The Cardinals are having a generationally bad season and ESPN has pulled the plug on showing them on its nationally exclusive “Sunday Night Baseball” package, not having scheduled them since their May 14 game in Boston.

It has just one Sunday night slot still to fill this season, on Sept. 24, at it is extremely unlikely ESPN will show that one — the last-place Cards face another disappointing team, San Diego, then.

So the Cardinals almost certainly will end up with just one “Sunday Night Baseball” appearance after having made at least four annually over the last decade (not counting the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season).

But Apple TV+ still is on the Birds bandwagon. That tech giant has selected them for a pair of September appearances against playoff contenders in its Friday package in which it exclusively streams MLB games (no coverage on local rightsholder Bally Sports Midwest). The Cardinals are on this week when they play at 5:40 p.m. (St. Louis time) in Cincinnati.

Apple has assigned the same broadcast crew to the game that called its Cards-Cubs production on July 21 — Alex Faust (play-by-play), Ryan Spilborghs (analyst) and Tricia Whitaker (reporter). Pregame coverage starts at 5 p.m. and is to be hosted by Lauren Gardner, with commentary from Xavier Scruggs and Russell Dorsey along with betting analysis provided by Claudia Bellofatto.

Apple’s final Cards telecast of the season is set for the following Friday, Sept. 18, when the Redbirds entertain Philadelphia at 7:15 p.m.

Apple TV+ costs $6.99 per month, with a seven-day free trial being offered.

How to watch

Apple says its MLB games are available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD, smart TVs, streaming devices, and cable set-top boxes. They also can be accessed on the internet at tv.apple.com, including on Android, Windows PC, and Chrome OS devices.

The step-by-step instructions, per Apple, about how to watch its MLB streaming productions:

• Have an Apple TV+ subscription and update to the latest software.

• Set up the Apple TV app if you’re using a streaming device or game console.

• Sign in with your Apple ID.

• Open the Apple TV app.

• Go to the Search tab.

• Select the game.

• Select watch.

Notes: Those using a smart TV, streaming device or game console might need to set up the Apple TV app first. Also, the games are not available on Apple TV (third generation or earlier).