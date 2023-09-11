Football fans who are Spectrum cable customers have been blacked out of ESPN and other Disney channels for more than a week because of an ongoing carriage dispute. But they won't have to miss out on ESPN's "Monday Night Football" opener, the ultra-hyped debut of QB Aaron Rodgers with the New York Jets in their home game against Buffalo.

Barring a settlement ESPN still will be missing then on Spectrum, a division of Charter Communications, but the game also is being simulcast nationally on ABC and is set to appear on St. Louis affiliate KDNL (Channel 30.) Disney owns ABC and several of its local affiliates, including in New York and Los Angeles, and has pulled those channels from Charter. But Sinclair Broadcasting owns Channel 30 and is not subject to the blackout.