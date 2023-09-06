So now you’re seeing what all the Jordan Walker fuss was about.

The young man battled his way out of a late-season hitting slump. He continued to make strides in the outfield, gradually gaining more confidence to read fly balls and run them down.

All along Walker's tool set has been obvious. The ball jumps off of his bat. He runs very well for a big guy and he has a strong arm.

During the past few weeks he has been one of best rookies in the game, as expected.

But here’s here thing: There are a lot of exciting rookies in the major leagues this season. That was the case last year, too.

So as much as the Cardinals are counting on Walker, Nolan Gorman and Masyn Winn to become huge rebuilding blocks, rival teams have lots of similar young talent.

For many years the Cardinals stood out for their commitment to drafting and developing players. That effort was key to remaining in perennial contention without throwing around giant dollars in free agency.

More and more franchises have seen the value to this approach. That — plus the willingness of so many teams to tank multiple seasons to build a talented young (and low-cost) talent base — has spread lots of phenoms around the sport.

So there are lots of Jordan Walkers, Nolan Gormans and Masyn Winns out there.

Writing for FanGraphs, Chris Gilligan marveled at the depth on this year’s rookie class:

Last season’s rookie class introduced us to some instant stars. Julio Rodriguez and Adley Rutschman became the first pair of rookies to reach 5.0 WAR in the same season since Albert Pujols and Ichiro Suzuki in 2001. Teammates Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider were just shy of 5.0 WAR themselves, with the latter’s 4.9 the highest total by a rookie pitcher since Hideo Nomo in 1995. Rodriguez, Rutschman, and Harris were all top-25 position players in baseball by WAR, with Steven Kwan not far behind at 30th, and Strider finished eighth among pitchers despite spending the first two months of the season in the bullpen.

This year, an arguably more impressive barrage of talented youngsters has arrived in clubhouses across the league. Corbin Carroll currently ranks eighth in WAR thanks to a .376 wOBA and the most baserunning value in the league at 11.0 runs above average; he’s running away with the NL Rookie of the Year Award. James Outman is helping the Dodgers out with a productive (if streaky) bat and centerfield defense worthy of his name. Gunnar Henderson shook off a slow start at the plate with a productive summer, clearing 3.0 WAR before the calendar turned to September and positioning himself as an award candidate in the AL. Matt McClain (who is battling an oblique injury at the moment) and the Giants’ Patrick Bailey didn’t even arrive until mid-May, but both have reached the 3.0 WAR mark in under 100 games.

Long story short: The Cardinals need to keep the young talent coming.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:

Noah Frank, Baseball Prospectus: “The sometimes maddeningly inconsistent Spencer Strider has emerged as the (NL Cy Young) frontrunner as we head down the stretch. Coming off four straight victories, he now leads the league in wins, strikeouts, FIP, WHIP, and K/9. He’s just 55 Ks away from 300 on the season, a nice round figure that would put him in some pretty elite historical company and could be the nail in the coffin. That said, there are intriguing names behind him pitching in big games down the stretch. Justin Steele and Zac(K)s Gallen and Wheeler will have plenty of eyes on them as they try to pitch their teams into the playoffs. There will be opportunities to impress, though nobody is having the kind of season Strider is. This feels like his race to lose.”

Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “The Braves are overwhelming favorites for the same reason Braves fans believe Ronald Acuna Jr. should be the overwhelming favorite for the NL MVP award: consistency. From the beginning of the season to now, they've been an exceptional baseball team, and as magnificent as the Dodgers' 24-5 August may have been, the Braves went 21-8 and actually had a better run differential than Los Angeles. These are clearly the two best teams in the NL. They may well be the two best teams in baseball. But as much as the Dodgers have tried to take the mantle, the Braves have done nothing to give it up.”

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “Ohtani, who hasn’t given up on the idea of staying with the Angels, plans to hit the free-agent market in November. He still wants the largest contract in baseball history, exceeding the $430 million that teammate Mike Trout received (although it was $360 million in new money), but his torn UCL certainly has tempered expectations. Simply, teams now are viewing Ohtani as an elite power hitter and if he can return to pitching in 2025, it’ll be a bonus. The new contract will certainly have incentives and bonuses if becomes a pitcher again, and surely an opt-out. If the contract bids stay under $500 million, the Angels like their chances.”

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “The Orioles and Rays have been powerhouses most of the season in the powerful AL East, but it's hard to feel like either playoff rotation will be imposing at this point. The Blue Jays can't be counted on, if they even make the the playoffs. The Rangers seem to be in the midst of falling apart. The Mariners are very strong, but haven't been a model of consistency this season. The Astros are the ‘Final Boss’ in the AL at this point, given that they've won the last three (and four of the last five) non-2020 AL pennants. It wouldn't be the least bit surprising to see them get things together and go on a tear, but they feel vulnerable. Obviously, the Twins are highly flawed as well. They do have the makings of a stellar playoff pitching staff with Sonny Gray, Pablo López and a bevy of power arms in the bullpen. They have more offensive talent than they've shown most of the season, too (what if Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton get scorching hot in October?). It would've sounded very funny back in the middle of July and I still consider it a longshot -- it's more likely they just get bounced in the Wild Card Series -- but the Twins absolutely have the goods to pull off a heist similar to 1987. It's just a matter of everything coming together at the right time, again.”

Brian Murphy, MLB.com: “Seeing both New York ballclubs play the role of spoiler this year is why, as the saying goes, you can’t predict baseball. On the same day that (Jason) Domínguez debuted, the Mets unveiled their own hyped hitting prospect in Ronny Mauricio. He made an immediate impression, hitting a pitch harder than any Met in more than two years. The 22-year-old infielder is 6-for-15 with several hard-hit balls in his first four MLB games. He’s fitting right in with a host of teammates who are doing damage at the plate. Pete Alonso notched his third career 40-homer season with a two-dinger performance vs. the Mariners on Sunday. Leadoff hitter Brandon Nimmo is batting .326 with a 1.019 OPS over his past 23 games. And DJ Stewart, signed to a Minor League deal in February, has been a very pleasant surprise Since making his season debut on July 4, his 160 eRC+ ranks 17th among hitters with at least 100 plate appearances. On the mound, Kodai Sengacan make life tough for any offense. He has racked up double-digit strikeouts in each of his past two starts and has a 2.48 ERA over his previous 10 turns. He tied a season high with 12 K’s against Seattle in his most recent outing.Bottom of Form The Mets scored victories over a couple of the American League's top teams, the Rangers and the Mariners, last week. Beginning on Sept. 11, they will enter a 20-game, season-ending stretch that features series against four clubs in the NL Wild Card hunt: the D-backs, Reds, Marlins and Phillies. New York is 13-6 against that quartet this season.”

MEGAPHONE

“Looking at each other now through a different lens, it's two guys who, we do go about things differently, but there's more than one way to be successful. I can't speak for Max, but for myself, this time around, I think we had good conversations about the way he sees things, the way I see things and how that can be beneficial.”

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, on matching up against former teammate Max Scherzer for the first time.