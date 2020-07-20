BenFred: 7 Cardinals thoughts after summer camp's seventh intrasquad game

Seven Cardinals thoughts after summer camp's seventh intrasquad game ...
1. Cardinals manager Mike Shildt all but confirmed the members of his starting outfield after Sunday’s intrasquad game.
“Harrison (Bader) is having a really nice camp,” Shildt said. “We know we’re going to run Dexter (Fowler) out there. And (Tyler) O’Neill has done his part to secure opportunity.”
None of this should come as a surprise, as the Cardinals referred to Bader and Fowler as returning starters entering spring training.
Lane Thomas was prioritized behind O’Neill last season, and he did not force the Cardinals to change that thinking during spring training or this summer camp.
The Cardinals have shown no real interest in biting the service-time bullet to put top prospect Dylan Carlson on the opening day roster.
So, the outfield that was predicted is the one that will start.
For how long is the bigger, better question.
A unit that lagged offensively last season, then said goodbye to cleanup hitter Marcell Ozuna, has had a relatively quiet spring and summer.
O’Neill is three-for-13 with seven strikeouts and one walk during this summer camp. Each of his three hits have been singles.
It’s been tough to get much of a read on Fowler, as he’s participated in just four of the intrasquad games due to back tightness. He’s one-for-eight with a strikeout, and that’s after he went three-for-31 with 12 strikeouts and three walks at spring training.
Throw in Bader’s four-for-15 with two strikeouts and one walk, and the Cardinals’ projected starting outfield is a combined eight-for-36 with 10 strikeouts, two walks and just one extra-base hit during summer camp’s seven intrasquad games.
There is always a need for a disclaimer when analyzing spring training, or in this case summer camp, numbers.
But when your outfield last season produced the fourth-lowest on-base plus slugging percentage (.755 OPS) in the 15-team National League, people are going to worry. Especially when that group lost its most consistent hitter in Ozuna.
The outfield is set.
The fretting continues, and it's more than fair.
2. Lane Thomas has not exactly beaten the door down in his attempt to leapfrog over O’Neill for left-field action.
Thomas is three-for-11 with five strikeouts and no walks during summer camp. His triple in Sunday’s exhibition was the Cardinals’ lone triple of the camp, though.
If Thomas finishes camp on a surge, why shouldn't he secure at least a timeshare with O'Neill?
3. Austin Gomber has been the most impressive pitcher of summer camp, in my opinion.
His five innings have been limited to just 17 batters. He’s allowed one hit and one walk while striking out five. He’s working fast, too. He’s ready to deliver the pitch the moment the hitter steps in.
The southpaw will be in the bullpen, but don’t underestimate the impact he could make on the season.
4. The return of Giovanny Gallegos might be the biggest positive development of this summer camp.
If Zack Britton, Roberto Osuna or Daniel Hudson were back with their teams after a long and mysterious delay, that would be big news across baseball. Gallegos comes back, and there’s barely a blip outside of St. Louis.
Gallegos was just as effective if not more so than those names I mentioned. Of MLB relievers who joined Gallegos in the camp of 65-plus appearances, here’s where Gallegos finished: seventh in ERA (2.31), fifth in opponent OPS (.546) and second in walks and hits per inning pitched (0.81). We’ll see how ready Gallegos is after the delay he doesn’t want to talk about, but the sooner he made his camp debut, the better.
5. Lefty reliever Andrew Miller has looked better each time he’s taken the mound during summer camp.
Each of his four one-inning outings has been sharper than the last. Here are the numbers:
7/9: 1 inning, 3 hits, 2 runs, 2 earned runs, 0 walks, 1 strikeout, 1 home run, 6 batters faced
7/12: 1 inning, 2 hits, 0 runs, 0 earned runs, o walks, 2 strikeouts, 5 batters faced
7/16: 1 inning, 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 earned runs, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts, 4 batters faced
7/19: 1 inning, 0 hits, 0 earned runs, 0 walks, 1 strikeout, 3 batters faced
6. Junior Fernandez has a troubling trend of unraveling due to command issues and the walks they cause just as he gets a chance to make his case for closer.
It happened at spring training, and it’s happened again late in this summer camp. Another reason to seriously consider Carlos Martinez for that spot.
7. I was wrong about the fake crowd noise.
Well, sort of. I thought it should be avoided because it sounds corny. And it does sound corny. But it is better than the alternative, a creepy kind of silence you hear at the ballpark without it. The crowd noise makes thing sound better on TV, but it also provides some normalcy at the ballpark.
The timing will have to improve, though. You don’t want to have the "crowd" cheering for an obvious foul ball. That’s happened a few times at Busch Stadium as everyone adjusts to this new and hopefully temporary normal.
