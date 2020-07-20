BenFred: 7 Cardinals thoughts after summer camp's seventh intrasquad game

If Thomas finishes camp on a surge, why shouldn't he secure at least a timeshare with O'Neill?

3. Austin Gomber has been the most impressive pitcher of summer camp, in my opinion.

His five innings have been limited to just 17 batters. He’s allowed one hit and one walk while striking out five. He’s working fast, too. He’s ready to deliver the pitch the moment the hitter steps in.

The southpaw will be in the bullpen, but don’t underestimate the impact he could make on the season.

4. The return of Giovanny Gallegos might be the biggest positive development of this summer camp.

If Zack Britton, Roberto Osuna or Daniel Hudson were back with their teams after a long and mysterious delay, that would be big news across baseball. Gallegos comes back, and there’s barely a blip outside of St. Louis.