Like ’em or loathe ’em, the Kansas City Chiefs again will be difficult to ignore for St. Louisans flipping through television channels while the team is playing this season.

All but one of their games over the past three years have been televised in the Gateway City, with the outlier being just a meaningless season finale three years ago after KC already had clinched the No. 1 seed for the AFC playoffs. There also was a contest last year that was part of Amazon’s package in which it exclusively streams contests on Thursday nights, so while it was not carried on a traditional TV channel it was available to Amazon customers.

The plan again this season is for a heavy (if not full) schedule of Kansas City games on St. Louis television outside of another Amazon streamer Oct. 12 when the club entertains Denver.

KMOV (Channel 4) has been on the Chiefs network for exhibition games since 2017, the first season after the Rams left St. Louis, and station general manager JD Sosnoff said when that schedule was about to begin last month that “they’ve grown almost into St. Louis’ football team.”

Some St. Louisans remain bitter about the Chiefs for their support of Rams owner Stan Kroenke moving his team to Los Angeles, allowing KC to control the state from an NFL perspective. But many others have their tail ends firmly seated on the KC bandwagon given the team’s recent monumental success. And the TV exposure for the team in St. Louis as well as nationally follows suit.

The Chiefs’ played in the league’s standalone season opener last week, a Thursday night contest that was televised across the country by NBC, and have seven more national appearances scheduled — those eight total contests account for nearly half their 17 games. It’s easy to understand the infatuation with the Chiefs. Not only have they been the best team in the league for half a decade — they’ve been in the last five AFC championship games, winning three of those and adding two Super Bowl crowns in that span — but they also have an exciting offense to watch and a charismatic quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

Outside the national telecasts, the Chiefs’ other games are set for Sunday afternoon regional telecasts — eight scheduled for CBS, one for Fox and the season finale to be determined.

Sosnoff said this week that KMOV, a CBS affiliate, plans to carry all those Chiefs games being shown on that network barring unforeseen developments such as a collapse by the team. The station also aired a special about the club the night the season opened and plans to do more extra Chiefs programming as the season progresses. In addition, through its deal to carry the club’s exhibition games, KMOV has access to interviews and other video material created by the team that it plans to use in some sports segments on its nightly newscasts.

“We feel like we’ll have some insight into particular Chiefs information as it is produced and available to us,” Sosnoff said, adding that the team is good for the station’s bottom line. “We have a continued commitment to covering Chiefs football throughout the year. We have a commitment to the viewership, which shows up in our numbers. Even on our preseason games, they were selling out commercial slots.”

Sosnoff also said the station is beefing up its sports staff, with Jacob Cersosimo set to join the department Oct. 2. Cersosimo, a native of Mitchell, S.D., and a 2019 graduate of St. Cloud (Minn.) State University, comes from KYTV in Springfield, Mo. He’ll join Tamar Sher and Bryan Kennedy as the department’s primary on-air sports reporters.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs’ lone currently scheduled Fox telecast is set for the Sunday after this one — Sept. 24. It’s a home contest, against Chicago, that St. Louis affiliate KTVI (Channel 2) plans to carry. Beyond that, station general manager Kurt Krueger said there are a couple other teams the station likes to consider when working with Fox to decide which contests to show.

“We always try to pick the best game,” he said. “The Packers always are at the top of the list. The Bears if they are any good. ... Those are the favorites, then you look at the matchups, who’s winning and who’s not, and go from there.”

Monday mania

There are NFL doubleheaders the next two Monday nights, both on Disney-owned networks, one game each week on ABC (KDNL, Channel 30 locally) and the other on ESPN. There will be quite a bit of overlap, as the early games start at 6:15 p.m. (St. Louis time) and the later ones begin an hour later.

ESPN’s top broadcast team, with St. Louisan Joe Buck on play-by-play, Troy Aikman as the analyst and Lisa Salter reporting, will have the call both weeks for the games on ABC — which as an over-the-air network reaches more homes than cable’s ESPN.

Chris Fowler, ESPN/ABC’s lead college football play-by-play broadcaster, has replaced Steve Levy on those networks’ No. 2 crew and will call the next two ESPN Monday nighters alongside analysts Dan Orlovsky and Louis Riddick, with Laura Rutledge reporting.

ESPN has a lot of momentum on which to build. Its opener, the New York Jets’ big comeback overtime victory over Buffalo despite losing much-ballyhooed new quarterback Aaron Rodgers for the season after he suffered a torn Achilles tendon on his team’s first offensive series, was the most-watched “MNF” game since the package moved mostly from ABC to ESPN in 2006.

There have been occasional games also carried on ABC, as was the case on opening night when it simulcast the ESPN production. An alternate version of the telecast, a more breezy production hosted by Peyton and Eli Manning, also was shown on ESPN2.

That triple coverage combined with the game being also available on ESPN+, NFL+ and ESPN Deportes drew 22.64 million combined viewers, ESPN reported. That surpassed the former mark of 21.8 million, for a game in 2009 when quarterback Brett Favre was playing for Minnesota against Green Bay — the club with which he played the vast majority of his Hall of Fame career.

The number Monday undoubtedly was helped by the return earlier in the day of ESPN, ESPN2 and in some markets ABC to Charter Communication’s Spectrum operation, the nation’s second-largest cable TV provider. ESPN, ESPN2 and other channels owned by Disney had been pulled from Spectrum more than a week earlier in a distribution dispute. Spectrum reportedly had nearly 15 million subscribers before the rift began. The record number also comes in an era in which Nielsen, which measures viewership, now includes viewership in public places such as bars, restaurants and hotels, something it did not do before 2020.

ABC was not impacted in St. Louis by the blackout on Charter because its local affiliate, KDNL (Channel 30), is owned by Sinclair Broadcasting. But the ABC outlets in several major markets, including New York, are Disney properties and had been pulled from Charter.

NFL on TV

Upcoming NFL games scheduled to be televised or streamed in St. Louis:

THURSDAY 7:15 p.m.: Minnesota at Philadelphia, Amazon (streaming)

SUNDAY Noon: Kansas City at Jacksonville, KMOV (4) Noon: Green Bay at Atlanta, KTVI (2) 3:25 p.m.: NY Jets at Dallas, KMOV (4) 7:20 p.m.: Miami at New England, KSDK (5)

MONDAY 6:15 p.m.: New Orleans at Carolina, ESPN 7:15 p.m.: Cleveland at Pittsburgh, KDNL (30)

THURSDAY, SEPT. 21 7:15 p.m.: NY Giants at San Francisco, Amazon (streaming)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 24 Noon: New Orleans at Green Bay, KTVI (2) Noon: New England at NY Jets, KMOV (4) 3:25 p.m.: Chicago at Kansas City, KTVI (2) 7:20 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Las Vegas, KSDK (5)

MONDAY, SEPT. 25 6:15 p.m.: Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, KDNL (30) 7:15 p.m.: LA Rams at Cincinnati, ESPN