Albert Pujols performed in front of television cameras in more than 3,000 Major League Baseball games in his illustrious career that concluded when he retired at the end of last season.

On Sunday, he'll be working on the other side of the cameras. He has been tabbed to provide commentary on Peacock's telecast of the Cardinals' game in Pittsburgh, which will be streamed exclusively by Peacock.

"I couldn't be more excited for this opportunity," Pujols said in a statement. "Coming back to Pittsburgh (where he had a lot of success as a player) and being in the booth for these two clubs is a perfect way to start this off."

Pujols is said to be interested into getting into baseball broadcasting in some capacity, with rumblings that a role at MLB Network is a distinct possibility.

"He's looking to branch out into TV a little bit," Matt Borzello, producer of the Peacock MLB package, told the Post-Dispatch on Thursday. "It's great that ... we had an opening to use him. Any time you have a player of Albert's caliber, you definitely want to involved him in the show."

Accessing Peacock will be the only way to see the game, as there is no telecast on Bally Sports Midwest or any other "regular" channel. The fee for the basic tier of Peacock, which has the MLB games, is $4.99 per month.

It's an early start Sunday — 11:30 a.m. on site, 10:30 in the morning in St. Louis.

Pujols spent the first 11 years of his remarkable career with the Cards, then after leaving as a free agent following a World Series championship in 2011 returned to St. Louis last season and had a storybook final run. It culminated with a playoff appearance, albeit brief, and was punctuated by him reaching the 700 career home-run milestone late in the season — also in a game that was exclusively streamed, that one on Apple TV+.

Pujols' appearance this weekend will be for the Cardinals' lone game of the year on Peacock, a streaming arm of NBCUniversal that shows MLB contests on Sunday mornings throughout the season.

Brendan Burke, primarily known as a New York Islanders and TNT hockey announcer, will have the play-by-play for Peacock on Sunday. (He called NHL games for NBC when it formerly televised the league). Peacock uses commentators associated with the teams that are playing, so Pujols will represent the Cardinals and former Pittsburgh pitcher and longtime Pirates broadcaster Bob Walk will represent that club.

Borzello said he was contacted before the season began by Pujols' agent to discuss the possibility of his client doing a game. That began the process that culminates Sunday.

"Albert's a future first-ballot Hall of Famer, definitely provides a unique credibility here," Borzello said. "He played on the team last year, he still knows a lot of the guys — talks to a lot of the guys — so for (the commentator associated with) St. Louis it was pretty obvious, an easy choice."

The pregame show, hosted by Ahmed Fareed with commentary from former big-leaguer Nick Swisher, starts at 10 a.m. (St. Louis time). Fareed also will be Peacock's reporter during the telecast.

Then Pujols will begin his featured role. Although he has not had a dry run, his fellow commentator (Walk) has about three decades of experience in the booth, and the Peacock telecasts have a more breezy approach than many others. Those factors should help Pujols feel comfortable.

We are "much more conversational" Borzello said. "He'll be diving right in with rehearsals on Sunday morning. ... It will be a lot of fun listening to him and getting all of his insight.

"They're talking baseball up there. We all know Albert can definitely talk baseball. He's really looking forward to it."

