game is earned. I've been hungry since the day I entered this league. Nothing has changed. Now, sometimes, you can sense you might need to guard your bowl. I'm down for the challenge for sure. But it's always been that way.”

His long-suffering team has finally transformed into one of the most exciting and dynamic squads in the sport. The Reds are contending for a playoff berth in the wide-open National League Central.

Votto wants to enjoy that ride with them while doing his part.

“I'm a Cincinnati Red,” he said. “I was watching a team that is chasing. This is what our goal is. One step at a time, of course. This is what we play for. As a Red, I see them tearing up the games. I'm excited for my guys. These are good dudes. They're so easy to cheer for.

“I'm happy. These past two months have been great.”

Votto had a blast Monday in his first game back, and he delivered one. He hit a home run and struck the go-ahead two-run single as the Reds edged the Colorado Rockies 5-4.

That was Cincinnati’s ninth straight victory and it vaulted the upstart team into the division lead.

“Tonight was a good night for me,” Votto said.

“That’s a Hall of Famer right there,” teammate Nick Senzel told MLB.com.

“It was surreal,” Kevin Newman said. “To come back and affect the game like he did, I'm not going to forget tonight.”

Writing for MLB.com, Will Leitch had this take on the Reds:

The Reds made the playoffs in 2020, which, even with the expanded format, is not nothing. But still: They haven’t won a postseason game since 2012, when Dusty Baker was their manager, and they haven’t won a postseason since . . . would you believe, 1995? The winning pitcher in the series clincher was David Wells when he was only 32 years old, before he was ever a Yankee. Can you believe Wells was ever 32 years old? That’s to say: It has been a long time since Reds fans have had the pure joy they’ve experienced in the past week. They went undefeated this week, all on the road, winning three games in Kansas City and then three more in Houston against the defending champion Astros. They’ve won eight in a row and are just a half-game out of first place. Out of all the National League Central teams, they’re the highest in our Power Rankings. And when you look at this team play, it’s clear: They’re just getting started.

And now they have the surgically retooled Votto back to lend a hand.

TALKN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “Projections systems vary, but zeroing in on the most chaotic-looking, Fangraphs has the Brewers winning the division with 82 victories. The Pirates and Cubs finish with 77 wins, in those projections, while the Reds and Cardinals finish with 76. Disagreements aside -- and I have several -- can you imagine how fun it would be to see a race in September that has all five teams within six games of one another? Yes, I believe it would be a story that both Centrals could possibly be in a race against history, hoping to avoid having a division winner either .500 or, gulp, with a losing record. Putting that aside, however, any race this close would be great to track.”

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “Despite a three-team race for the division lead, FanGraphs isn't buying into either the Reds or the Pirates, giving the Brewers a 52% chance of winning the division. The Brewers haven't hit much (near bottom in the NL in average and middle of the pack in home runs); the rotation has been disappointing; some of the expected young contributors (Bruce Turang, Joey Wiemer) haven't taken off; and Jesse Winker has been a sinkhole at DH. Even Corbin Burnes (3.44 ERA) and Brandon Woodruff (injured) haven't been shouldering the load.”

David Roth, The Defector: “At the very least, the Cardinals do not seem to be in the same universe of dysfunction as the teams they're sucking around with at the bottom of the standings. Even after a recent run of success, Oakland came into Sunday's games with a .260 winning percentage and an astonishing -202 run differential; the Royals are at .271, and have been outscored by a still-robust 109 runs; the Nationals have been outscored by 52 runs. The Cardinals, while just a win better than the Nats at 28-43, have in contrast been outscored by just 16 runs, which among other things is better than the figures of the Brewers (-19), Reds (-21), and Pirates (-21), all of which are currently well ahead of the Cardinals in the National League Central standings. Even before factoring in the Cardinals' long track record of infuriatingly on-brand success, there's reason to believe that the familiar Cardinals signal will sort its way through all this noise. It also seems unlikely that the team will continue to lose nearly 70 percent of its one-run games. But if the Cardinals clearly aren't quite as bad as their record makes them out to be, their struggles aren't entirely down to some bad batted-ball luck and a wobbly bullpen. Neither is it the case that the organization's devil magic has somehow stopped working. While the Cardinals continue to stamp out productive young position players, but they have struggled to keep them on the field so far this year. With outfielders Lars Nootbaar and Tyler O'Neill logging extended stretches on the IL, Gold Glove second baseman Tommy Edman has been forced into centerfield, and the infield and especially outfield defense has suffered as a result; the Cardinals have had the worst outfield defense in the Majors, and only the aforementioned A's, Royals, and Nats have played worse defense overall.”

Jake Mailhot, FanGraphs: “The Brewers are barely clinging to their lead in the NL Central, holding off the surging Reds, and did their part to create some separation in the division by sweeping the Pirates over the weekend. Christian Yelich has quietly put together a solid season, though the rest of their lineup has continued to struggle to support him. Their pitching staff, meanwhile, has been decimated by injuries, but they’re getting some surprising contributions from Julio Teheran and Colin Rea of all pitchers. It feels foolish to think that those reclamation projects will continue to pitch as well as they have, which means the division feels totally up in the air. The Reds would love nothing more than to take advantage of a weak division and sneak into the playoffs a year after kicking off their rebuilding cycle. At this rate, they just might do it. They won their eighth straight game on Sunday, sweeping the Astros in Houston in a very impressive display of their young talent. They’ve won 16 of their last 22 games and have pushed their record over .500 for the first time since 2021.”

Ben Spanier, Baseball Prospectus: “The Pirates had lost six in a row as of Monday morning, and eight of their last 10. They’re also bottom 10 in runs scored, leaving them hanging by a thread in a weak NL Central (they are actually middle of the pack in OPS and DRC+, a fact that you might find hard to believe if you’ve interacted recently with any fans of the club). The lineup lacks juice, and Davis is the best immediately available remedy, with Endy Rodríguez still struggling to recover last season’s offensive gains following an early season injury.”

Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “After an offseason devoid of flashy acquisitions, and a plodding start to the season that made their 107-win 2021 campaign seem even more aberrational, the San Francisco Giants are suddenly everything they weren't a few short weeks ago: Entertaining and dominant. The Giants finished off a history-making week Sunday by sweeping the rival Los Angeles Dodgers, their seventh consecutive win and a result that resonated on several levels. It was their first Dodger Stadium sweep since 2012. The 29 runs scored were their most in a three-game series there, including a 15-0 shellacking on Saturday. They vaulted the Dodgers into second place in the National League West.”

MEGAPHONE

“I'm not at all comfortable speaking about leadership or mentorship. I haven't heard that tone before. That's not something you take. It's something that's given to you. I'm one of the guys. I've been since I entered the league. I've always been one of the guys. That's something I pride myself in.”

Votto, on his leadership role with the Reds.