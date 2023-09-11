Dan Caesar Reporter Follow Dan Caesar Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A dispute that removed ESPN and other Disney-owned television channels from Spectrum cable, the nation’s second-largest pay-TV program provider and the biggest in the St. Louis market, has ended after a blackout of more than a week.

The sides announced a settlement Monday, 12 days after Disney pulled its stations — also including ESPN2, SEC Network, ESPNU, FX, Disney Channel, Freeform and National Geographic — off Spectrum, a division of Charter Communications.

The programming had been withdrawn just as the first full weekend of the college football season was starting. Missouri’s season opener was impacted as well as many other contests in addition to coverage of the final week of the U.S. Open tennis tournament.

The settlement returned ESPN and ESPN2 to Spectrum just in time for the initial “Monday Night Football” game of the season, the much-hyped debut of quarterback Aaron Rodgers with the New York Jets. They face Buffalo at 7:15 p.m.

That contest would have been unavailable in some markets but could have been seen in St. Louis had the stalemate remained because it was set to be simulcast on ABC, and local affiliate KDNL (Channel 30) is owned by Sinclair Broadcasting — which was not subject to the blackout. Disney owns the ABC stations in several large markets, including New York, and they had been removed from Spectrum.

Locally, the agreement returns SEC Network to Spectrum customers in plenty of time for its telecast of Mizzou’s football game Saturday at home against No. 15 Kansas State. That contest is set to kick off at 11 a.m.

Squabbles are common between content providers and companies that relay that programming to the public, leading to blackouts. To wit: A spat between DirecTV and Nexstar, owner of 159 stations nationwide including KTVI (Channel 2) and KPLR (Channel 11) in St. Louis, continues. Also are impacted are customers of DirecTV Stream and U-verse.

But the Charter-Disney rift wasn’t a traditional one, over the fee Charter would pay Disney for the right to carry the channels. Charter instead wanted to be able to offer Disney streaming services Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu to its customers as well as have more flexibility over what Disney channels it can include in various packages it sells (charging different prices depending on what programming is included). The settlement gives Charter much of what it sought, although it no longer will carry several Disney outlets including Freeform, Disney Junior, Disney XD, FXX and Nat Geo Wild.

The way the dispute was resolved was seen as a key indicator of the future of the content owner-programming provider relationship, at least in the short term in a era in which people have been dropping cable at a high rate in favor of streaming. Winfrey had indicated that Charter was considering leaving the TV business altogether and rely on more lucrative aspects of its business if a favorable resolution had not been reached. Charter seemed serious — it went as far as directing its unhappy customers to a competitor in order to access the missing channels.

“We’re on the edge of a precipice,” Winfrey said last week. “We’re either moving forward with a new collaborative video model, or we’re moving on. It’s significant for Charter, and we think it’s even more significant for programmers and the broader video ecosystem.”

Financial terms of the settlement were not disclosed, although CNBC reported that Disney will get a raise in what Charter pays for its channels. But CNBC, which covers financial news, stopped short of calling the deal a big game-changer for the parties’ industries.

“Including Disney’s streaming packages for cable subscribers is a significant and unprecedented give,” Alex Sherman wrote. “But this is not a groundbreaking deal. It’s an incremental deal suggestive of a slow-moving landscape where media companies aren’t yet ready to let go of cable, a declining multibillion dollar cash generating behemoth.”

Disney and Charter issued a joint statement after the settlement was reached, highlighting some of the key points of the deal:

{p class=”paragraph larva // a-font-body-m”}• Spectrum will include the Disney+ basic service on its “TV Select” package and offer ESPN+ to its “TV Select Plus” customers.

• Spectrum will be able to offer ESPN to customers when that network eventually begins to be available for people to purchase without having a cable, satellite or streaming subscription (as currently is required to receive ESPN).

• Charter will be able to offer “a range of video packages at varying price points based upon different customer’s viewing preferences.”

Bob Thompson, who is retired after having been president of Fox Sports Networks and a co-founder of Big Ten Network, said on X (formerly Twitter) that those points “are all wins for Charter. ... That Charter can offer Disney+ and ESPN+ in their programming tiers (never been able to do before) is a win.”

Both sides had a lot to lose. Charter had said it was on pace to pay Disney $2.2 billion this year before the stalemate began, payments that evidently stopped. On the other side, angry Charter customers were canceling their service. Spectrum had close to 15 million subscribers before the blackout began.

Robert A. Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Co., and Charter’s Winfrey issued a joint statement addressing the settlement.

“Our collective goal has always been to build an innovative model for the future,” they said. “This deal recognizes both the continued value of linear television and the growing popularity of streaming services, while addressing the evolving needs of our consumers.

“We also want to thank our mutual customers for their patience this past week, and are pleased that Spectrum viewers once again have access to Disney’s high-quality sports, news and entertainment programming, in time for Monday Night Football.”