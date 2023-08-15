Dan Caesar Follow Dan Caesar Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Albert Pujols, who recently began his post-playing career role as a broadcaster and ambassador for Major League Baseball, is branching out to another media outlet on Tuesday night.

Pujols, who retired after the storybook finish to his final season last year that he capped by hitting his milestone 700th career home run in his return engagement with the Cardinals, will be a commentator on TBS' studio coverage before and after it televises the New York Yankees-Atlanta Braves game. That programming is to begin at 5:30 p.m. (St. Louis time), with the game set for 6:20 p.m.

Pujols, who has done broadcasting for Peacock and MLB Network in recent weeks, on Tuesday is set to work with former players Pedro Martinez and Jimmy Rollins on the show hosted by Ernie Johnson.

Pujols will be filling in for Curtis Granderson, who will be on the game broadcast alongside fellow commentator Ron Darling and play-by-play announcer Brian Anderson.