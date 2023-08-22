The Cardinals and New York Yankees have plenty in common.

Both franchises have storied histories. Both market their rich heritage at every turn, keeping their former greats involved.

Both teams have family ownership with a long-time executive at the top. Both teams have remained in the playoff chase for most of the past few decades.

Neither team has won a World Series in a while, though, creating mounting frustration among fans.

And both teams sank unexpectedly to the cellar of their division this season, causing considerable angst in markets unaccustomed to abject failure.

At the moment we have no reason to expect major offseason organizational upheaval with the Cardinals, given owner Bill DeWitt Jr.’s history of patient oversight.

But the Yankees . . . well, there could be fireworks after this season. Owner Hal Steinbrenner is unhappy, general manager Brian Cashman is under siege and Aaron Boone is acting like a Dead Manager Walking.

Writing for USA Today, Gabe Lacques summed things up:

Sure, they’ve only won one World Series championship since their run of four titles in six years ended in 2000, but it’s not like the Yankees have been slacking in those other years. The Yankees have not finished below .500 since a rookie manager named Buck Showalter guided them to a five-win improvement – to 76-86 – in 1992.

Since then, through Showalter and Joe Torre and Joe Girardi and now the increasingly embattled Boone, New York has never finished upside down. The Yankees were 70-43 when a work stoppage canceled the 1994 World Series; they made the playoffs in 24 of the 28 seasons that followed.

That even included a mini-rebuild, when GM Brian Cashman flipped relievers Andrew Miller and Aroldis Chapman at the 2016 trade deadline, receiving future All-Star infielder Gleyber Torres. That drumbeat of consistency – even if it only netted the 2009 World Series title – will likely frame owner Hal Steinbrenner’s evaluation of Cashman.

Boone, finishing his sixth year as Yankees skipper, might not be so fortunate.

The Yankees head into the week 60-64 and Boston's weekend sweep left them six games behind the fourth-place Red Sox – perhaps cinching New York's first last-place finish since 1991. A few days after that campaign finished, manager Stump Merrill was fired.

New York is 17 games back in the American League East, so it’s time to get ready for next season.

Writing for CBSSports.com. Mike Axisa noted that the Yankees, like the Cardinals, are giving their top prospects some run:

Calling up young players just for the sake of calling up young players late in the season is not the way to do it. Young players are not automatically more MLB ready just because the big-league Yankees are out of the race, and if you rush a prospect or push him too aggressively, you risk stunting his development. Calling up young players is worthwhile. It just has to be done smartly.

Fortunately for the Yankees, they have several young players who appear ready for an MLB look, most notably infielder Oswald Peraza. Peraza lost the shortstop job to Anthony Volpe in spring training, though he's gotten some big-league time the last two years, and he has played 170 career games at Triple-A (and played well). Josh Donaldson's injury opened up playing time at third base and the Yankees need to figure out what they have in Peraza.

Outfield prospect Everson Pereira has hit .300/.373/.548 with 18 home runs in 81 games with huge exit velocities between Triple-A and MLB this season . . . Pereira, like Peraza, is already on the 40-man roster, making a promotion nice and easy. There are no add/drop machinations to work through.

The Cardinals say they are going to shop the free agent marketplace. It will be interesting to see if the Yankees up the bidding on the same targets.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

Mike Vaccaro, New York Post: “Just because Hal Steinbrenner is George’s son, there should never have been any kind of assumption that he was anything like his father. It happens. There are probably a lot of people who have noticed that Robert Kennedy Jr. isn’t exactly a chip off the old block, in a lot of ways. And here’s the thing about Hal: You can (fairly) complain that maybe he’s taken his father’s famous impatience way too far in the other direction. You can (easily) bemoan that there seems to be a craven lack of urgency throughout the organization right now, top to bottom. You can (certainly) argue that somebody other than the hitting coach should have paid the price for a season that has run so improbably off the rails. But none of this should surprise you. This is who Hal Steinbrenner is. This is what he’s been from the moment he ascended to the top of the Yankees’ corporate flow chart. It isn’t just that Aaron Boone and/or Brian Cashman would’ve been given their walking papers Monday, a day after the Red Sox swept them, a day after their losing streak swelled to eight, longest since 1995, if we were talking about Vintage George instead of Vintage Hal. No, they would have been gone the minute after they were swept by the Astros last autumn. Or two minutes after they were humiliated in the 2021 wild-card game at Fenway. Or at about 15 different other lesser flashpoint moments when the old man simply couldn’t take it anymore. Hal is 53. When George was 53, in 1983, the Yankees had stopped winning and had entered into the surreal world of George’s Whims. That was Vintage George, even if that was scrubbed away by the kindly avuncular figure who enjoyed the final five titles of his ownership. That is most certainly not Vintage Hal. So stop waiting for an instant Dr. Bruce Banner/Incredible Hulk transformation. It’s not going to happen. That said? Boone and Cashman both have to understand that even given their owner’s genuinely tolerant nature, both of them need to hit the bell lap of this season at full speed, even if the idea of making a miracle run to defy their 1.5 percent playoff odds seems more and more fantastical. For Boone, it is a simple thing: If his easy-going manner and hey-we’ll-get-’em-next-time demeanor has worked in the past — and it has — it’s landing flat now.”

Manny Randhawa, MLB.com: “An injury-depleted pitching staff? A three-game deficit in the NL West in July? Not a problem for the Dodgers, whose potent lineup, led by Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts, has carried them to a comfortable division lead as we near the final month of the season. Los Angeles opened the week with a three-game sweep of the NL Central-leading Brewers and then took two of three from the Marlins. Despite being without ace Walker Buehler and other key pitchers through much of the season, here the Dodgers are with a 17-2 August record that has them eyeing yet another October run.”

Daniel R. Epstein, Baseball Prospectus: “Forget for a moment that you clicked on an article about Cody Bellinger. Imagine a young slugger who blasted 39 home runs with a 119 DRC+ at age 21, 47 home runs with a 153 DRC+ at 23, and 20 home runs with a 117 DRC+ through August 20 of his age-27 season. You would expect the intervening years to be similarly spectacular. They were not. Bellinger inexplicably lost his way in 2021 and 2022. He became one of the worst hitters in MLB with DRC+ of 67 and 75. The Dodgers gave up and non-tendered him last offseason, no longer considering him worthy of a roster spot on a championship-caliber team. He signed a one-year deal with the Cubs to resurrect his career, which would have been unthinkable a few years prior. Chicago finished 74-88 in 2022, so the club was an ideal employer for a get-right contract. If all went well, they could trade him at the trade deadline. The plan succeeded so greatly that it failed. Bellinger became the best player on a resurgent Cubs roster with a 64-59 record, three games behind the Brewers in the NL Central. If the season ended today, they would be the third Wild Card team. Rather than selling at the deadline, they became buyers, adding infielder Jeimer Candelario and reliever José Cuas for the stretch run. Batting average isn’t sabermetrics-chic, but when a player follows up seasons of .165 and .210 with .324, it’s a conversation starter.”

Jay Jaffe, FanGraphs: “You could be forgiven for viewing Julio Rodríguez’s follow-up to last year’s AL Rookie of the Year season as something of a disappointment — the numbers certainly bear that out. Even so, the 22-year-old center fielder had already appeared to turn a corner this month before going on a hitting binge for the ages. Over a four-game span from Wednesday through Saturday, Rodríguez collected 17 hits, a major league record. Those hits were hardly afterthoughts, as they helped the Mariners extend their latest winning streak to six games, a run that’s pushed them into a Wild Card spot. Rodríguez began his jag by going 4-for-6 in Wednesday’s 6-5 win over the Royals. He led off the game with a double off James McArthur, sparking a three-run first inning, and added RBI singles in the second and ninth innings. Then he went 5-for-5 in Thursday’s 6-4 win against the Royals, driving in five runs via an RBI single off Angel Zerpa, an RBI double off Max Castillo, and a three-run eighth-inning homer off Carlos Hernández that turned a 4-2 deficit into a 5-4 lead. He added a solo home run on Friday off the Astros’ in a 2-0 win, and then went 4-for-6 in a 10-3 rout of Houston on Saturday, coming around to score on two of his four singles. The five-hit game was the first of Rodríguez’s career, while the three four-hit games surpassed last year’s full-season total of two. His four-game total topped a record that was nearly a century old.”

MEGAPHONE

“As you can see, this team has a lot of heart. So I’m just trying to contribute and do what I can to help the team win. Do my part and go from there.”

Former Cardinals outfielder Tommy Pham, on joining the Arizona Diamondbacks’ playoff push.