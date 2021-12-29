Ben Frederickson's memorable columns from 2021

2. This MLB lockout is still young, but I have already grown tired of hearing owners and players try to win the spin game about who has the fans' best interest in mind. If what was best for fans was at the heart of the jostling over how to best split the league's revenue, we would hear more about the fans who want to pay their hard-earned money to watch their favorite teams on TV, but can't. Thankfully, the league has admitted its archaic blackout rules and streaming standoffs are a problem. The sooner that problem gets fixed, the better. This is an issue fans really care about. I know because my email inbox told me so. Read the column.