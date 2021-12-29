Ben Frederickson's memorable columns from 2021

Some year, huh?
Covering STL sports in 2021 included watching games come back to life as fans returned from their pandemic-caused absence. It called for repeated trips to a downtown courtroom to see some of St. Louis' best lawyers clash with the NFL's army of suits. It featured a historic Cardinals winning streak, a stunning managerial dismissal after a wild-card loss, a star hockey player skating his way through trade-request drama, the continued progress of the city's new soccer team, some notable ups and downs for Eli Drinkwitz at Mizzou and a whole lot more.
One of the many blessings of my job? There's always something to write about.
Here are my most memorable columns from the past 12 months:
1. Back in April 2017, my P-D teammate Jim Thomas broke the news of the city, the county and the dome authority filing a massive civil lawsuit against the NFL that attempted to hold accountable Rams owner Stan Kroenke, the NFL and its owners for running roughshod over the league's relocation rules during the team's departure to Los Angeles. I wasn't sure if it would work, but I was a fan of the attempt. It was good to see St. Louis fighting back, sticking up for itself. More than four and a half years later, that lawsuit ended in one of the biggest settlements the NFL has ever agreed to pay. The check is due before Christmas. I think it's a pretty big win. Here's why. Read the column.
2. This MLB lockout is still young, but I have already grown tired of hearing owners and players try to win the spin game about who has the fans' best interest in mind. If what was best for fans was at the heart of the jostling over how to best split the league's revenue, we would hear more about the fans who want to pay their hard-earned money to watch their favorite teams on TV, but can't. Thankfully, the league has admitted its archaic blackout rules and streaming standoffs are a problem. The sooner that problem gets fixed, the better. This is an issue fans really care about. I know because my email inbox told me so. Read the column.
3. The text messages started pouring in during the game. Mike Shannon said what? The retired Cardinals legend made some big waves as his time in the Busch Stadium broadcast booth neared its end. According to Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr., there was nothing to the notion that he was thinking about selling the team. That's good news. A strange moment offered a chance for some perspective. The Cardinals need to be nudged toward that next World Series championship, but the DeWitt era of ownership is worth appreciating and celebrating. Read the column.
4. What, exactly, the specific breaking point was that ultimately led to the shocking firing of winning Cardinals manager Mike Shildt remains a bit of a mystery. What was quite clear, though, was this became a personality conflict more than some so-called philosophical difference. Shildt found himself on the wrong side of powerful Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak and those in his camp, and that led Mozeliak to press eject. The cold-blooded nature of the firing was a reminder of who holds the power. Shildt learned the hard way. His replacement, Oli Marmol, has a chance to learn from his mentor's mistake. Read the column.
5. This year's SEC media days was toned down due to pandemic protocols, but second-year Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz did his best to bring the sizzle when the cameras went live. Drinkwitz is fun to cover because he likes the spectacle side of his sport, and he plays by the most important rule. He knows if he's going to dish it out, he has to be able to take it, too. For what it's worth, Drinkwitz wound up getting the last laugh against Gators coach Dan Mullen, the SEC East opponent he ribbed the hardest during talking season down in Hoover. Mullen was canned after the Tigers' takedown of the Gators. This one was fun to write as Drinkwitz stirred the pot. Read the column.